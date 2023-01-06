Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
December calls to the Delphos Police Department
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 290 calls for service in the month of December, bringing the total to 4021 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of December and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
WANE-TV
Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses
VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council Approves $107K Grant for LPD Body Camera System Upgrades
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council resumes their regular sessions Monday night as they hold their first meeting of the new year. On Monday evening, Lima City Council approved legislation that permits the city to accept just over $107,000 from the State of Ohio's Office of Criminal Justice Services Ohio Body Worn Camera Grant Program. The money awarded through this grant will be used to make upgrades to the body camera system that the Lima Police Department is currently using. The current system is several years old and needs these upgrades to better serve Lima.
hometownstations.com
Lima Kiwanis Club hears about the positive benefits of the Allen County Regional Airport
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's an asset to the Allen County region that many may not know about. The Lima Kiwanis Club heard about the benefits that the Allen County Regional Airport brings to not only Allen County but West Central Ohio. Hundreds of flights come in and out of the airport each month. They see anything from freight to corporate to even medical flights transporting organ donations. The airport has opened its hangers, so to speak, to bring the community out to the airport. With open houses, a Halloween event, and the Flight Before Christmas in 2022, more people are becoming aware of this great resource.
westbendnews.net
Antwerp Police Reports
On December 18, a resident of North Garden Apartment reported an unwanted person at the residence. Officer went to investigate and the individual had already left. On December 20, Antwerp Police Department investigated a case of wrongful entrustment. After investigation the owner of vehicle was cited. On December 21, an...
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta man facing multiple rape charges involving a minor
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A Wapakoneta man is facing multiple rape charges after his arrest last week. 46-year-old Scott Dickman was charged with four counts of felony one rape and one count of felony three gross sexual imposition. The victim was under 13 years old at the time of the offenses. The charges stem from incidents that happened in December 2022. He is currently in the Auglaize County Jail, and his bond has been set at three million dollars. The case will be taken to the Auglaize County Grand Jury to see if additional charges will be filed.
WANE-TV
Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
hometownstations.com
Lima man who skipped out on his trial is now in custody
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who skipped out on his trial for a felonious assault charge has been captured. 29-year-old Quintez Burns was wanted by law enforcement and Crime Stoppers after he failed to appear for his trial in September of 2022 for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was also previously scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier in summer of 2022 but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense.
WANE-TV
Police: 1 in ‘critical’ condition after US 30 crash at Webster Road
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A three-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 involving a semitruck left two people in the hospital and one person in “critical” condition, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). At approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday, authorities responded to the intersection of U.S....
Lima woman gets 3 years prison for fentanyl possession
LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, on Monday. Tesa Wireman, 27, was found on Oct. 8, 2021, to have in her home at least 50 grams of the drug and $9,138 in money that must be forfeited to authorities. Wireman said the drugs were Jason Clapper’s, her boyfriend, and she was not aware he was keeping them in the house but did know he had a drug problem and had tried to get him help.
hometownstations.com
Jeff Grey announces he will not seek another term as Mercer County Sheriff
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After serving over two decades as the Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey says he is ready to retire. Sheriff Jeff Grey says he will not be seeking another term as sheriff when his current term is up in January 2025. He has been in law enforcement since 1980. He was first elected sheriff in 2000 and has served six terms in the position. He says he has been working with a member of his command staff that will be throwing his hat into the ring during the 2024 election cycle. He says he is looking forward to spending time with his family and especially his grandkids and adds it has been a pleasure serving the residents of Mercer County.
hometownstations.com
City Officials Unveils Designs for Multi-Million Dollar Lima Community Aquatic Center at Public Meeting Tuesday Evening
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Residents and city officials gathered Tuesday evening inside the City Club to view the latest plans for the multi-million dollar Lima Community Aquatic Center project. Following the last pool meeting in July, city officials and designers received public feedback that local residents would like an aquatic...
wktn.com
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
WANE-TV
Crash leaves 1 car on its side, another on a house porch in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in south Fort Wayne left one car on its side and another car on a home’s front porch Monday night. Police responded to an area near the intersection of Home and Beaver avenues and found the two cars in the aftermath of the crash.
WOWO News
Two left in serious condition after U.S. 30 crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were left in serious condition after a three vehicle crash involving a semi Monday morning. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they were called shortly before 12 p.m. to the area of U.S. 30 East and Webster Rd. It was determined...
hometownstations.com
Cheney sentenced to 15 years to life for fatally stabbing his mother
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was sentenced up to life in prison for killing his mother in 2020. 45-year-old Joseph Cheney pleaded guilty to the charge of murder in Allen County Common Pleas Court this morning and he was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the crime.
TFC board declines to ID terminated employees
LIMA — When allegations that several former Teens for Christ leaders and at least one volunteer engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct, emotional abuse and mishandling of those allegations went viral on social media last July, the TFC board promised to thoroughly investigate and communicate its findings. “We...
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
WANE-TV
Police: Alcohol may be factor in Steuben County crash that hurt 5 kids, 2 adults
HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) — A two-car crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive left a total of seven people injured Friday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s 911 received a call about the collision around 6:30 p.m. according to a release. After responding to the scene, the deputies determined that a blue 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound approaching the intersection. The other vehicle, a black 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was traveling westbound.
963xke.com
Woman rescued from minivan after DeKalb County crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that a woman had to be rescued from a minivan after a crash Friday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. at CR 35 and CR 60. According to the DeKalb...
