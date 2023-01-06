Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LexingtonTed RiversLexington, KY
Lexington police face an uphill battle in solving murders, as 40% remain unsolvedEdy ZooLexington, KY
Related
Way-too-early 2023 college football rankings, odds for Alabama
It’s never too early to think about next year as one college football season ends and the next one becomes the conversation. The very early top-25 rankings are now starting to roll in 235 days before Alabama opens the 2023 season against Middle Tennessee State. There’s a consensus with Georgia at No. 1 in the three-peat bid, but where does the Crimson Tide land?
Bryce Young and Will Anderson: Crimson Tide ‘Appreciation Day’
There may or may not have been a CFP national title game played last night - without Alabama - with some team from Georgia. Sounds like the perfect time for a quickie Crimson Tide Appreciation Day minute. I’ll start. It’s been a pleasure watching the athletic artistry, passion and...
Why Nick Saban doesn’t like to watch football games for fun
Nick Saban rarely misses a national championship game. Even with the Crimson Tide falling short of the playoff, Alabama’s head coach is in Los Angeles as part of the ESPN broadcasts ahead of Georgia vs. TCU. It’s familiar territory after he made similar broadcast appearances in for the 2014...
UAB doctor, former Buffalo Bills lineman talks Damar Hamlin injury and concerns with injuries outside NFL
A former NFL player and resident at UAB Hospital said the NFL’s high-profile injuries, like Damar Hamlin’s, shouldn’t be the only ones people are concerned about. Dr. Jeremy Towns, who played for several years in the NFL for Washington, the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles, is completing his medical residency at UAB’s emergency department and has plans of a career in sports medicine.
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in two Alabama amphitheaters this spring
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
Golden Globes 2023: How Alabama can win big tonight
Daniel Scheinert, a Birmingham native, could win big at tonight’s Golden Globes. Along with his professional partner, Daniel Kwan (forming the filmmaking duo “the Daniels”), Scheinert is nominated for best director and best screenplay for the hit movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”. Scheinert and Kwan...
Alabama photographer tells stories behind classic concert pix of Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, more
When the lights went down, the crowd would roar or leap to its feet, anticipating the arrival of Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, Willie Nelson, AC/DC, Johnny Cash or other music stars. Although he always felt a rush of excitement, Art Meripol was ready for action. As a longtime concert photographer...
‘A beautiful human being’: US Army vet among 2 found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County
One of two men found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County was recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Army because of an injury, and his family believes he was set up to be robbed when he was killed. Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, also 23, were found...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
How do you put out a landfill fire? Alabama county weighing options
How do you stop an underground fire that covers 25 acres at a depth of up to 100 feet? Officials in one Alabama county are trying to figure that out. St. Clair County officials say they’re evaluating bids from multiple contractors to put out a massive underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham and hope to make a recommendation to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office by the end of the week on what steps to take.
wbrc.com
Balloon release honors Cameron Prince
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Loved ones held a balloon release Wednesday for a fallen student in West Alabama. Cameron Prince passed away in 2021 from a heart condition while in surgery. They hosted a balloon release ceremony at Hillcrest High School, keeping his memory alive. Prince would have turned 18...
Birmingham available jobs outnumber the unemployed population 5 to 1, why?
Although Federal Reserve Economic Data shows that the Birmingham-Hoover area is reporting its highest employment numbers and labor force since 1991, local experts say there is still work to be done to close the gap between available jobs and unemployed people. There are over 27,000 job openings within 25 miles...
40-year-old missing woman found dead in Tuscaloosa County; investigation ongoing
A woman reported missing out of Fayette County over the weekend was found dead early Tuesday in Tuscaloosa County. Brandalyn “Brandy” Terry, 40, was last seen Friday in Berry, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. She was reported to be traveling in a white 2010 Honda Accord.
Early morning crash closes all northbound lanes of I-59 south of Tuscaloosa
If you’re driving on I-59 Sunday, take note: An early morning accident Sunday has caused a large stretch of the interstate to temporarily close. An accident that happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday forced the northbound lanes of I-59 between exits 52 and 62 to close, representatives with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. Traffic along that 10-mile stretch is being diverted onto U.S. Highway 11 and U.S. 43.
Man sentenced to 15 years in 2019 shooting death of Birmingham father of 7
A man was sentenced to prison Monday in the 2019 shooting death of a Birmingham father. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Teresa Pulliam sentenced 24-year-old Jhakiren Grier guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter in the slaying of 36-year-old Gewayne Gilbert. Grier was initially charged with murder. The shooting happened...
Slain Birmingham butcher mourned: ‘He was always willing to go the extra mile’; suspect now charged
A man shot to death while at work at Birmingham’s Elyton Meat Market is being remembered as someone who always went the extra mile for others. “He was always being nice, even when he didn’t have to be,’’ Maya Reynolds said of slain cousin Cortez Dekelvin Ware. “He was a people person.”
Man killed in fiery crash on Interstate 459 in Hoover
A man was killed late Saturday in a fiery crash in Hoover. Hoover police and firefighters responded at 11 p.m. to a report of a wreck on Interstate 459 southbound near mile marker 11. That location is a mile north of the Highway 150 exit. Officers arrived to find a...
Woman struck, killed when she got out of disabled vehicle among 3 dead following Jeffco traffic crashes
Three people died over the weekend following Jefferson County traffic crashes, including a woman who was struck on Elton B. Stephens Expressway after she got out of her disabled vehicle. Procha Patrice Williams , 34, was struck at 2:28 a.m. Sunday on Elton B. Stephens Expressway northbound at the U.S....
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0