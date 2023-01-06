Read full article on original website
GraveDigger
4d ago
Jobs are everywhere. I would work 3 jobs to avoid eviction. Eviction is 95% avoidable and for the 5% there are plenty of government programs.
KUOW
Where is Seattle's 'right size' housing 'in the right place, and at the right price': Today So Far
The Seattle area has heard similar messages for years: the cost of living is expensive, there isn't enough housing, and we need a lot of new types of more-dense housing. But exactly what types of housing should we be talking about? Are there any dense housing options for families? Are they actually affordable? Those are questions a couple new housing assessments attempt to answer.
capitolhillseattle.com
Developer to hold ‘neighborhood discussions’ as final design for Capitol Hill Safeway redevelopment is pounded out
Developers of the project to redevelop the Capitol Hill Safeway with a new 50,000-square-foot grocery store, housing, and massive underground parking lot won’t face the final round of the city’s design review process until next month but they aren’t leaving anything to chance. Developer Greystar and architect...
Seattle churchgoers becoming 'afraid' to attend services over growing homeless camp : 'We need help'
Parishioners at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Seattle are calling on the city for help over a homeless encampment that "quickly" grew outside the church.
everout.com
Our Favorite Vegan Restaurants in Seattle for 2023
If your New Year's resolution involves reevaluating your meat and/or dairy consumption, adopting a vegan diet, or going plant-based for the annual "Veganuary" challenge, you've got plenty of delicious options to ease you through the transition. We've rounded up this list of restaurants with vegan dishes worth trying, from the Jewish deli Ben & Esther's to the bakery Lazy Cow. Check out our food and drink guide for more ideas.
seattlemet.com
The Best Restaurants in Washington State
Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
The Stranger
Washington Should Tax the Rich to Save Our Public Schools
Across Washington State, public education is in crisis. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) faces declining enrollment, huge impacts to student mental health from the pandemic, and a projected $156 million budget deficit by the fall of 2024. Despite years of litigation, the state still does not provide adequate funding for SPS to provide a basic education to its students.
thurstontalk.com
SW Washington Food Hub Cooperative Offers Multi-Farm Produce Box Program
Eating healthfully and locally may be one of the best, most achievable New Year’s resolutions to check the waistline, support local farms, fight against climate change, and be a part of our region’s culinary community. All this got easier thanks to a group of local growers collaborating to...
State commission plans to recommend new airport site by June 15
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The debate over a new Puget Sound airport is about to get a lot more heated. On Monday, state lawmakers returned to work and are expected to get an earful in the months ahead about the idea of building a new airport about the size of Sea-Tac Airport.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
seattlerefined.com
These Seattle brands will keep you warm inside and out
Welcome to winter in the PNW. The time of year when we ask ourselves, "How many layers of clothing will be enough today?" The answer is a complex equation of temperature, humidity, wind chill and wetness. To combat the "Seattle freeze," you could fly to the southern hemisphere — or...
Lawsuit by Seattle company could change union rights
A Seattle lawsuit is being heard before the Supreme Court, which could change union rights when they strike, according to the SCOTUS Blog. Glacier Northwest is a concrete company in Seattle. When its drivers decided to go on strike, they would load their trucks with cement, drive their vehicles to company headquarters, then walk off the job with concrete still mixing in the trucks.
Umpqua wins final approval to combine with Columbia Bank
The parent company of Oregon-based Umpqua Bank said Monday it has won final approval for its deal to combine with Tacoma-based Columbia Banking System. Umpqua said the combined company will have more than $50 billion in assets and offices in eight western states. The banks plan to close their all-stock...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023
Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
The Suburban Times
Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
King County Councilmember wants to require businesses to accept cash
Have your neighborhood shops and cafés stopped accepting cash over the last few years?. Many businesses chose to no longer take those 10s and 20s during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid spreading germs through the handling of money and the face-to-face interactions required when making change. Now, however, one...
seattlerefined.com
Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years
A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
KUOW
Seattle area housing market shifts amid recession predictions: Today So Far
From Redfin to Zillow, real estate experts and economists are predicting a few changes in the housing market for 2023. Such predictions come as some expect a recession in the months ahead. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for January 9, 2023. How close are you...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Winter Yesterday/Spring Today, Diamond of Diamond and Silk Is Dead, the Best Restaurant in the World Is Closing Forever
That was the sun in the sky. Those were snow-capped mountains in the distance. How different today was from yesterday, which was so beautifully bleak. Almost no light until 10 am. The rain constant but not hard—rain, in short, for a hood rather than the un-Seattle instrument called an umbrella. And then today. What a difference. Sometimes the weather is like the human in Björk's "Human Behavior": "They're terribly, terribly, terribly moody / Oh, human behavior / Then all of a sudden turn happy."
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
After Granite Falls man found living in unhealthy conditions, neighbors renovate his home
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — As she scrubs the walls of a friend's Granite Falls home, Jackie Wardlow asks herself, "How do you get 10-year-old grease off a wall?" Wardlow needs a lot more than elbow grease to take on the situation she is currently confronted with. "I was horrified,"...
