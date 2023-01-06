'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Isn't Focused On 'Dating Anyone' Yet Following Kody Split: Source

tlc

Janelle and Kody Brown revealed they'd called it quits on their nearly 30 year marriage in the Sister Wives: One on One special that aired mid December.

Now, according to a source, the mother-of-six — she shares Logan , 28, Madison , 27, Hunter , 25, Garrison , 24, Gabriel , 21, and Savanah , 18, with the Brown family patriarch — has been enjoying her time on her own rather than jumping straight back in to the dating pool.

"She is not thinking about or wanting to date anyone at the moment," an insider spilled, adding that Janelle is "focusing on herself and her kids" and "not focusing on anger or resentment toward Kody" as she explores this new chapter as a single woman.

Noted the insider, "Getting used to her new life hasn’t been hard since Kody was hardly around for the last few years."

Janelle and Kody tied the knot in 1993, three years after the father-of-18 said "I do" to his first wife, Meri , in 1990. However, in the Sunday, January 1, installment of Sister Wives: One on One , Kody confessed he'd married Janelle in a desperate attempt to combat the difficulties of his relationship with Meri.

"Janelle was a blessing of dilution ," he shared at the time. "It diluted this relationship I had with Meri — and also, we are bringing more people into a problem."

Kody noted that while there were peaceful moments, he continued to perpetuate the problem by adding his third wife, Christine , into the family in 1994.

"We started having children and we seemed to have this more unified focus even though the strain was perpetual," he continued. "This was happening from the day or the week or the month or whenever, after me and Meri had our honeymoon period. We were in the storm."

Christine was the first sister wife to make the difficult decision to leave the polygamist, taking to Instagram to announce their split in November 2021. One year later, Janelle confirmed she had also decided to separate from Kody in the Sister Wives tell-all special.

The 53-year-old also shockingly shared in the same special that he no longer considered himself married to Meri, leaving him presently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn .

