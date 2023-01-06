Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise on fears drought will cut Argentine crop, wheat firms
HAMBURG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans were supported by fears about dry weather in key supplier Argentina while wheat rose after Friday’s fall and corn was flat. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans rose 0.2% to $14.96-3/4 a bushel at 1206 GMT. Wheat rose 0.1% to $7.44-3/4 a bushel and corn was unchanged at $6.54 a bushel.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firm as dollar eases, corn and soy mixed ahead of USDA data
CHICAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Monday in a short-covering bounce from one-month lows last week as the dollar weakened and outside markets, including crude oil and equities, advanced. Corn and soybeans were mixed as investors weighed weather-reduced production in some areas of South America against...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall for second session on slowing U.S. exports; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with a lack of demand for U.S. supplies weighing on the market, although losses were limited by dry weather curbing yields in key supplier Argentina. Wheat fell for a third consecutive session while corn slid. "U.S. soybean...
Agriculture Online
CBOT TRENDS-Wheat down 13-19 cents, soy down 10-15 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 13 to 19 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures falling on poor demand...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs sink to 3-month low on weak pork prices
CHICAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell on Tuesday for the eighth time in nine sessions on concerns about pork demand and slumping pork prices, traders said. The actively traded February lean hog contract dropped to a three-month low as packer margins eroded and the...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs rebound from 3-month low on bargain buying
CHICAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures bounced from a three-month low on Monday and settled higher for the first time in eight sessions in a technical and bargain-buying rally to start the first full trading week of the year. Cattle futures also gained on improved...
Agriculture Online
Warm weather could hurt Ukrainian winter grain crops -analyst
KYIV, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Unusually warm weather for December and early January could have a negative impact on Ukrainian winter wheat and rapeseed crops, which may lead to lower yields, APK-Inform consultancy said on Monday, citing data from a crop survey. Ukraine has significantly reduced the area of wheat...
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees Brazil 2022/23 soybean crop at 153 million tonnes
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Post increased the 2022/23 forecast for soybean planted area expansion to 43.3 million hectares (ha) and soybean production to 153 million metric tons (MMT). This season sowing began optimistically, with most soybeans planted on time compared to last year. However, in the southern part of the country including Rio Grande do Sul and Parana, rains will be needed in January because if (it) continues to be dry, the crop will be negatively impacted. Post revised up its soybean export estimate for 2022/23 to 97 MMT, a new record. Post maintains the 2021/22 harvested area estimate at 40.9 million ha and the production estimate at 126.6 MMT. Post revised up the 2022/23 crush forecast to 51.5 MMT based on available supplies and increased demand for soybean products. Crush demand will ultimately be impacted by the new administration's biofuel mandate policy, which is expected to be decided by March 2023."
Agriculture Online
India wheat harvest could hit record on higher planting area, favourable weather
2023 output seen at 112 mln T vs 106.84 mln T yr ago. Weather conducive so far; crop needs low Feb-March temperatures. MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's wheat production is set to jump to a record after all-time high prices prompted farmers to expand planting areas with high-yielding varieties and good weather conditions, scientists and traders told Reuters.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops for 4th session on supply pressures; corn falls
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to trade near last session's 15-month low, as poor demand for U.S. shipments amid ample Black Sea supplies weighed on the market. Corn eased, giving up last session's gains, while soybeans ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices steady in thin holiday trading
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices have remained largely unchanged since the start of the year in thin holiday trading but may trend upwards as severe frosts hamper winter crops, analysts said on Tuesday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports have not changed much since late December, at $306 per tonne for free on board (FOB) delivery in the first half of February, IKAR agriculture consultancy said. "Markets are not well shaped yet, we expect them searching new post-holiday equilibriums during (the) current week," IKAR head Dmitry Rylko said. Analysts from Sovecon consultancy said there were severe frosts in southern and central regions of Russia, and crops could be lost if topsoil temperatures dropped from current levels of minus 10-12°C to below 15 for the rest of the week. "Weather is to remain cold for a few more days and we could see some winter kill which can start to happen with topsoil temperature below minus 15°C ... If models are right and it will get warmer after Jan. 11-12 it will be limited, if cold weather stays it could evolve into a bigger bullish story," Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,350 rbls/t unchanged wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,625 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 78,100 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,600 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,180/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $725.05/t +$16.52 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 69.6075 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Caleb Davis; editing by David Evans)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-China extends dumping duties on U.S. distillers grains for five years
