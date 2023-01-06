ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GraveDigger
4d ago

Jobs are everywhere. I would work 3 jobs to avoid eviction. Eviction is 95% avoidable and for the 5% there are plenty of government programs.

KUOW

Where is Seattle's 'right size' housing 'in the right place, and at the right price': Today So Far

The Seattle area has heard similar messages for years: the cost of living is expensive, there isn't enough housing, and we need a lot of new types of more-dense housing. But exactly what types of housing should we be talking about? Are there any dense housing options for families? Are they actually affordable? Those are questions a couple new housing assessments attempt to answer.
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

Our Favorite Vegan Restaurants in Seattle for 2023

If your New Year's resolution involves reevaluating your meat and/or dairy consumption, adopting a vegan diet, or going plant-based for the annual "Veganuary" challenge, you've got plenty of delicious options to ease you through the transition. We've rounded up this list of restaurants with vegan dishes worth trying, from the Jewish deli Ben & Esther's to the bakery Lazy Cow. Check out our food and drink guide for more ideas.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Best Restaurants in Washington State

Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Washington Should Tax the Rich to Save Our Public Schools

Across Washington State, public education is in crisis. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) faces declining enrollment, huge impacts to student mental health from the pandemic, and a projected $156 million budget deficit by the fall of 2024. Despite years of litigation, the state still does not provide adequate funding for SPS to provide a basic education to its students.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
seattlerefined.com

These Seattle brands will keep you warm inside and out

Welcome to winter in the PNW. The time of year when we ask ourselves, "How many layers of clothing will be enough today?" The answer is a complex equation of temperature, humidity, wind chill and wetness. To combat the "Seattle freeze," you could fly to the southern hemisphere — or...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Lawsuit by Seattle company could change union rights

A Seattle lawsuit is being heard before the Supreme Court, which could change union rights when they strike, according to the SCOTUS Blog. Glacier Northwest is a concrete company in Seattle. When its drivers decided to go on strike, they would load their trucks with cement, drive their vehicles to company headquarters, then walk off the job with concrete still mixing in the trucks.
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

Umpqua wins final approval to combine with Columbia Bank

The parent company of Oregon-based Umpqua Bank said Monday it has won final approval for its deal to combine with Tacoma-based Columbia Banking System. Umpqua said the combined company will have more than $50 billion in assets and offices in eight western states. The banks plan to close their all-stock...
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023

Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma

Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
TACOMA, WA
seattlerefined.com

Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years

A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Winter Yesterday/Spring Today, Diamond of Diamond and Silk Is Dead, the Best Restaurant in the World Is Closing Forever

That was the sun in the sky. Those were snow-capped mountains in the distance. How different today was from yesterday, which was so beautifully bleak. Almost no light until 10 am. The rain constant but not hard—rain, in short, for a hood rather than the un-Seattle instrument called an umbrella. And then today. What a difference. Sometimes the weather is like the human in Björk's "Human Behavior": "They're terribly, terribly, terribly moody / Oh, human behavior / Then all of a sudden turn happy."
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA

