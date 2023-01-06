Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Time is ticking for Ohio lawmakers to act on marijuana legalization to preempt ballot initiative
The clock is ticking for state lawmakers to pass an initiated statute that would allow marijuana use and sales for anyone over 21 in Ohio. If they don't act in a little less than four months the group that presented the legislature with the initiated statute intends to proceed with efforts to put the issue before voters in November.
wvxu.org
Advocates and developers hope to mitigate the impact of a new Ohio law that affects affordable housing
Housing advocates and developers say they’re working with Ohio officials to correct problems in a bill Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed into law. Amendments to the bill could mean less funding and increased costs for affordable housing developments, and could make millions of dollars in rent assistance impossible to distribute.
wvxu.org
Analysis: How Democrats put the brakes on the culture wars in the Ohio House
Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo is one sharp negotiator. She would probably do well setting up a three-card monte spot on the corner of Broad and High to relieve the downtown Columbus lunch crowd of their money. The 46-year-old Democratic state representative from the Columbus suburb of Upper Arlington...
Law impacting affordable housing now in effect in Ohio
Under the new law, developers will no longer be able to use two specific tax credits together: the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit and the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
wvxu.org
DeWine sets agenda for second term in office during inauguration ceremony
Gov. Mike DeWine, during his inaugural address for his second term in office, said his plans for the next four years as governor will be centered on public health, mental health, and extending opportunities for Ohioans. DeWine’s inauguration ceremony was at the Ohio Statehouse Monday. He was surrounded by family,...
sciotopost.com
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
cwcolumbus.com
DeWine signs 5 executive orders after oath of office, TikTok banned from state devices
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — TikTok is now banned on all state-owned or leased devices after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed five new executive orders Sunday evening. Within minutes of taking the official oath of office for his second term as governor, DeWine issued five executive orders. Signed Executive Order...
DeWine signs bill that could raise taxes, scrap credits for developers; pledges support for affordable housing in next budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio – GOP Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Friday that could raises taxes on affordable housing developments and block their owners from claiming certain tax credits. But he offered some hope to advocates as well with a promise to address affordable housing in his forthcoming two-year budget proposal.
Changes to SNAP in 2023; Where to find extra help
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
wvxu.org
DeWine signs bill critics say jeopardizes current and future affordable housing projects
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill critics say will block affordable housing developments. The change prevents a project from receiving both Low Income Housing Tax Credits and Historic Tax Credits. Ben Eilerman with Over-the-Rhine Community Housing says the law even seems to be retroactive, meaning some...
AEP Ohio responds to customer concerns about proposed rate increase in plan to improve reliability
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new plan by AEP Ohio wants to improve the company's power grids to avoid outages like the one many residents experienced last summer. But that plan comes with a proposed rate increase. The company submitted the $2.2 billion plan to Public Utilities Commission of Ohio...
Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says
LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
wvxu.org
Anti-hazing efforts underway at Ohio universities as spring classes begin
With the start of the new spring semester at universities across the state this month, students and faculty alike will be warned of the dangers of hazing under Ohio's anti-hazing legislation, Collin’s Law. Collin’s Law requires faculty, staff and other employees at universities to report incidents of hazing, under...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati could consider banning the sale of flavored tobacco products
Cincinnati officials may soon consider banning the sale of flavored tobacco. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill last week that would have prevented communities from regulating tobacco in any way. A few communities, including Columbus, have already banned flavored tobacco. Cincinnati Council Member Victoria Parks says she's interested in...
YAHOO!
Ex-Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone fined $105K, can't run for office for 5 years
Ex-Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone’s sloppy campaign donation collection led to a $105,000 fine and a five-year ban on him running for office − but he won't face criminal charges. Blystone, a cowboy hat-wearing outsider who challenged Gov. Mike DeWine in the GOP primary last year, admitted Thursday...
wvxu.org
Still struggling to fill jobs, local manufacturers get creative with attracting and hiring workers
Northern Kentucky manufacturers want to make sure they have a pipeline of workers so customers can get their products on time. They spoke about the struggle Tuesday at the Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues event. Flottweg President Dan Ellis says a lot of high schoolers don’t understand what a...
This Ohio County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
crawfordcountynow.com
Low Income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023
CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs from October 1, 2022 through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
wvxu.org
KYTC proposing changes around I-75/275 interchanges
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has some ideas about improving the I-75/275 interchange, and designers are looking for public input. The Cabinet has started a 30-day virtual open house for people to review their proposals and give feedback. In a release, Project Manager Mike Bezold says the 75-275 interchange is carrying more than twice as much traffic as it was designed for, and traffic levels at several nearby interchanges are also heavy.
