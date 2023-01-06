ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Neb. senator proposes bill requiring donor disclosure

OMAHA — Political donors spent more than $50 million on Nebraska’s state and local elections in 2022. But some spent more than campaign finance filings show. They did so by funding “dark money” groups that don’t have to disclose their donors. These groups operate in a gray area of political fundraising.
Nebraska lawmaker responds to questions about gun bill

LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
Alliance Arts Council to host Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason

The Alliance Arts Council is sponsoring a program by Nebraska State Poet, Matt Mason, on Friday January 20th at 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. This program is open to the public and tickets are available at Carnegie Arts Center, Redman’s Shoes or at the door. Mr. Mason will also be working in the Alliance elementary schools from January 16-20.
Nebraska state senators elect new leaders on Day 1

LINCOLN — State senators put off until later a fight over legislative rules, then spent the first day of the 2023 session on Wednesday electing a new speaker and leaders of legislative committees. The day opened with the possibility of a session-paralyzing debate over whether a tradition of electing...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to 3rd largest ever

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 24 consecutive drawings since October 18, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, January 10 drawing to $1.1 billion or $568.7 million with the cash option selected. This is the 3rd largest jackpot in the history of the game.
Nebraska Lottery generates record amount for beneficiaries

A two-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot and the introduction of a new $30 Scratch product resulted in the largest amount of proceeds transferred to the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery was established in 1993. A total of $15,817,263, derived from a share of Scratch and Lotto ticket sales from...
Snow expected for portions of Panhandle

A chance for light snow on Wednesday for portions of western and southwest Nebraska, including parts of the Sandhills. Snowfall amounts are expected to remain light with generally less than one inch accumulation. There may be a few pockets of one to two inches possible across far western and southwest Nebraska.
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

