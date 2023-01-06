Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC DMV advises residents be on lookout for scam
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several law enforcement agencies have recently reported many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation”. According to the DMV, the scammers are encouraging targeted individuals to click on a link to pay...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island approves paid parking contract
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program. The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night. Parking will be enforced...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cold-stunned sea turtles being cared for at NC Aquariums
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sudden temperature drops during the holidays resulted in a cold-stunning event and delivery of nearly 250 sea turtles spread among the three North Carolina Aquariums. The NC Aquariums joined with the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (KBSTRRC) in Surf City to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe Poncho as silly and goofy. He has not only a ‘happy tail,’ but happy body as well since he wiggles all over when he gets excited. The staff also describe him as a ‘Walmart-greeter,’ saying hello to everyone he meets. He is food driven and loves to play.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear airports significantly contribute to economy, NCDOT report says
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– The North Carolina Department of Transportation released its State of Aviation Report on Monday. It shows that public airports across the state contribute a combined $72 billion and 330,000 jobs to the economy. Several airports in our area are listed in the report, including Cape...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City United hosting ‘Fresh Chance Friday’ offering employment, expungement resources
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — To help area residents in their search for career opportunities and help those who may need record expungements, Port City United is hosting Fresh Chance Friday. The event will take place on January 27th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the MLK...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Deep Dives into History’ program coming to NC Maritime Museum at Southport
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A new interactive program at the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport is combining living historians, material culture displays and hands-on activities to help visitors connect more directly to the past. Museum Manager John Moseley developed the “Deep Dives into History” program to provide visitors...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Black Lives Do Matter’ exhibit opening Saturday at Cameron Art Museum
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly a month after a ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ art installation was removed from Jervay Park, the 18-letter exhibit is reappearing this Saturday at the Cameron Art Museum. The display was temporarily installed in September of 2020 following protests over the death of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington purchases Salvation Army property for $4.8M
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington made a multi-million dollar purchase for economic development on Tuesday night. City council voted unanimously to purchase the Salvation Army property at 820 North Front Street for 4,814,500. That number includes closing costs, due diligence items, and operating costs for the remainder of the current fiscal year.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fort Fisher commemorating 158th anniversary with artillery fire
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re near Fort Fisher on Saturday, don’t be surprised if you hear loud cannon fire. Fort Fisher State Historic Site is commemorating the 158th anniversary of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher with the program, ‘With Artillery, War is Made,’ on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County and City of Wilmington leaders discuss opioid settlement funding plans
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — New Hanover County and City of Wilmington leaders discussing the opioid crisis and how it plans to use the. more than $18 million dollars in settlement funds they will receive over the next 18 years. “I mean we have such a group of experts...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person. 24-year-old Anthony John Balkus IV was last seen on January 5th along Market Street. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair. If...
WECT
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest on mold issue in Wilmington Housing Authority public housing communities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority gave an update on Monday, January 9, to New Hanover County Commissioners on mold issues in the city’s public housing communities. They also provided an update on residents displaced by the problem. Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett says...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office enjoys visit from ‘Mouse’
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office had a special visitor on Monday. A monkey named ‘Mouse’ dropped by to say hello to the officers. The Sheriff’s Office says Mouse gave hugs, high fives, and enjoyed a lollipop. Mouse and FSgt Gilbert...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing person report for 26-year-old Ashley Nichole Garner. According to the CCSO, she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a flower-pattern white shirt and white jeans with a backpack and bag. In surveillance footage, she was seen getting into an older model truck or SUV. She was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Mayor Bill Saffo, Rhonda Bellamy facing off with teams in fundraiser game of ‘Family Promise Feud’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A familiar game show with a local twist is taking place this Saturday in Wilmington. Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear is hosting the first ever “Family Promise Feud” game show on January 14th at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
International School at Gregory evacuates due to potential gas leak
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington school was forced to evacuate Tuesday morning due to a gas smell. Initially, the International School at Gregory was given an all-clear and students were allowed back into the building. But further readings and reports from the Fire Department indicated a second evacuation...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland unveiling StoryWalk in Westgate Nature Park, encouraging movement, reading
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to exercise your mind while exercising outdoors, you’ll soon have the chance. The Town of Leland is unveiling a new StoryWalk this Saturday at Westgate Nature Park. The StoryWalk includes 18 panels along the Westgate Nature Park trail, each...
WECT
Crews respond following early morning traffic incident at Market St., Gingerwood Drive intersection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Gingerwood Drive and Market St. at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to New Hanover County authorities. According to a representative of the Wilmington Police Department, one individual was injured in the incident. Updates on the...
