laconiadailysun.com

Arlene C. Harbour, 90

LACONIA — Arlene C. Harbour, 90, of Potter Hill Road, Gilford, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center, Laconia, NH after a brief illness. Arlene was born on June 7, 1932, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Henry and Marion (Smith) Provencal.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lorraine T. Good, 85

PEMBROKE — Lorraine Therese Good, 85, of Pembroke, passed away on December 17, 2022, after a period of declining health. Born on February 6, 1937, in Laconia, she was the daughter of Maurice and Roseanna Cote. She attended grade school in Laconia and went on to graduate from high school at Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson. She went on to earn her associate's degree at NH Technical Institute, where she graduated at the top of her class, and her bachelor's degree from Southern NH University.
PEMBROKE, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Planning Board renders decisions, Zoning to rehear request for 100 dwelling units at 1228-1230 Elm Street

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning and Board Meetings. The Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, January 12 and the following cases will be heard. The meeting will be available to watch on Manchester Public Television Channel 22. The full Agenda and Project Applications are available for each of these projects. If you are not able to attend a public hearing and would like to comment on a project, you may send an email to zoningboard@manchesternh.gov.
97.5 WOKQ

Love Texas Roadhouse? Coming to Concord, New Hampshire Soon

I've tried being a vegetarian, and even a pescatarian (vegetarian who eats fish), but I just couldn't do it. I love lobster, but boy do I love me a good steak. Working in Dover, New Hampshire, of course I am partial to Newick's on Dover Point Road, and absolutely love everything they have to offer in seafood, especially lobster. I am a self-proclaimed "sea-foodie".
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Karen L. Simonds, 68

LACONIA — Karen Lynn Simonds died unexpectedly on January 2, 2023. She was only 68 years old. Although she had many physical challenges, significant ones of late, her family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Karen is survived by and will be greatly missed by her...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2023: Best gym in New Hampshire

Our viewers let us know where to find the best gyms in New Hampshire. Viewers love the fantastic coaching and friendly people at Get Fit NH, saying it's great for all fitness levels. 2. 4. Dynamic Strength and Conditioning in Nashua. Many viewers say the trainers at Dynamic Strength and...
SALEM, NH
nerej.com

Torrington Properties acquires 175,000 s/f Fort Eddy Shopping Center for $30 million

Concord, NH Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center for $30 million. The 175,000 s/f shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of Shaw’s, Books-A-Million, Staples, Eastern Mountain Sports, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, GameStop, H&R Block, Moritomo Japanese Restaurant and more. The center joins Torrington’s list of recent retail and commercial acquisitions and developments.
CONCORD, NH
94.3 WCYY

Official LEGO Store Has Opened Inside Nashua, New Hampshire, Mall

Are you ever really too old for legos? Based on the popularity of the long standing toy, the answer is no. Lego has continued to keep consumers interested by transforming from simple town building templates to recreating iconic moments from franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. For true Lego fanatics, there's been something missing in Maine and New Hampshire: an official Lego store. But that has changed, as a brand new Lego store has opened in Nashua, New Hampshire.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Bouncing your way to fitness

Wednesday, January 11th — Tonight, Audrey Cox finds a couple of ways to help you get in shape that are downright fun! So if you're tired of treadmills and barbells, bounce this way!. Plus, we head to two restaurants that serve good food in a warm atmosphere. A Diz...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Fire destroys Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH — A fire broke out early this morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The incident took place at a mobile home at around 2:30 a.m. According to reports, there were no injuries. The unit was home to four people who were all present at the time of the fire.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Merrimack community mourns loss of high school senior killed in head-on collision

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A student at Merrimack High School was killed after a head-on crash Friday night, which seriously injured others, according to police. The Merrimack School District Chief Education Officer, Everett Olsen, said Xander Venedam, 18, was a student at the high school and was killed in the crash. He said Xander had a great personality and leaves behind many friends.
MERRIMACK, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Northfield to Franklin: We don't want your detours

NORTHFIELD — Police Chief John Raffaelly told the selectboard that Franklin’s failure to coordinate with his department when diverting traffic from Central Street during the New Year’s Day kayak runs meant that, while an emergency vehicle “probably could get through [on Cross Mill Road], they’d probably own a couple of cars also.”
NORTHFIELD, NH
CBS Boston

Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches

SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
SALISBURY, NH

