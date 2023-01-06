ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Fitness Guru Shane McMullan Celebrates Grand Opening Of Sweat Factory Fitness This Saturday

By Darralynn Hutson
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 4 days ago

Join fitness coach, instructor and wellness guru, Shane McMullan in the Grand Opening of his new fitness center, Sweat Factory Fitness.

You might remember McMullan when the Detroit Pistons teamed up with the fitness instructor to host a series of hip-hop step classes entitled Shane Fitness 101 at the Pistons Performance Center once a month throughout 2022. Now, McMullan is stepping out in his own brick and mortar location in Farmington Hills and the general public is invited from 3pm -7pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4nos_0k65HYvb00
Photo by Billy Ware Mr_Ware91

Sweat Factory

The new Sweat Factory Fitness offers fitness coaching and motivation as well as a full spectrum of health and wellness programs, personal/group training services, weekly step aerobics classes, and motivational speaking engagements.

Please RSVP by Jan 6, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8gYY_0k65HYvb00
Photo by Billy Ware Mr_Ware91
Photo by Billy Ware Mr_Ware91

Fitness Mastermind

Coach Shane McMullan is a fitness mastermind of rarity who affects dynamic change through his passion for fitness and mentoring the youth. He’s certified in nutrition and personal fitness and is the first minority fitness brand to partner with the Detroit Pistons. Shane’s work is a blueprint, reflecting his insatiable focus on legacy building, relentless work ethic, and his commitment to making the most out of the life he’s been granted. His journey to fitness began 10 years ago when he began coaching the youth and hosting step classes in Ypsilanti and has traveled the country training athletes and celebrity clients, and as well supported many organizations to provide mentorship to the youth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3di4Ps_0k65HYvb00
Photo by Billy Ware Mr_Ware91

Sweat Factory Fitness members can start their fitness journey with group fitness classes such as yoga, bootcamp classes, step classes and so much more. They can also get one-on-one personal training with coach Shane who will create a customized plan that will meet their fitness goals. The Sweat Factory Fitness center is set to become a hub for fitness and nutrition welcoming trainers, new clients, and wellness for the mind, body and soul.

