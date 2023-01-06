Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 11:54 p.m. EST
Biden 'surprised' government records found at old office. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he was “surprised’ when he was informed that government records were found by his attorneys at a former office space in Washington. The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has requested that the U.S. intelligence community conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents found among the papers. Speaking to reporters in Mexico City, Biden says his attorneys “did what they should have done” when they immediately called the National Archives about the discovery. Biden says he doesn't know what’s in the documents,” adding his lawyers have suggested he not inquire what was in them. The Department of Justice is reviewing the matter.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Death of ex-NFL receiver Charles Johnson ruled a suicide by medical examiner
Former NFL and Colorado receiver Charles E. Johnson had a toxic amount of drugs in his system when he died in July 2022, according to new report.
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’
DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
‘Beat the hell out of Putin!’ Ukrainians have come up with a new stress relieving game, KICK THE PU
The game app has been under constant attack by the Russian Federal Security Service bot farms, and its developers have been getting numerous threats and curses. NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Kick the Pu” (aka “Kick the Invader”), a brand-new stress relieving adventure game, is now available in mobile application stores from PRICERA DMCC. Players could make good use of the game, as it may help them blow off steam and release their negative emotions in a playful manner by beating up, firing a Javelin, or throwing a hand grenade at one of the world’s biggest anti-heroes and invaders.
