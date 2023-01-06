The current talk of the town is the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard that is being installed on top of the Two North Twentieth building. According to our most recent LinkedIn poll, “What are your thoughts on the HUGE Alexander Shunnarah billboard coming to downtown Birmingham?”, most respondents said they haven’t heard about it. We believe that opinion will soon be changed. Keep reading to view the results.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO