Lottery for $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets in Birmingham starts Friday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Broadway fans have a chance to win “Hamilton” tickets via a digital lottery just weeks before its opening night in the Magic City. Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced Tuesday that the lottery will begin prior to the show’s first performance on Jan. 24 at the BJCC Concert […]
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in two Alabama amphitheaters this spring
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
Alabama photographer tells stories behind classic concert pix of Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, more
When the lights went down, the crowd would roar or leap to its feet, anticipating the arrival of Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, Willie Nelson, AC/DC, Johnny Cash or other music stars. Although he always felt a rush of excitement, Art Meripol was ready for action. As a longtime concert photographer...
Golden Globes 2023: How Alabama can win big tonight
Daniel Scheinert, a Birmingham native, could win big at tonight’s Golden Globes. Along with his professional partner, Daniel Kwan (forming the filmmaking duo “the Daniels”), Scheinert is nominated for best director and best screenplay for the hit movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”. Scheinert and Kwan...
55% of our respondents said they hadn’t heard of the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard—what about you?
The current talk of the town is the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard that is being installed on top of the Two North Twentieth building. According to our most recent LinkedIn poll, “What are your thoughts on the HUGE Alexander Shunnarah billboard coming to downtown Birmingham?”, most respondents said they haven’t heard about it. We believe that opinion will soon be changed. Keep reading to view the results.
What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?
Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
Multiple properties of the Trussville Entertainment District listed in potential federal indictment
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News, and Hannah Curran, Trussville Tribune TRUSSVILLE — The investigation into a possible multi-million dollar illegal sports gambling conspiracy, tax evasion and money laundering scheme could lead to the seizure of 30 properties, many across Alabama, including several that make up the Trussville Entertainment District (TED). The 114-count indictment reads like […]
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Janet Jackson All Coming to Birmingham. Here Are The dates
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will perform at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) on Wednesday, Jan. 25 for a one-night-only event, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Tuesday. Meanwhile, Janet Jackson, celebrating her 50th year in entertainment, will bring her nationwide 33-date “Together Again” tour to the Magic City...
Birmingham bar Dave’s Pub using unique sign to bring awareness to dangers of fentanyl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One Birmingham bar has taken a distinct approach to discourage people from taking fentanyl-laced drugs, one that’s making waves online. Mirroring a national trend, Jefferson County has seen a drastic increase in accidental fentanyl overdoses, rounding out to over 400 in 2022 alone. Those at Dave’s Pub, a bar in Birmingham’s […]
Listen to Birmingham’s gun violence crisis
Each individual who died from gun violence was assigned a note on a musical scale.
Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
Stephen A. Smith congratulates wrong team as national champion on ESPN’s ‘First Take’
Stephen A. Smith made sure to congratulate the winner of the national championship on Tuesday’s show. The only problem was that it was the wrong team. Smith talked about how much of a disgrace the matchup between TCU and Georgia was, but praised Alabama instead of the Bulldogs. Here’s...
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
Bryce Young and Will Anderson: Crimson Tide ‘Appreciation Day’
There may or may not have been a CFP national title game played last night - without Alabama - with some team from Georgia. Sounds like the perfect time for a quickie Crimson Tide Appreciation Day minute. I’ll start. It’s been a pleasure watching the athletic artistry, passion and...
Way-too-early 2023 college football rankings, odds for Alabama
It’s never too early to think about next year as one college football season ends and the next one becomes the conversation. The very early top-25 rankings are now starting to roll in 235 days before Alabama opens the 2023 season against Middle Tennessee State. There’s a consensus with Georgia at No. 1 in the three-peat bid, but where does the Crimson Tide land?
Mini Chicken and Waffles with Homemade Hot Honey
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A super easy Southern appetizer for the upcoming Super Bowl or any party you’re hosting. Three ingredients. 10 minutes. Yep!. ▢24 small frozen chicken nuggets or popcorn chicken. ▢24 mini frozen waffles (I used Eggo) ▢1/2 cup hot honey or honey or maple syrup Homemade...
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
Moody plans 60,000-square-foot entertainment center with bowling alley, trampoline park
A family entertainment center off Interstate 20 could open in Moody by late 2024. The city entered into a development agreement Monday for the 60,000-square-foot project, which would feature a bowling alley, trampoline park and other attractions, and serve as the anchor for an entertainment district. The city’s agreement with...
