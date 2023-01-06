ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kure Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC DMV advises residents be on lookout for scam

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several law enforcement agencies have recently reported many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation”. According to the DMV, the scammers are encouraging targeted individuals to click on a link to pay...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island approves paid parking contract

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program. The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night. Parking will be enforced...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cold-stunned sea turtles being cared for at NC Aquariums

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sudden temperature drops during the holidays resulted in a cold-stunning event and delivery of nearly 250 sea turtles spread among the three North Carolina Aquariums. The NC Aquariums joined with the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (KBSTRRC) in Surf City to...
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe Poncho as silly and goofy. He has not only a ‘happy tail,’ but happy body as well since he wiggles all over when he gets excited. The staff also describe him as a ‘Walmart-greeter,’ saying hello to everyone he meets. He is food driven and loves to play.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear airports significantly contribute to economy, NCDOT report says

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– The North Carolina Department of Transportation released its State of Aviation Report on Monday. It shows that public airports across the state contribute a combined $72 billion and 330,000 jobs to the economy. Several airports in our area are listed in the report, including Cape...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Deep Dives into History’ program coming to NC Maritime Museum at Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A new interactive program at the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport is combining living historians, material culture displays and hands-on activities to help visitors connect more directly to the past. Museum Manager John Moseley developed the “Deep Dives into History” program to provide visitors...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington purchases Salvation Army property for $4.8M

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington made a multi-million dollar purchase for economic development on Tuesday night. City council voted unanimously to purchase the Salvation Army property at 820 North Front Street for 4,814,500. That number includes closing costs, due diligence items, and operating costs for the remainder of the current fiscal year.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fort Fisher commemorating 158th anniversary with artillery fire

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re near Fort Fisher on Saturday, don’t be surprised if you hear loud cannon fire. Fort Fisher State Historic Site is commemorating the 158th anniversary of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher with the program, ‘With Artillery, War is Made,’ on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person. 24-year-old Anthony John Balkus IV was last seen on January 5th along Market Street. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair. If...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Latest on mold issue in Wilmington Housing Authority public housing communities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority gave an update on Monday, January 9, to New Hanover County Commissioners on mold issues in the city’s public housing communities. They also provided an update on residents displaced by the problem. Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett says...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing person report for 26-year-old Ashley Nichole Garner. According to the CCSO, she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a flower-pattern white shirt and white jeans with a backpack and bag. In surveillance footage, she was seen getting into an older model truck or SUV. She was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

International School at Gregory evacuates due to potential gas leak

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington school was forced to evacuate Tuesday morning due to a gas smell. Initially, the International School at Gregory was given an all-clear and students were allowed back into the building. But further readings and reports from the Fire Department indicated a second evacuation...
WILMINGTON, NC

