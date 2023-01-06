'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth

@THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.

In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives : One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch.

"I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know, maybe he never will and maybe he doesn't want it."

"Here's the thing, this is what I say, people change," she continues. "Maybe he's just at this place that's like, 'she's just not for me anymore ' and he's now finally just saying it."

When asked if she would consider waiting for him to change his mind, the television personality admits she doesn't know what the future holds for her.

"Time will tell, won't it?" Meri says, before adding, "It's for me to decide. He's decided, so now what?"

As OK! previously reported, Kody confirmed his split from Meri in the bombshell Sunday, December 18, episode of Sister Wives: One on One .

"I don't really consider myself married to Meri," he said at the time. "If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument from me."

However, this news came as a shock to Meri , who later confessed he had never said those words to her himself, instead he "made the decision" to announce this on his own.

Two weeks later, Meri appeared to hint at the bombshell breakup in a New Year's post reflecting on the difficulties of the past year.

"Just taking a moment today to say thank you to 2022," she captioned a selfie. "A year of challenges and personal growth, a year of confusion and then clarity. A year of clearing out the old to make room for the new. A year so full of realizations and forward movement and setting the stage for the most amazing 2023. I'm here for it all."

People was first to report the sneak peek revealing Meri's thoughts about her split from Kody.