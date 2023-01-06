Read full article on original website
Ricketts appears front-runner for Senate seat as applicants finalized
OMAHA — The race to be appointed as Nebraska’s next U.S. senator is getting serious, with Gov. Jim Pillen interviewing candidates and mulling an appointment as early as this week. Pillen, a Republican, said Thursday he would name a replacement by the end of January for former U.S....
Neb. senator proposes bill requiring donor disclosure
OMAHA — Political donors spent more than $50 million on Nebraska’s state and local elections in 2022. But some spent more than campaign finance filings show. They did so by funding “dark money” groups that don’t have to disclose their donors. These groups operate in a gray area of political fundraising.
Nebraska lawmaker responds to questions about gun bill
LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
Neb. senator: Proposed LGBTQ legislation is workforce recruitment tool
LINCOLN — Among bills introduced Monday in the Nebraska Legislature are two intended to ensure rights of the LGBTQ community. Legislative Bill 169, introduced by Sens. Megan Hunt and John Fredrickson, both of Omaha, would prohibit discrimination based upon sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill would update the...
Neb. Farm Bureau applauds agreement on ‘right to repair’ tractors
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s largest farm group is applauding an agreement reached Sunday with John Deere that they say will ensure farmers’ and ranchers’ rights to repair their own tractors and farm implements. “Right to repair” has been a big issue in farm country as tractors and...
Neb. consumption tax backers launch petition drive for '24 ballot
LINCOLN — Backers of a dramatic change in state taxation announced changes to their proposal on Thursday as they launched a petition drive to place a “consumption” tax plan before Nebraska voters in 2024. Speakers at a press conference said that a tax on consumption would fix...
Alliance Arts Council to host Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason
The Alliance Arts Council is sponsoring a program by Nebraska State Poet, Matt Mason, on Friday January 20th at 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. This program is open to the public and tickets are available at Carnegie Arts Center, Redman’s Shoes or at the door. Mr. Mason will also be working in the Alliance elementary schools from January 16-20.
Nebraska state senators elect new leaders on Day 1
LINCOLN — State senators put off until later a fight over legislative rules, then spent the first day of the 2023 session on Wednesday electing a new speaker and leaders of legislative committees. The day opened with the possibility of a session-paralyzing debate over whether a tradition of electing...
NE state parks featured again in RV reality show including Cowboy Trail, Smith Falls
They had to come back. Join hosts Kevin and Patrice McCabe as they return to Nebraska’s state parks for an episode of RV There Yet?, a Discovery Channel reality show now in its second season. This time, the couple headed to northeast Nebraska, making stops at Niobrara State Park,...
University’s latest survey shows rising risk of recession
OMAHA — Creighton University’s latest survey of manufacturing supply managers in a region including Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri signals a rising risk this year of a recession. “Not since April and May of 2020, the middle of the 2020 recession, has the overall index fallen below growth neutral...
NSP begins 67th Basic Recruit Camp, recruits from Alliance and Gering
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The next class of Nebraska State Patrol recruits have officially started their training. Fifteen new recruits will work for the next six months at the NSP Training Academy to earn the title of Trooper. “As we begin the new year, we’re excited to launch our...
Professor: Short-lived recession would help correct heated economy
While the prospect of recession has been an economic bogeyman for months, one Kansas economist says such a slowdown would be the best medicine for long-term economic health in rural Kansas and Nebraska. Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University, expects...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to 3rd largest ever
The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 24 consecutive drawings since October 18, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, January 10 drawing to $1.1 billion or $568.7 million with the cash option selected. This is the 3rd largest jackpot in the history of the game.
Nebraska Lottery generates record amount for beneficiaries
A two-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot and the introduction of a new $30 Scratch product resulted in the largest amount of proceeds transferred to the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery was established in 1993. A total of $15,817,263, derived from a share of Scratch and Lotto ticket sales from...
Snow expected for portions of Panhandle
A chance for light snow on Wednesday for portions of western and southwest Nebraska, including parts of the Sandhills. Snowfall amounts are expected to remain light with generally less than one inch accumulation. There may be a few pockets of one to two inches possible across far western and southwest Nebraska.
Turkey hunters can buy permits Jan. 9, get familiar with changes
Several changes await Nebraska wild turkey hunters in 2023. Hunters can begin purchasing their spring season permits from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission beginning Jan. 9 and should become familiar with the changes before the season opens. Hunters now may purchase up to two spring permits instead of three.
Crews will reroute creek after massive Kansas pipeline spill
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will reroute Mill Creek to avoid the site of the Keystone Pipeline’s largest-ever oil spill, the oil pipeline’s parent company announced Tuesday. The Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada to Texas and Illinois, spilled 14,000 barrels of oil near the Kansas-Nebraska border...
Troopers make 35 DUI arrests, assist 1,300 motorists during holidays
LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 35 impaired drivers from the road and assisted more than 1,300 motorists during the holiday season as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This holiday season there was plenty of severe winter weather around the...
