ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

McCarthy continues losing streak in bid to lead House of Representatives

By By Casey Harper | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy continued his losing streak Friday in his bid to serve as Speaker of the House for the Republican majority.

McCarthy has lost a dozen votes across several days this week as a small group of conservative Republicans remain steadfast in opposing him.

Friday afternoon, the House met to vote again. In the 12th vote, McCarthy did not get the needed 218 votes, but he did gather support from more Republicans than in previous votes, a sign he could finally be getting the momentum needed to win the position.

McCarthy can only afford to lose four Republican votes and still win the position if all the lawmakers are there and vote for a candidate, but about 20 have continued to vote against him and for a challenger until the 12th vote Friday, when several holdouts flipped over to McCarthy. However, seven Republicans still voted against him on the 12th ballot, sending the House to a 13th vote.

Those Republicans receiving votes other than McCarthy have varied and included Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

The holdouts have reportedly been negotiating with McCarthy and others behind the scenes with some progress.

“In his 14 years in Republican leadership, McCarthy has repeatedly failed to demonstrate any desire to meaningfully change the status quo in Washington,” U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., said earlier this week.

Perry changed his tune on Friday, though, saying he would vote for McCarthy.

“We’re at a turning point. I’ve negotiated in good faith, with one purpose: to restore the People’s House back to its rightful owners,” he wrote on Twitter Friday. “The framework for an agreement is in place, so in a good-faith effort, I voted to restore the People’s House by voting for @gopleader McCarthy.”

As The Center Square previously reported, Perry said earlier this week that he and other conservative members in the House laid out conditions for McCarthy ahead of the votes but that he “balked” when faced with them. Those conditions included a promise to vote on a balanced budget, the “Texas Border Plan,” term limits for members of Congress, and the Fair Tax Act, which would create a national sales tax on certain services and property to replace the current income tax, payroll taxes, and estate and gift taxes.

“We requested transparent, accountable votes on individual earmarks that would require two-thirds support to pass, and to ensure that all amendments to cut spending would be allowed floor consideration,” Perry said at the time. “He dismissed it.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has voted for former President Donald Trump to be Speaker of the House. Though the speaker does not have to be a lawmaker, it would be highly unusual for Trump to fill the spot.

Gaetz also re-upped his criticism of McCarthy for preemptively moving into the speaker’s office before being elected to the position. Gaetz sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol earlier this week saying “no member can lay claim to this office.”

“My question remains unanswered: why is Kevin McCarthy squatting in the Speaker’s office?” Gaetz wrote on Twitter Friday. “After 3 days of voting and 11 failed ballots, no member can lay claim to this office. I’m once again demanding answers from the Architect of the Capitol.”

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wyoming News

U.S. House GOP plan calls for federal spending cuts, conditions on debt limit increase

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republican leaders during a closed-door meeting Tuesday shared more details of the secret agreements Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with conservative lawmakers last week to secure the votes he needed to hold the gavel. The so-called handshake deal, displayed on slides during the GOP weekly conference meeting, if adhered to could have significant ramifications for federal departments and agencies as well as the global economy. Democrats on Tuesday in reaction slammed the agreement as potentially leading to a partial government shutdown, an...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wyoming News

U.S. Capitol

Fireplaces being used inside the U.S. Capitol send smoke into the sky the night of Jan. 6, 2023, as House members prepare for a 14th vote on the selection of a speaker.
Wyoming News

First bills of the 2023 general session referred to committees

CHEYENNE – The first bills to be considered by Wyoming lawmakers in the 2023 general session were referred to committees Tuesday afternoon. Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, referred 51 pieces of legislation to respective committees, while House Speaker, R-Pinedale, referred 16 bills. This is one of the first steps in the legislative process. A bill is first drafted by the Legislative Service Office for a committee or individual lawmaker,...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

#1. Washington DC

- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 62,750.0% --- Checks in 2011: 20 --- Checks in 2021: 12,570 - Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 14,491 You may also like: The most financially damaging cybercrimes in your state
WASHINGTON, DC
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
32K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy