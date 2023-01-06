Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Post Register
Jackson's availability unclear as Ravens prep for playoffs
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson's availability for the playoffs is the one question that trumps all others right now when it comes to the Baltimore Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh didn't have any major update Monday. One way or another, the answer will come soon enough.
Post Register
Sirianni: Eagles 'fortunate' ailing QB Hurts has week off
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts can only hope an extra week off will help his sore right shoulder. The Pro Bowl quarterback returned on Sunday to lead the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) to a win over the New York Giants after he missed two weeks with a sprained right shoulder. The victory gave the Eagles the top seed in the NFC, home-field advantage in the playoffs and a bye this weekend.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Post Register
Veteran Shelby Harris relishes first playoff trip in Seattle
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Even before the events of last Sunday, veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris was already enjoying the experience of playing the final few weeks of the season with the postseason at stake. When Seattle got the help it needed from the Detroit Lions late Sunday night...
Post Register
Dedmon ejected after bizarre sideline scene in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — The short-handed Miami Heat became even more depleted in the second quarter of their game Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when backup center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected. The Heat had only nine players available for the game and Dedmon was one of eight they used...
