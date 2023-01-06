The Fujinon XF 16mm f/2.8 R WR is hailed to be one of the sharpest Fuji lenses for its size and very reasonable price, so how does it fair on the Fuji X-T5 with its 40mp sensor? It's one on a list of lenses that Fujifilm recommends you use to get the best out of the sensor, and if that in fact is the case it certainly does it well. I was in the market for a prime lens that would cover areas of landscape and travel photography plus be compact and lightweight and after jumping between this and the 23mm I opted to purchase this lens secondhand from Ffordes Photographic. The reason I went with this one was the fact that most reviews mentioned it was marginally sharper than the FUJIFILM XF 23mm f/2 R WR Lens, certainly not by much but when I considered that I could also use this for landscape, I wanted to see how good this lens actually was.

