Eater
Here Are the Most Delicious Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s about to be the Year of the Rabbit, symbolizing prosperity, longevity, and peace. While we don’t know what this new year will bring you, what we do know for sure is there are plenty of places to eat and celebrate the Lunar New Year around the Bay Area.
The Almanac Online
Longtime dim sum banquet hall in Millbrae closed Dec. 31
The Hong Kong Flower Lounge, which closed Dec. 31, had a capacity of up to 550 people. (Photo courtesy via Yelp.) Millbrae's Hong Kong Flower Lounge, a longtime dim sum and seafood restaurant favored in the Michelin Guide, closed permanently Dec. 31. The restaurant owner planned to retire and then...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years
NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
KQED
There Was a Punk Show on BART Friday Night
If you live in the Bay Area, you've undoubtedly seen some unexpected entertainment on BART in your time. Dancers, magicians, those dudes that hang upside down from poles, drunk people. What you've probably never seen is a car packed to the gills with punks there to see a two-band show.
Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
Huge Flock of Birds Unable to Fly in High Winds in California Is Just So Sad
Everyone is hoping they found trees to hunker down in.
Bay Area Chinese restaurant Mandarin Roots shutters after 24 years
"All good things eventually come to an end."
Two more storms forecast to hit SF Bay Area this week
Another wave of storm activity is expected in the Bay Area Tuesday, bringing a chance for thunderstorms.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Apartment’s Roof Blown Off as Storm Chaos Continues
An apartment building has had its roof blown off by the stormy weather that continues to batter the San Francisco Bay Area. Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, apartments at 308 Susie Way in South San Francisco saw their roofing material blown off by high speed winds. A total of 10...
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $20M San Francisco Townhouse with Great Panache and Panoramic Views
For someone with deep pockets looking to pick up some real estate in 2023, check out this dramatic and bright townhouse in San Francisco. With a steep price tag of almost $20 million, the residence boasts panoramic city and bay views, too. Located in the Russian Hill neighborhood, the home...
travelawaits.com
4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town
As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
sfstandard.com
Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge
Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
What is a Pineapple Express?
If you've been keeping track of the weather lately, you may be wondering: what even is a Pineapple Express?
NBC Bay Area
New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco
Two months after its soft opening, the San Francisco Central Subway fully opened Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were there for the ribbon cutting for the T-Third Rail. The line connects Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview. It's part of the nearly $2 billion central...
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
San Francisco Bay Area replica makes Legoland California worth the trip
"They even included a Lego vineyard across the Lego Golden Gate Bridge in Lego Napa Valley."
Paradise Post
Bay Area storms: Another round of ‘dangerous’ wind, rain expected to hit Bay Area
Another windy deluge is expected to slam into the Bay Area early this week, leading to concerns about flooding along the region’s rivers, while also raising the specter of widespread power outages from wind-battered trees falling onto power lines. The latest atmospheric river-fed storm is expected to begin impacting...
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Jan. 2 through 8, 2023
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Looks like we’re picking up right where we left off in last week’s column – with heavy rain deluging the Bay Area. Here’s a link if you need to report a flooded street or pick up some sandbags.
