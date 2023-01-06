ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf.com

What a Ping G430 driver, irons fitting did for this 14-handicap | ClubTest 2023

Welcome to GOLF.com’s ClubTest Proving Ground, where Managing Equipment Editor Jonathan Wall and Senior Equipment Editor Ryan Barath — along with a cast of GOLF writers and editors — put the latest designs and groundbreaking technology in the equipment space to the test on the range and the course. For 2023 ClubTest, we paired members of our staff with the latest gear from manufacturers to give you, the potential club buyer, “a real feel.”
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Cobra Aerojet hybrids and irons help you hit it closer

When it comes to hybrids and irons, you need the right combination of speed and control, because distance isn’t helpful if you don’t know where the ball is going. With the new Aerojet hybrids and irons, Cobra engineers have brought driver technology to your scoring clubs along with improved forgiveness and stability to help you hit it higher, hit it closer, and stop it faster.
Golf.com

Cleveland RTX6 ZipCore Wedges offer more control from any lie

Wedges are like tires, they need to offer superior grip and control under any conditions the environment throws at them, and just like a fresh set of tires, the Cleveland RTX6 ZipCore wedges are packed with technologies to take your short game to new heights. “The RTX 6 ZipCore wedge...
Golf.com

4 areas where TaylorMade’s Stealth 2 drivers excel, according to our robot

For the 2023 edition of GOLF’s ClubTest, we once again teamed up with Golf Laboratories for robotic driver testing. With the help of their swing robot, we’re able to get a better picture of how each driver performs at the same speed (95 mph), delivery and attack angle in a 9-point face mapping test. The result is an unbiased (and extremely detailed) look at where each driver model excels.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Collin Morikawa’s wife Katherine Zhu: Pictures, bio

Collin Morikawa is a two-time major winner, with the Cal product and pro rookie winning the 2021 British Open Championship to join his 2020 PGA Championship triumph. He's looking to add to that tally at Kapalua in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He first won on the PGA Tour...
msn.com

I'm a 'cart girl' on a golf course. I make good money and the tips are steady, but customers can get handsy.

Golf.com

This pro’s untucked shirt caused a minor stir. Was the fuss warranted?

This past week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui brought a slate of familiar sights. Humpbacks breaching. Palm trees swaying. A Tour pro playing in an untucked pattern shirt. We’d seen the look before at Kapalua, from Rickie Fowler, in 2018. This time around, though, it was J.J. Spaun,...
HAWAII STATE
Golf.com

Why the term ‘low and slow’ is a huge golf swing myth

The start of the golf swing is absolutely crucial for making solid contact. You’ve got to nail the takeaway if you want to have any sort of consistency in your swing. One adage commonly thrown around in regard to the backswing is to be “low and slow.” The theory goes that if you groove your backswing slowly and low to the ground, you’ll be less likely to make an error and ruin your swing from the start.
golfmagic.com

NEW: Callaway rolls out revamped Supersoft and REVA golf balls for 2023

Callaway has today rolled out revamped Supersoft and REVA golf balls for 2023. Both of the new golf ball ranges will be available at retail from January 26 at £29 per dozen. The launch comes just 24 hours after the brand released its brand new Paradym Driver. With the...
Golf.com

4 golf skorts under $10 to spice up your outfits

Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a New Year’s sale, and every savvy golf shopper knows offseason browsing is the best way to save some extra coin. With hundreds of colors, lengths and styles on sale, your closet will be set for the upcoming warm seasons. One of my...
Golf.com

These heated hoodies are a game-changer for cold-weather rounds

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Ping’s G430 irons are loaded with plenty of distance

Golfers can expect to see more distance from Ping’s latest G430 irons ($170 per club). A few more yards is a reasonable expectation when a new game-improvement iron model is released, but Ping claims the number is actually 7 to 10 yards with better accuracy. If you’re keeping track...
