New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe Poncho as silly and goofy. He has not only a ‘happy tail,’ but happy body as well since he wiggles all over when he gets excited. The staff also describe him as a ‘Walmart-greeter,’ saying hello to everyone he meets. He is food driven and loves to play.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO