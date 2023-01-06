Homesick Just Launched a ‘Friends’ Inspired Candle That’ll Instantly Transport You to the Central Perk Couch

Read full article on original website
The $6 Baking Tool That Is Also Excellent for Cleaning
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I am extremely choosy about my kitchen tools. I don’t mean that I always have to have the very best or the fanciest; in fact, I often find that a $3 tool is better than a $30 tool. Instead, I mean that if I don’t use a tool, it will not last long in my kitchen. I will give it away or donate it or throw it out rather than have it create clutter.
I Always Get Compliments On This Stylish Soap Dispenser — And It’s Just $13!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One thing I’ve come to learn while living on my own is how much little details can really make or break a space. Like most people, when first moving into my apartment I focused on the the big things like finding the perfect sofa and a table that would actually fit in my tiny studio. But once I was settled in, I began to take a look around to see what little changes I could make to add a little more style to different areas of my home. Now, ever since 2020, I’ve kept a bottle of hand sanitizer in the entryway of my home, so both my guests and I could give ourselves a quick pump upon entry (it’s a pandemic habit I won’t be breaking anytime soon). However, I got so tired of seeing that ugly, clunky bottle every time I stepped into my home and knew I had to do something about it — so I picked up the JASAI Vertical Striped Green Soap Dispenser. And dear reader, I can’t tell you what a difference it’s made.
The Brand Behind Our Favorite “Secret Sauce” Launched a Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Kit for Dry January
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are a number of important distinctions between mixology and cooking, but there are also a lot of similarities. You want all the ingredients in your food to each bring something delicious to a dish, and the same is true for any good mixed drink or cocktail. That’s why we were so excited when Acid League — the folks responsible for one of our favorite sauces, the spicy-sweet Saffron Gold — got into the mixology game with their own line of tasty ingredients for making cocktails at home. The brand’s Ultimate Cocktail Kit is packed with delicious syrups, bitters, and extras including an aromatic mist and a plum-flavored sugar rim, which give you an excellent foundation to be your own bartender. However, since lots of people are participating in Dry January, they’re currently selling the same kit with a full-size bottle of Ritual Zero Proof non-alcoholic liquor for less than the price of the kit alone. Seriously! So, whether you’re partaking in Dry January or just want to build up your home bar, the Acid League X Ritual Zero Proof One Bottle Set is a can’t-miss deal.
Ben & Jerry’s Just Launched a New Flavor with One of Our Favorite Cookie Brands
If I were to make one of those in/out lists (you know the ones that popped up across the internet just prior to our countdown to 2023), number one on the “in” list would be “nostalgia.” A bite that has the power to unlock my fondest memories? I’ll take two, please.
The $16 Amazon Find That Keeps Floors, Bathroom Tiles, and Windows Sparkling Clean
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’re no strangers to mops, vacuums, and floor cleaners of all kinds here at Kitchn. Over the past year, we tested and reviewed the best of the best, bringing you our top recommendations for the most lightweight, easy-to-use machines and all-in-one products that work on all different types of surfaces. In most instances, our editors agree that the simpler the gadget is, the better. And, when it comes to household cleaners in general, it doesn’t get less complicated than the squeegee.
Krispy Kreme Is Releasing a Biscoff Collection and One of the Doughnuts Tastes Like a Cheesecake
Just when you thought doughnuts couldn’t get any more craveable, Krispy Kreme is pulling a “hold my beer” — or “dough” — moment. Teaming up with Lotus, the company behind the legendary Biscoff cookies, the two iconic brands have created three new donut flavors available for the first time in the United States.
Tabitha Brown Is Releasing Her Own Line of Vegan Foods and Kitchenware
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Actress and social media sensation, Tabitha Brown — also known to many as our beloved “Vegan Auntie” — is kicking 2023 off with some news that’s guaranteed to make life easier for you. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 4, Brown revealed to her 4.2 million followers that the launch of a limited time collaboration with Target is on the way. And it’s coming sooner than you think.