(Adds comment from analyst and industry association) Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday it will continue to impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on the animal feed ingredient distillers dried grains (DDGS) imported from the United States for another five years. The move, widely expected by the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Anec says corn exports to China already exceeds 1 mln tonnes in January
SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Anec, a Brazilian trade group representing grain exporters, on Tuesday said the country has booked shipments of more than 1 million tonnes of corn to China in January, putting Brazil on course to export a record overall volume in the current month. Earlier in...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 29.6% at 23.6 mln T so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 23.6 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 33.5 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included around 8.6 million tonnes of wheat,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Malaysia end-Dec palm oil stocks slip to 4-month low as output tightens
* End-Dec stocks declines to smallest since August * Output tightens for second month after monsoon * Exports fell more than expected (Updates with milestones, details, quotes) By Mei Mei Chu KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's December palm oil end-stocks fell to the lowest since August as widespread flooding hit production during the year-end monsoon season, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed on Tuesday. Inventories in the world's second largest exporter fell 4.09% to a four-month low of 2.19 million tonnes, MPOB data showed. Crude palm oil production fell for a second consecutive month after heavy storms disrupted output during the seasonally low-harvest months. It shrank 3.68% from November to 1.62 million tonnes, the lowest since July. Supply was in line with most surveys but demand levels were worse than expected, said Marcello Cultrera, director at commodities consultancy Apricus 8 Pte Ltd in Kuala Lumpur. Palm oil exports ticked down 3.48% to 1.47 million tonnes while imports were virtually unchanged, the MPOB data showed. The decline in exports was likely due to a slowdown in shipments to key market China, according to cargo surveyors' data published last month. Raging coronavirus infections in China, the world's most populous nation, have raised doubts of a speedy demand recovery led by a shift away from its strict "zero-COVID" regime. Many parts of China are already past their peak of infections, Chinese state media reported, with officials further downplaying the outbreak's severity despite international concern about its scale and impact. "The focus now is on January production versus the current imploding demand," Cultrera said. Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for December (volumes in tonnes) : Dec 2022 Dec 2022 poll Nov 2022* Dec 2021 Output 1,618,853 1,630,000 1,680,741 1,449,719 Stocks 2,194,809 2,168,000 2,288,471 1,614,594 Exports 1,468,448 1,502,554 1,521,329 1,423,821 Imports 47,114 50,000 47,047 102,768 *indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, January 10, 2023
1. Wheat, Soybean Futures Drop in Overnight Trading. Wheat and soybean futures plunged in overnight trading on signs of weak demand for U.S. supplies and as investors square positions ahead of this week's supply and demand report. Exports since the start of wheat's marketing year on June 1 are down...
Agriculture Online
Grains close in the red | Monday, January 9, 2023
Corn closed down a penny and soybeans are down 2¢. CBOT wheat is down 2¢. KC wheat is down 4¢. Minneapolis wheat is up slightly. Live cattle are up $1.03. Lean hogs are up 73¢. Feeder cattle are up 70¢. Crude oil is up 96¢...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Olam Agri Singapore-Saudi dual listing could raise $1bln -sources
SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Olam Group plans to list its agricutural unit in Singapore and Saudi Arabia as early as the first half of this year in the first such dual listing, it said on Tuesday, with two sources telling Reuters it could raise up to $1 billion. The...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Traffic in Suez Canal normal after ship breakdown dealt with- SCA
CAIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shipping traffic in the Suez Canal was proceeding normally on Monday after tugs towed a cargo vessel that broke down during its passage through the waterway, the Canal Authority said. The breakdown was expected to cause only minor delays, with convoys of ships resuming regular...
Agriculture Online
Vietnam Dec rice exports at 434,611 tonnes, down 26.1% m/m - customs dept
HANOI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in December fell 26.1% from the previous month to 434,611 tonnes, government customs data showed on Monday. Rice shipments from Vietnam in 2022 rose 13.8% year on year to around 7.1 million tonnes valued at $3.5 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)
