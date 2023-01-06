Millie Bobby Brown calls Jake Bongiovi her ‘partner for life’

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi had an amazing year. Brown shared a post on Instagram recapping some of the best moments of her it, sending a special shoutout to her boyfriend.

The post shows multiple photos of Brown alongside various animals, getting her make up on, spending time with her friends and with Bongiovi. The first image is a photo of a photobooth print, showing Brown and Bongiovi kissing and smiling.

“Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had!” she captioned the post. “Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let’s do it again but better!”

“Your year babe love you so much,” wrote Bongiovi in the comments. He also shared a post for the New Year’s post of his own, centered on Brown. It featured multiple photos of the couple spending time together and spending time with their dogs. “Love is all you need. Happy new year everyone,” he captioned the post.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their relationship in 2021. The two have grown stronger over the past couple of years, sharing photos and updates and attending multiple premieres together. Over the holidays, the couple shared photographs in a beach, showing some of their activities, which included sunbathing on the beach and going scuba diving.