The $32 Drill-Free Amazon Organizer That Creates Pantry Space Out of Thin Air
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re renting, live in a small space — or both — it can be a challenge to figure out what to do with everything you own. Renters can’t always make permanent changes to their homes, and small spaces may call for more creative methods of storage so that rooms don’t look cluttered. Kitchens can especially be difficult due to the sheer number of small items that can accumulate from gadgets to snacks, and tossing them into a drawer can’t be the only option. Pantries are convenient, but even those can be tiny depending on where you live.
Starbucks Is Adding a New Cold Brew to the Winter Menu and Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Bakery Item
One of my favorite things about the changing of seasons or starting a new year is the refresh my routine gets. Starbucks is always great for that, as they change up their menu throughout the year, be it Pumpkin Spice Lattes for the fall months or red cups filled with festive lattes during the holidays.
Dyson Is Offering $120 Off Their Popular Air Purifying Heater and Fan Ahead of Allergy Season
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you live in a small space, keeping it at the right temperature throughout the year can be a major hassle despite your limited square footage. Many apartment dwellers don’t have control over their buildings’ central heating and cooling, which can quickly lead to problems — aside from freezing in December and overheating in July. That’s because owning both a fan and a space heater can quickly eat up all the space in your closet or make your bedroom feel even more cramped than it already is. Fortunately, there are ways around these space issues that don’t leave you shivering in your PJs. A prime example? Dyson’s 3-in-1 air purifier, heater, and fan, otherwise known as the Pure Hot+Cool. There are multiple versions to choose from, but now through Jan. 7, you can save $120 on the HP01 model. With this pricey brand, that’s a deal you don’t want to miss out on.
Macy’s Massive Sale Features 11 Editor-Favorite Kitchen Finds — Shop NutriBullet, Martha Stewart, and More
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even if you’re not one of the many people embarking on a healthier lifestyle or looking to do more home cooking this year, investing in high-quality kitchen pieces is never a bad idea. Here at Kitchn, we pride ourselves on being able to find chef-grade knives that stay sharp for years and stand mixers that can get through celebration-sized batches of baked goods. And, if we can get them at a discount, that’s even better! By now, most new year sales are either wrapping up or have already ended, but there’s no need to feel like you missed out on the post-holiday savings. One place where you can always find a good deal is Macy’s. Right now, the retailer is hosting its one-day sale, during which you can save 40 to 60 percent on top brands like NutriBullet, Cuisinart, and more. But here’s a fun hint: The sale actually runs through Sunday, meaning you can scope out the offerings and place your orders this weekend. Below, you’ll find our guide on the picks we’ve deemed most worthy of your cart.
Once Upon a Chef’s Beef Stew Is Rich, Complex, and Fuss-Free
When I was growing up, our family’s beef stew never included green peas. Maybe that’s because my brother and I didn’t care for them then (we do now), or perhaps because of broader family traditions and tastes. The beef stew recipe from Once Upon a Chef doesn’t include green peas, either, and is the only one in this showdown that omits them. I wondered if, compared to the other recipes, this one would fall flat without the little pops of sweetness. Perhaps the good amount of red wine would make up for it — the recipe uses two cups of it. The other classic stew elements are all present in the recipe (cubes of beef chuck roast, onions, garlic, carrots, potatoes, herbs), so I was hopeful that the stew would satisfy.
Ring In 2023 With These 16 Home and Kitchen Deals from Amazon’s Massive New Year’s Sale
It’s a brand new year, and that alone feels like a fresh start. With the holiday season all wrapped up, chances are you’re trying to find space for your new goodies or have gotten a head start on trying everything out. It also happens to be an ideal time to score some amazing deals for the home that aren’t just discounted candy. Amazon has kicked off a huge New Year Sale with savings on bestsellers that include furniture, storage solutions, kitchen appliances and cookware, bedding, and many more from reader- and editor-favorite brands like LEVOIT, Shark, and Le Creuset. So, if there was an item you missed out on snagging last year, you just might be able to grab it now at a lower price than before! We’ve rounded up some of the most popular items to get this time of year from trending products to timely necessities, and no matter which one you choose, you can be sure you’re getting a quality find that will upgrade your home in an instant.
