Lakeville Police: Missing woman found safe

Police in Lakeville say a missing 34-year-old woman has been found safe.

Police issued an appeal Thursday to ask for the public's help in locating Trisha Ann Benson, who'd been last seen on Christmas Eve.

In that appeal, police said Benson was last seen on the 1100 block of E. 80th Street in Bloomington. Her sister, Shaina Petermeier, said on social media she was staying at the Progress Valley Treatment Center before she left the facility on Dec. 24.

"Thank you to all who shared our post and assisted with tips," police stated Friday.

No further details were immediately provided.