MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After serving over two decades as the Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey says he is ready to retire. Sheriff Jeff Grey says he will not be seeking another term as sheriff when his current term is up in January 2025. He has been in law enforcement since 1980. He was first elected sheriff in 2000 and has served six terms in the position. He says he has been working with a member of his command staff that will be throwing his hat into the ring during the 2024 election cycle. He says he is looking forward to spending time with his family and especially his grandkids and adds it has been a pleasure serving the residents of Mercer County.

1 DAY AGO