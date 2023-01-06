When Will The Coachella 2023 Lineup Be Announced?

Photo: Getty Images North America

Fans are anxiously waiting for the 2023 Coachella lineup to drop, hoping they are going to see their fave on the bill! As of yet, the 2023 Coachella lineup has not been announced, but headliners according to Hits Daily Double could be: Rihanna , Justin Bieber , Drake , Bad Bunny , Olivia Rodrigo , blink-182 , Travis Scott , Dua Lipa , SZA , Red Hot Chili Peppers , LCD Soundsystem , BLACKPINK , Chemical Brothers , Paramore , Skrillex and Tyler, the Creator . According to Grimy Goods , here's a look at every date the Coachella lineup has been announced in the past 8 years:

2022 – Jan. 12

2021 – COVID

2020 – Jan. 2

2019 – Jan. 2

2018 – Jan. 2

2017 – Jan. 3

2016 – Jan. 4

2015 – Jan. 6

Goldenvoice also tweeted a tease about the lineup saying, 'it’s always ‘what’s the Coachella lineup’, never ‘how’s the Coachella lineup’