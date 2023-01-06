Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
Public Arts Grants Seek Applicants
The Milwaukee Arts Board (MAB) announced on Tuesday that the application cycles for the Sustaining Grant Program and the Public Art Conservation Fund are now open. Both programs aim to support and preserve the city's arts organizations and public art installations. According to Mayor Cavalier Johnson, "Milwaukee's arts organizations, public...
shepherdexpress.com
Bloody Mary Competition to Benefit Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation
Wisconsinites know a thing or two about a good Bloody Mary, and now it’s time to enjoy one while raising money for a bloody good cause. The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation (GLHF) announced the 11th annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody contest, taking place on Sunday, February 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street). This event is a unique opportunity for Milwaukee area bars and restaurants to give back to the community while showcasing their signature Bloody Mary mixes and garnishes.
shepherdexpress.com
Miss America to Speak to Female Student Leaders in Racine
The 10th Annual GEMS Conference (Girls Empowered by Math & Science) will be held on January 12, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin - Parkside, with a keynote address from Miss America, Grace Stanke. The conference, presented by Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin in partnership with several organizations, is a day-long event that aims to inspire middle school girls to pursue careers in STEM fields.
Committee OKs youth correctional facility on Milwaukee's north side
The next step in the proposed Milwaukee youth correctional facility is in the hands of Zoning, Neighborhoods, and Development Committee.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Riverkeeper Shares Progress in City’s River Pollution Battle
Milwaukee Riverkeeper released its annual report on the health of the city’s main river structure, which includes the Milwaukee River, Menomonee River, and Kinnickinnic River. The report, which is based on data collected by over 100 volunteer water quality monitors, grades the overall health of the river basin as a D+ (68.82%). This grade is determined by comparing water quality data to set targets, and is only slightly lower than the previous year's grade of C-.
shepherdexpress.com
Winter Blues
Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
The importance of brutalist buildings in the Cream City
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Cream City is known for classic cream brick, but also for another kind of architecture that doesn’t usually endanger as much praise, midcentury brutalism. “Simple volumes, exposed materials exposed, concrete exposed, brick exposed steel, lots of glass,” is how UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee youth prison proposal set for final Common Council vote
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Common Council committee voted Tuesday, Jan. 10 to approve rezoning that would permit the construction of a new youth prison in Milwaukee, replacing Lincoln Hills. It would house the state's most serious young offenders. The Milwaukee site near 76th and Clinton is an old emissions testing...
Illegal dumping: The unsightly problem in Milwaukee that keeps piling up
Some people are dumping their garbage wherever they please, despite the risk of being fined up to $5,000.
shepherdexpress.com
Firefly Tosa Still Glows Bright After 15 Years
Nestled in Wauwatosa’s picturesque downtown village, Firefly Tosa is a cozy spot for casual dining and drinks. Owned and operated by sisters Vesna and Marija Madunic, who also own Gracious Catering, Firefly has been an excellent venue to showcase their inventive, modern dishes made with only the freshest, high-quality ingredients.
shepherdexpress.com
John Gurda, Milwaukee Writer and Historian, on The Art of History
With the notable exception of art historians, few people would conflate art and history. They are two different disciplines that employ widely different materials and techniques. Defined generously, however, there may be a hint of art in history as I practice it, which is basically storytelling. I’ve been telling Milwaukee’s story for 50 years now, and I tell it for the same reasons that drive many artists to do their work: a blend of instinct and intention.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Labor Shortage, Outside Investors Strain Affordable Housing Efforts in Milwaukee
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. A labor shortage and outside investors who snap up properties have created a double whammy that’s impeding efforts to boost affordable housing in Milwaukee.
shepherdexpress.com
Luna Verde Provides Safe, Inclusive Space for Beauty and Wellness
Luna Verde Beauty & Wellness is a small business collective located at 2658 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue in Bay View that specializes in hair services, skin care, handmade goods, massage, aromatherapy, reiki, divination and more. They opened this past October and are dedicated to holding a safe, inclusive space for their clients as well as for BIPOC, queer and woman-owned small businesses to flourish.
CBS 58
'I try to do this as much as possible': Street performer provides 'heartbeat' to the city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Walking throughout downtown Milwaukee, you're likely to hear a lot of sounds. Perhaps it's the horn of a car honking in traffic, or the squeak of a bus's brakes as it pulls into a stop. You hear sirens and bells, whistles and yells. There's a good chance you've heard the beat of Americus Kates' drum set.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee, Madison Rank High in Top U.S. Cities for Retirement
Retirement is a time for seniors to relax and enjoy their golden years, and finding the right location is crucial for a successful retirement. StorageCafe has compiled a list of the top cities for seniors, and two areas of Wisconsin made the cut. Milwaukee-Waukesha ranks as the seventh best retirement spot in the United States, with high scores in all categories. Madison, Wisconsin comes in at twelfth place on the list of senior-friendly metros.
Milwaukee couple helping transform a neighborhood
As soon as Khurram and Emma moved to Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, they started picking up trash to beautify their community.
spectrumnews1.com
MPD District 2 Three Kings event helps families
MILWAUKEE — Thirty-five families enjoyed the eighth annual Three Kings events hosted by the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2 and the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization. Captain Patrick Pajot said they bring families that are impacted either by crime or financial difficulties together for a fun afternoon. “There’s...
rejournals.com
The Barry Company sells restaurant property in Milwaukee
The Barry Company announced that Lynn Winter and Jolinda Klopp have sold their 1,540-square-foot restaurant property at 1801 S. 3rd St. in Milwaukee to Patrick Todd. Nick Zurich of The Barry Company represented Lynn Winter and Jolinda Klopp. He aided in the sale of this well-located restaurant property.
WISN
We Energies customers receiving higher utility bills
MILWAUKEE — Some We Energies customers are receiving higher-than-expected monthly bills. "I got my bill today and when I opened it up it was over $400, $430 to be exact when it’s normally between about 160 to 180 and I was like what in the world," said Mike Eauslin from Juneau, Wisconsin.
Almost 100 Inmates in Wisconsin Prison Graduate From Milwaukee Area Technical College
In 2022, eleven inmates in the Wisconsin prison system earned a certificate in welding through the Second Chance program at Milwaukee Area Technical College. That makes a total of nearly 100 inmates since the program began. Hienok Demessie, an African American inmate, is one of the 11 men serving time...
