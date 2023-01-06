ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healdsburg, CA

The Almanac Online

Longtime dim sum banquet hall in Millbrae closed Dec. 31

The Hong Kong Flower Lounge, which closed Dec. 31, had a capacity of up to 550 people. (Photo courtesy via Yelp.) Millbrae's Hong Kong Flower Lounge, a longtime dim sum and seafood restaurant favored in the Michelin Guide, closed permanently Dec. 31. The restaurant owner planned to retire and then...
MILLBRAE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years

NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
KQED

There Was a Punk Show on BART Friday Night

If you live in the Bay Area, you've undoubtedly seen some unexpected entertainment on BART in your time. Dancers, magicians, those dudes that hang upside down from poles, drunk people. What you've probably never seen is a car packed to the gills with punks there to see a two-band show.
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Apartment’s Roof Blown Off as Storm Chaos Continues

An apartment building has had its roof blown off by the stormy weather that continues to batter the San Francisco Bay Area. Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, apartments at 308 Susie Way in South San Francisco saw their roofing material blown off by high speed winds. A total of 10...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelawaits.com

4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town

As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
TIBURON, CA
sfstandard.com

Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge

Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco

Two months after its soft opening, the San Francisco Central Subway fully opened Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were there for the ribbon cutting for the T-Third Rail. The line connects Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview. It's part of the nearly $2 billion central...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
SAN JOSE, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Jan. 2 through 8, 2023

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Looks like we’re picking up right where we left off in last week’s column – with heavy rain deluging the Bay Area. Here’s a link if you need to report a flooded street or pick up some sandbags.
CONCORD, CA

