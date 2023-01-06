ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Rumors: Writer Thinks LA Could Trade for Spurs Two-Way Wing

By Noah Camras
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0TM6_0k65J6TK00

He's a solid 3-and-D player who shouldn't be too expensive.

The Lakers are definitely going to be in the market to make some trades this deadline season . Winners of three in a row, the Lakers find themselves just 1.5 games back of the 10th seed in the West, which would qualify them for the Play-In Tournament.

The team has definitely done more than enough to prove to the front office that they should make some win-now moves , and the guys at Bleacher Report linked them to a two-way wing in Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson. Here's a part of what they wrote about the fit:

"It would be in the Spurs’ best interest to deal Richardson for some type of asset before the trade deadline rather than watch him leave for nothing this offseason.

"Richardson has never approached stardom, but he has settled in as a pesky defender with a reliable outside shot (career 36.4 percent) and some secondary playmaking ability. He could give consistently helpful two-way contributions to a Lakers club that hasn’t gotten nearly enough of them from its role players."

Richardson would make a lot of sense for the Lakers for a few reasons. First, he would add some size and length on the wing, and upgrade their perimeter defense. He also is a solid shooter, an area in which the Lakers desperately need an upgrade.

The Lakers currently rank 26th in the league with a three-point field goal percentage of 33.7%. Richardson is shooting 35.3% from three this season, but is a career 36.4% shooter from deep.

The eight-year veteran has tons of experience in the league, and has played 30 games in the postseason in his career. He also won't cost a ton, unlike some other players the Lakers have been linked to this offseason . Richardson is on an expiring deal, so the Spurs shouldn't have too high of an asking price for someone they'll likely lose in the offseason. If the Lakers can get him for cheap, Richardson could turn out to be a very solid addition to the rotation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James

LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
BlueDevilCountry

Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil

Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
DURHAM, NC
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy