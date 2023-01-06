Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las VegasMadocLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas student collapses in bathroom after PE
The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister's death on the school's Facebook page on Sunday.
Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support for LVMPD
A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express their support for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Coroner reveals Las Vegas student's cause of death
Medical examiners in Clark County revealed what caused the death of 16-year-old Ashari Hughes, who experienced a medical emergency during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School last week.
Lee Canyon Shuts Down For Snow Safety Assessment
There is only a short window each year to hit the ski slopes in Las Vegas, and there’s a lot of snow up at Mt Charleston, and Lee Canyon. But it has to be safe to be there, and it may take a day or two to make sure that is the case.
Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday. According to the Clark County Coroner, 16-year-old Ashari Hughes’s cause of death was ruled as “anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva.”
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club sues rapper Blueface after alleged shooting
A Las Vegas gentlemen's club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.
Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station
Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
Teen girl dies after collapsing while playing flag football
LAS VEGAS — A report from the medical examiner’s office said that a 16-year-old girl who collapsed while playing flag football died from a rare congenital abnormality. The Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled that Ashari Hughes, 16, died from a congenital heart condition called anomalous origin of right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Hikers death in Spring Mountains ruled 'accident due to blunt force trauma'
The identity of a hiker who died in an avalanche in the Spring Mountains was just released. Medical examiners had yet to determine their cause of death as of this report.
Guest hits $200K jackpot on video poker machine at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property spent the first weekend of 2023 by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas on Saturday. The company...
240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year
Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background. An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
New details on man who died in avalanche on Mount Charleston
New details were revealed about the death of a 32-year-old man on Mount Charleston Monday during a news conference held Tuesday by local law enforcement agencies.
Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing
On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
Caesars Palace casino on Las Vegas Strip robbed, suspect in custody
A man was in custody Monday for a reported casino robbery at Caesars Palace, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy
Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
Hiker who died in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston identified
A hiker died Monday afternoon in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston, Las Vegas Metro police said.
First Of Its Kind Mobile Food Pantry Opens in Las Vegas
I often fantasize about being able to do that Jon Bon Jovi level of reaching out, and just GIVING to anyone in need. Maybe one day. In the meantime, The Just One Project is doing all they canto reach out – they have opened the “first of its kind” mobile food pantry in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas ‘Baby Incredible Hulk’ fights rare genetic disorder
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) “Baby Incredible Hulk” will need breathing tube for the rest of his life. A Las Vegas Valley family is showing FOX5 how they care for their baby who has a rare genetic disorder. “Niko has a deletion of his 5q31.3 chromosome. The doctors only...
Man who died after avalanche at Mt. Charleston was skiing with friends when incident happened, officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a 32-year-old man who was killed in an avalanche Monday at Mt. Charleston. According to the coroner’s office, the individual was identified as Punan Zhou, 32, of Las Vegas. He died from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.
16-year-old student at Las Vegas school dies after ‘medical emergency’ during flag football game
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student at a high school in the south Las Vegas Valley died after a “medical emergency” during an athletic event Thursday night, according to the school’s principal. “With deepest sympathy, I write to inform you of the recent passing of one...
