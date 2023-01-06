The Goncalves Family Of Slain Idaho Student Speak Out
Steve and Kristi Gonclaves are the parents of Kaylee Goncalves , one of the four victims that were stabbed to death at their off-campus rented home in Moscow, Idaho.The November murder spree also took the lives of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin . According to Banfield , Steve expressed that both himself and wife will forgive Bryan Kohberger eventually but that “he has to pay for what he’s done.” Officers identified Kohberger through DNA evidence, cellphone data and the suspect’s white Hyundai Elantra, according to a newly unsealed probable cause affidavit. When Kohberger made his first appearance in court — revealed the justification authorities used to obtain a warrant for his arrest. The Gonclaves’ credited the Moscow police officers for cracking the murder mystery that was seemingly going nowhere for weeks, “these guys did an amazing job. They need more credit than they had. They hit a homerun.”
Comments / 1