Delish’s Best-Ever Beef Stew Is Relatively Quick but Lacks Richness
Delish is known and loved for its friendly tone, its no-nonsense style, and its simple and delicious recipes. When I came across their recipe for “Best-Ever Beef Stew,” I was more than intrigued. I mean, with a title like that, wouldn’t your interest be piqued? Plus, the recipe touts that it takes less than two hours from start to finish, a real differentiator from the other recipes included in our beef stew showdown. The speed of this recipe (relative to the others) is due to it cooking entirely on the stovetop, with no time spent in the oven. Could a solely stovetop stew that cooks for far less time deliver tender meat and rich flavor? There was only one way to find out.
Bloomscape Is Offering Up to 30% Off Fiddle Leaf Figs, Monsteras, and More Lush Greenery to Liven Up Your Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We love houseplants all year round, but we’re especially grateful for them in the winter. When the temps are low and the skies are gray, a room full of lush plant life is an instant mood booster. Plus, tending to your green babes is a lovely daily ritual that rewards you with new growth, colorful blooms, and an endless variety of cute planters — all very much appreciated when the sun sets before happy hour.
This Foldable Vacuum Is a Must-Have for Tiny Kitchens, and It’s on Sale (It Has Over 18,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I recently had the pleasure of cleaning up an entire pound of spilled coffee grounds in my freezer. A metal bracket on my (non-functioning) ice maker ripped open the bag, and when I tried to remove the bag, I covered everything below it in a dazzling shower of finely ground debris. Of course, as I pulled out frozen boxes and bags to dust them off in the sink, the grounds only spread farther, compounding a localized accident into a widespread coffee-tastrophe across my kitchen. It was then that I realized: I should invest in a handheld vacuum.
One of Our Favorite Instant-Read Thermometers Is on Rare Sale Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As much as I love my knives, Dutch oven, and coffee maker, there is only really one thing in my kitchen that I absolutely could not live without: my Thermapen ONE! It is magical and always helps me cook my best. What’s a Thermapen ONE, you ask? It’s a super-fast, incredibly accurate instant-read thermometer that ensures you’ll never undercook chicken, salmon, steak, bread, and the like. And, right now, it’s on sale for nearly $20 off!
This Game-Changing, 25-Piece Storage Set Is the Goldilocks of Organization (And It’s Just $27!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Million-dollar storage idea: an adjustable, one-size-fits-all container designed for any space, regardless of measurements. I’m talking a single storage style that can magically expand or downsize so it’s capable of organizing every closet, shelf, under-sink area, etc. Convenient, right? If anyone wants to collaborate on a prototype or pitch this to “Shark Tank,” LMK, but in the meantime Amazon has actually almost hit the mark with a genius (and customizable!) storage system you can buy right now, made specifically for drawers.
How To Make Stadium-Style Nacho Cheese Sauce
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s no substitute for the energy you feel when you see your favorite team play IRL. The face-painted fans, highly produced hype videos, and classic stadium snacks are worth the price of admission. Because I can’t make it to every home game, I try to replicate the atmosphere at home, starting with the food. Serving hot dogs for a crowd is easy, and pouring beer at home is more affordable, but the one thing I love serving on game day the most is nacho cheese sauce.
Blue Cheese Dip
There really isn’t another dip like blue cheese dip. Not only can you dip vegetables (and even fruits!) in it, but it’s also a totally delicious pairing for Buffalo wings. Blue cheese dip, like many dressings, is usually made from a combination of sour cream, mayonnaise, and lots of crumbled blue cheese. From there, different spices and seasonings like garlic powder, pepper, and lemon can add flavor dimension to the dip. Know that the bluer the vein in the blue cheese, the bluer the tint the dip will take on (not that it stops me from buying the richest-colored-veined block). For me, a pinch of sugar is essential to mellow out the blue cheese just a touch.
