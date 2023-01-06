Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
Related
Montgomery man jailed after allegedly killing dog with crossbow, dumping remains in river
A Montgomery man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly tied his husky mix to a tether and fatally shot the dog with a crossbow before dumping the husky’s remains in a river, according to court records. Charles David Graves, 62, was arrested last Wednesday on first-degree cruelty...
alabamanews.net
New Information on Double Murder Involving Two Montgomery-Area Men
Alabama News Network has searched court records to find new information in the shooting deaths of two Montgomery-area men. As we have reported, two Montgomery-area cousins, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall, Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond. They are accused of killing Justin Michael Whitfield and Destin Rashard Holley, both 23 years old. Both victims were from the Montgomery area, according to the sheriff’s office in Tuscaloosa County, where their bodies were found.
alabamanews.net
Second suspect charged with attempted murder in David Drive shooting
Montgomery police have charged a second suspect in the shooting that injured two juveniles last week. 20-year-old Jadarius Woods was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder in the shooting in the 1000 block of David Drive on January 5. Police have also charged 18-year-old Jakari Craig with three counts of attempted murder related to that incident.
WSFA
2 more charged after 2 minors critically wounded in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are releasing more details in a Montgomery shooting that left two minors injured. Police have charged 20-year-old Jadarius Woods, 18-year-old Jakari Craig and 17-year-old Dequandray Savage each with three counts each of attempted murder. The shooting took place on Jan. 5 in the 1000...
wvasfm.org
Second suspect arrested in shooting
A local news outlet is reporting a second suspect has been charged in a shooting involving two teenagers in Montgomery. Montgomery police charged 20-year-old Jadarius Woods with three counts of attempted murder. 18-year-old Jakari Craig was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting. Reports say the shooting took place on...
alabamanews.net
Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges
Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 in custody after Tuesday shooting in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are investigating a deadly shooting. According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, it happened at the package store at the corner of Highway 80 and old Montgomery Highway. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Jackson said Stevie Williams has been...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Dallas Co. Razor Attack Suspect Arrested
The woman accused of attacking her cousin with a razor blade — turned herself in to authorities Tuesday morning. Thirty-seven year old Jamilla Neely of Selma — was then arrested and charged with assault-first degree. A warrant was issued for Neely’s arrest Monday — after her cousin told...
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
Montgomery corrections officer charged in off-duty assault
A Montgomery corrections officer has been arrested on an assault charge. Reba Foulks, 36, is charged with third-degree assault, the Montgomery Police Department announced Tuesday. Few details have been released. Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said the department initiated an investigation Monday after receiving a notice from the Municipal Court...
wvtm13.com
Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
ABC 33/40 News
Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community
Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
alabamanews.net
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death Investigation
A missing persons case in Selma is now a death investigation — after the remains of a woman who disappeared — are found in rural Dallas County. Authorities found the body of 64 year old Patricia Effinger — Saturday morning — in the Beloit area of Dallas County.
Two cousins charged with double murders along Alabama interstate
Two cousins have been charged with killing two people whose bodies were found a few miles apart along a stretch of Interstate in Alabama. Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Both men are from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area. They were arrested in Lowndes County.
WTVM
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
Alabama woman last seen on New Year’s Eve found dead Sunday
An Alabama woman who was reported missing on New Year’s Eve was found dead on Sunday. Selma police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of Patricia Effinger, 64 on Sunday in the Beloit area of Dallas County. The SPD and DCSO are both calling it a death investigation.
wvtm13.com
Military veteran among victims in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from Lowndes County are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, charged in a double homicide that left Interstate 59-20 closed for hours on Sunday. The family one of the victims, Justin Whitfield, says he was a military veteran and raised in Remington, Indiana, but...
wvasfm.org
Off-duty officer facing disciplinary action
An off-duty corrections officer is facing disciplinary action in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department has started proceedings against 36-year-old corrections officer, Reba Foulks. Foulks is being charged with third degree assault. Officials report the investigation started on January 9, 2023 after receiving notification of the charges from the Municipal Court...
Alabama woman killed after being thrown from motorcycle, struck by SUV
An Alabama woman was killed Monday afternoon in a motorcycle accident, state troopers said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday, and claimed the life of a Daleville woman. Grace Nicole Rivera, 23, was fatally injured when the 2006 Suzuki GSXR-1000 motorcycle, in which she was a passenger,...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Montgomery Bank Robbery
Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with robbing a bank. Police say they’ve charged 59-year-old Dwight Long with third-degree robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened at about 9:25AM Friday in the 2900 block of McGehee Road. That is where a Regions Bank branch (Green Lantern) is located.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1