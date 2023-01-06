Read full article on original website
North Carolina A&T, Louisville Wide Receivers Transferring To Cincinnati
The pass catchers should be plenty productive in 2023.
Louisville ranked No. 22 in final ESPN FPI ratings
Georgia's blowout victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff championship game has brought an end to the 2022 season. With it comes the final ESPN Football Power Index, a rating system designed by the network to measure team strength, which places Louisville at No. 22. Following its 24-7 win...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Louisville adding highly regarded Ellis to defensive staff
Jeff Brohm is getting closer and closer to filling all the pieces in his inaugural homecoming staff at his alma mater, Louisville. Brohm and the Cardinals are finalizing another key addition, sources tell FootballScoop. Steve Ellis, most recently on Mike Houston’s top-level East Carolina staff, is going to become Louisville’s...
leoweekly.com
If Chris Mack Didn’t Record Dino Gaudio’s Extortionate Rant, Would He Still Be Coaching UofL?
Chris Mack called the allegations “trivial,” and in the end his judges agreed. An Independent Accountability Review Process panel considered the case against the former University of Louisville basketball coach and concluded any violations committed on his watch were “isolated and inadvertent,” and provided the Cardinals no more than a minimal recruiting or competitive advantage.
UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira talks decision to transfer to Mississippi State
UCLA transfer kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira got his first look at Mississippi State on Sunday. Two days following that official visit, it was clear that the Bulldogs' program left a good impression on Barr-Mira. Barr-Mira announced his intentions on Tuesday evening to transfer to Mississippi State. He becomes the fourth transfer...
Three stand out for '24 Four-Star ATH Emmett Mosley
Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita junior athlete Emmett Mosley is planning to make a summer decision and has three schools standing out right now. Mosley is one of the top athletes in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 175 player nationally in the 247Sports composite and No. 115 in the Top247.
UCLA Receiver Matt Sykes Has Entered the Transfer Portal
UCLA junior receiver Matt Sykes has submitted his name to the transfer portal, according to sources. He has since confirmed via Twitter. Sykes has seen action in 30 games in three seasons as a Bruin, with a total of 10 receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown. The 6-4, 200-pounder...
UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard
UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot -- minus UK, IU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Here is a sentence I never anticipated writing this season:. No Kentucky, no Indiana on my Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll ballot. But here we are. You can’t lose to Missouri and Alabama by 14 or more and be a Top...
Yahoo Sports
Boys Louisville Invitational Tournament: Check out winners of Monday's first-round games
Will Crockett score 20 points and Cameron Edwards added 16 to lead the Kentucky Country Day boys basketball team to a 60-52 victory at Holy Cross on Monday in the first round of the Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament. Antuan Wordlow Jr. hit three 3-pointers and added 13 points for...
leoweekly.com
Rick Pitino Says Former Louisville Assistant Is A ’Pathological Liar’ And Ruined His Life
Rick Pitino has been cleared, but he may never know closure. The Hall of Fame basketball coach told NCAA investigators former University of Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson had “ruined my life,” caused his family “humiliation” and cost him $38 million in future salary through Johnson’s alleged duplicity in U of L’s fateful recruitment of Brian Bowen.
wdrb.com
Couple gets engaged during on-court surprise at UofL basketball game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two fans got engaged at a University of Louisville men's basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center last week. A woman named Hannah thought she and her boyfriend were playing a fan contest on the court during a break of a basketball game between Louisville and Wake Forest. She was blindfolded and surprised when she turned around to see her boyfriend on one knee.
wdrb.com
LaRosa's Pizzeria offering free slices Saturday ahead of opening 1st Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pretty soon you'll be able to get a slice of a Cincinnati delicacy in Louisville, and it isn't chili. LaRosa's Pizzeria is opening its first Louisville restaurant later this month. It will be in the Springhurst Towne Center in the building that used to be O'Charley's.
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
WLWT 5
In-N-Out Burger is moving east, and close to Kentucky
A popular west coast burger joint is moving east. In-N-Out Burger started in California in the 1940s. For years, it has kept a steady and massive following, but despite its popularity, has stayed mostly on the west side of the country. (In the player above: This Copycat "Animal-Style" Burger Tastes...
wdrb.com
Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball
A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
Awesome Kentucky ‘Super Chef’ Lands His Own Show on The Food Network
Recently I was doing some research about the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in Kentucky. I could've sworn that Darnell “Super Chef” Ferguson's Louisville, Kentucky breakfast restaurant was featured on Triple D. It wasn't, but Super Chef Darnell has competed in Guy's Grocery Games and Tournament of Champions. Chef Darnell is quickly adding to his hosting resume.
Wave 3
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones of country music station owner Ray Rice has started a GoFundMe following the news of his death. Rice is the owner of the country music station WMPI. WMPI described Rice as a loving son, father, grandfather and amazing friend. He got sick around the...
WLKY.com
Looking ahead: Big construction projects in Louisville that will be completed in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Louisville Business Firsthas rounded up a list of several highly anticipated Louisville projects that are slated to be be complete in 2023. Louisville's first Publix. The first Louisville Publix location broke ground in June of last year. Located at the corner of 2500 Terra...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
247Sports
