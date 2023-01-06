ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Lottery for $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets in Birmingham starts Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Broadway fans have a chance to win “Hamilton” tickets via a digital lottery just weeks before its opening night in the Magic City. Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced Tuesday that the lottery will begin prior to the show’s first performance on Jan. 24 at the BJCC Concert […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Golden Globes 2023: How Alabama can win big tonight

Daniel Scheinert, a Birmingham native, could win big at tonight’s Golden Globes. Along with his professional partner, Daniel Kwan (forming the filmmaking duo “the Daniels”), Scheinert is nominated for best director and best screenplay for the hit movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”. Scheinert and Kwan...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

55% of our respondents said they hadn’t heard of the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard—what about you?

The current talk of the town is the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard that is being installed on top of the Two North Twentieth building. According to our most recent LinkedIn poll, “What are your thoughts on the HUGE Alexander Shunnarah billboard coming to downtown Birmingham?”, most respondents said they haven’t heard about it. We believe that opinion will soon be changed. Keep reading to view the results.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?

Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Multiple properties of the Trussville Entertainment District listed in potential federal indictment

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News, and Hannah Curran, Trussville Tribune TRUSSVILLE — The investigation into a possible multi-million dollar illegal sports gambling conspiracy, tax evasion and money laundering scheme could lead to the seizure of 30 properties, many across Alabama, including several that make up the Trussville Entertainment District (TED). The 114-count indictment reads like […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender

Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Janet Jackson All Coming to Birmingham. Here Are The dates

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will perform at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) on Wednesday, Jan. 25 for a one-night-only event, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Tuesday. Meanwhile, Janet Jackson, celebrating her 50th year in entertainment, will bring her nationwide 33-date “Together Again” tour to the Magic City...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Way-too-early 2023 college football rankings, odds for Alabama

It’s never too early to think about next year as one college football season ends and the next one becomes the conversation. The very early top-25 rankings are now starting to roll in 235 days before Alabama opens the 2023 season against Middle Tennessee State. There’s a consensus with Georgia at No. 1 in the three-peat bid, but where does the Crimson Tide land?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Mini Chicken and Waffles with Homemade Hot Honey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A super easy Southern appetizer for the upcoming Super Bowl or any party you’re hosting. Three ingredients. 10 minutes. Yep!. ▢24 small frozen chicken nuggets or popcorn chicken. ▢24 mini frozen waffles (I used Eggo) ▢1/2 cup hot honey or honey or maple syrup Homemade...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy