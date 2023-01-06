Lakers Rumors: Writer Thinks LA Could Trade for Spurs Two-Way Wing

He's a solid 3-and-D player who shouldn't be too expensive.

The Lakers are definitely going to be in the market to make some trades this deadline season . Winners of three in a row, the Lakers find themselves just 1.5 games back of the 10th seed in the West, which would qualify them for the Play-In Tournament.

The team has definitely done more than enough to prove to the front office that they should make some win-now moves , and the guys at Bleacher Report linked them to a two-way wing in Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson. Here's a part of what they wrote about the fit:

"It would be in the Spurs’ best interest to deal Richardson for some type of asset before the trade deadline rather than watch him leave for nothing this offseason. "Richardson has never approached stardom, but he has settled in as a pesky defender with a reliable outside shot (career 36.4 percent) and some secondary playmaking ability. He could give consistently helpful two-way contributions to a Lakers club that hasn’t gotten nearly enough of them from its role players."

Richardson would make a lot of sense for the Lakers for a few reasons. First, he would add some size and length on the wing, and upgrade their perimeter defense. He also is a solid shooter, an area in which the Lakers desperately need an upgrade.

The Lakers currently rank 26th in the league with a three-point field goal percentage of 33.7%. Richardson is shooting 35.3% from three this season, but is a career 36.4% shooter from deep.

The eight-year veteran has tons of experience in the league, and has played 30 games in the postseason in his career. He also won't cost a ton, unlike some other players the Lakers have been linked to this offseason . Richardson is on an expiring deal, so the Spurs shouldn't have too high of an asking price for someone they'll likely lose in the offseason. If the Lakers can get him for cheap, Richardson could turn out to be a very solid addition to the rotation.