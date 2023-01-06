ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

AL.com

Way-too-early 2023 college football rankings, odds for Alabama

It’s never too early to think about next year as one college football season ends and the next one becomes the conversation. The very early top-25 rankings are now starting to roll in 235 days before Alabama opens the 2023 season against Middle Tennessee State. There’s a consensus with Georgia at No. 1 in the three-peat bid, but where does the Crimson Tide land?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

UAB doctor, former Buffalo Bills lineman talks Damar Hamlin injury and concerns with injuries outside NFL

A former NFL player and resident at UAB Hospital said the NFL’s high-profile injuries, like Damar Hamlin’s, shouldn’t be the only ones people are concerned about. Dr. Jeremy Towns, who played for several years in the NFL for Washington, the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles, is completing his medical residency at UAB’s emergency department and has plans of a career in sports medicine.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Golden Globes 2023: How Alabama can win big tonight

Daniel Scheinert, a Birmingham native, could win big at tonight’s Golden Globes. Along with his professional partner, Daniel Kwan (forming the filmmaking duo “the Daniels”), Scheinert is nominated for best director and best screenplay for the hit movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”. Scheinert and Kwan...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How do you put out a landfill fire? Alabama county weighing options

How do you stop an underground fire that covers 25 acres at a depth of up to 100 feet? Officials in one Alabama county are trying to figure that out. St. Clair County officials say they’re evaluating bids from multiple contractors to put out a massive underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham and hope to make a recommendation to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office by the end of the week on what steps to take.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Balloon release honors Cameron Prince

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Loved ones held a balloon release Wednesday for a fallen student in West Alabama. Cameron Prince passed away in 2021 from a heart condition while in surgery. They hosted a balloon release ceremony at Hillcrest High School, keeping his memory alive. Prince would have turned 18...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Early morning crash closes all northbound lanes of I-59 south of Tuscaloosa

If you’re driving on I-59 Sunday, take note: An early morning accident Sunday has caused a large stretch of the interstate to temporarily close. An accident that happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday forced the northbound lanes of I-59 between exits 52 and 62 to close, representatives with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. Traffic along that 10-mile stretch is being diverted onto U.S. Highway 11 and U.S. 43.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Man killed in fiery crash on Interstate 459 in Hoover

A man was killed late Saturday in a fiery crash in Hoover. Hoover police and firefighters responded at 11 p.m. to a report of a wreck on Interstate 459 southbound near mile marker 11. That location is a mile north of the Highway 150 exit. Officers arrived to find a...
HOOVER, AL
