WMUR.com
New Hampshire's first Make-A-Wish recipient of 2023 begins trip to Disneyland with police escort
NEW BOSTON, N.H. — New Hampshire’s first Make-A-Wish recipient of 2023 received a special escort to Disneyland. On Saturday, New Boston police, New Hampshire State Police and Massachusetts State Police took an early morning trip to escort Nathan and his family to the airport. According to New Boston...
laconiadailysun.com
Arlene C. Harbour, 90
LACONIA — Arlene C. Harbour, 90, of Potter Hill Road, Gilford, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center, Laconia, NH after a brief illness. Arlene was born on June 7, 1932, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Henry and Marion (Smith) Provencal.
laconiadailysun.com
Lorraine T. Good, 85
PEMBROKE — Lorraine Therese Good, 85, of Pembroke, passed away on December 17, 2022, after a period of declining health. Born on February 6, 1937, in Laconia, she was the daughter of Maurice and Roseanna Cote. She attended grade school in Laconia and went on to graduate from high school at Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson. She went on to earn her associate's degree at NH Technical Institute, where she graduated at the top of her class, and her bachelor's degree from Southern NH University.
manchesterinklink.com
Planning Board renders decisions, Zoning to rehear request for 100 dwelling units at 1228-1230 Elm Street
City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning and Board Meetings. The Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, January 12 and the following cases will be heard. The meeting will be available to watch on Manchester Public Television Channel 22. The full Agenda and Project Applications are available for each of these projects. If you are not able to attend a public hearing and would like to comment on a project, you may send an email to zoningboard@manchesternh.gov.
Love Texas Roadhouse? Coming to Concord, New Hampshire Soon
I've tried being a vegetarian, and even a pescatarian (vegetarian who eats fish), but I just couldn't do it. I love lobster, but boy do I love me a good steak. Working in Dover, New Hampshire, of course I am partial to Newick's on Dover Point Road, and absolutely love everything they have to offer in seafood, especially lobster. I am a self-proclaimed "sea-foodie".
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Public Library receives a NH Humanities grant for New Hampshire on Skis
LACONIA — The Laconia Public Library has received a grant from New Hampshire Humanities to host "New Hampshire on Skis," to be presented by Professor E. John Allen, on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m., at the Rotary Hall Auditorium in the library. Take Scandinavian and Austrian immigrants, the...
laconiadailysun.com
Karen L. Simonds, 68
LACONIA — Karen Lynn Simonds died unexpectedly on January 2, 2023. She was only 68 years old. Although she had many physical challenges, significant ones of late, her family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Karen is survived by and will be greatly missed by her...
New Tropical Food Spot Opens at Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
Ever walk out of Pac-Sun at the Fox Run Mall and think, “If only I could bring this tropical high to my tastebuds!” Well guess what, beach bums? We Fox freakin’ can!. In the latest sign that the Mall at Fox Run in the alleged town of Newington is rebuilding rather than retreating, the Palm Treats has opened up just outside of Macy’s.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2023: Best gym in New Hampshire
Our viewers let us know where to find the best gyms in New Hampshire. Viewers love the fantastic coaching and friendly people at Get Fit NH, saying it's great for all fitness levels. 2. 4. Dynamic Strength and Conditioning in Nashua. Many viewers say the trainers at Dynamic Strength and...
20 of the Oldest Restaurants in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Still Going Strong
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. Whether you prefer a certain location, atmosphere, or...
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
nerej.com
Torrington Properties acquires 175,000 s/f Fort Eddy Shopping Center for $30 million
Concord, NH Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center for $30 million. The 175,000 s/f shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of Shaw’s, Books-A-Million, Staples, Eastern Mountain Sports, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, GameStop, H&R Block, Moritomo Japanese Restaurant and more. The center joins Torrington’s list of recent retail and commercial acquisitions and developments.
Official LEGO Store Has Opened Inside Nashua, New Hampshire, Mall
Are you ever really too old for legos? Based on the popularity of the long standing toy, the answer is no. Lego has continued to keep consumers interested by transforming from simple town building templates to recreating iconic moments from franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. For true Lego fanatics, there's been something missing in Maine and New Hampshire: an official Lego store. But that has changed, as a brand new Lego store has opened in Nashua, New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Bouncing your way to fitness
Wednesday, January 11th — Tonight, Audrey Cox finds a couple of ways to help you get in shape that are downright fun! So if you're tired of treadmills and barbells, bounce this way!. Plus, we head to two restaurants that serve good food in a warm atmosphere. A Diz...
newportdispatch.com
Fire destroys Portsmouth home
PORTSMOUTH — A fire broke out early this morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The incident took place at a mobile home at around 2:30 a.m. According to reports, there were no injuries. The unit was home to four people who were all present at the time of the fire.
WMUR.com
Merrimack community mourns loss of high school senior killed in head-on collision
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A student at Merrimack High School was killed after a head-on crash Friday night, which seriously injured others, according to police. The Merrimack School District Chief Education Officer, Everett Olsen, said Xander Venedam, 18, was a student at the high school and was killed in the crash. He said Xander had a great personality and leaves behind many friends.
WMUR.com
Plan to make Manchester's senior center a warming spot for homeless at night faces pushback
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some are pushing back against Manchester’s plan to use the William Cashin Senior Activity Center as a temporary warming center for the homeless. The city of Manchester announced Wednesday the warming center will be open to homeless populations from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning Friday.
laconiadailysun.com
Northfield to Franklin: We don't want your detours
NORTHFIELD — Police Chief John Raffaelly told the selectboard that Franklin’s failure to coordinate with his department when diverting traffic from Central Street during the New Year’s Day kayak runs meant that, while an emergency vehicle “probably could get through [on Cross Mill Road], they’d probably own a couple of cars also.”
Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches
SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
WMUR.com
Students and their families recount frantic moments after Sanbornton bus crash
SANBORNTON, N.H. — Two dozen elementary school students in Sanbornton are safe at home with their parents after their school bus crashed on Friday afternoon amidst snowy conditions. Nine-year-old Olive, and her 6-year-old sister Hazel, were on the bus when a pick-up truck lost control on a slick hill,...
