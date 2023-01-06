ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

shepherdexpress.com

Public Arts Grants Seek Applicants

The Milwaukee Arts Board (MAB) announced on Tuesday that the application cycles for the Sustaining Grant Program and the Public Art Conservation Fund are now open. Both programs aim to support and preserve the city's arts organizations and public art installations. According to Mayor Cavalier Johnson, "Milwaukee's arts organizations, public...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Bloody Mary Competition to Benefit Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation

Wisconsinites know a thing or two about a good Bloody Mary, and now it’s time to enjoy one while raising money for a bloody good cause. The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation (GLHF) announced the 11th annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody contest, taking place on Sunday, February 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street). This event is a unique opportunity for Milwaukee area bars and restaurants to give back to the community while showcasing their signature Bloody Mary mixes and garnishes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Miss America to Speak to Female Student Leaders in Racine

The 10th Annual GEMS Conference (Girls Empowered by Math & Science) will be held on January 12, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin - Parkside, with a keynote address from Miss America, Grace Stanke. The conference, presented by Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin in partnership with several organizations, is a day-long event that aims to inspire middle school girls to pursue careers in STEM fields.
RACINE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee Riverkeeper Shares Progress in City’s River Pollution Battle

Milwaukee Riverkeeper released its annual report on the health of the city’s main river structure, which includes the Milwaukee River, Menomonee River, and Kinnickinnic River. The report, which is based on data collected by over 100 volunteer water quality monitors, grades the overall health of the river basin as a D+ (68.82%). This grade is determined by comparing water quality data to set targets, and is only slightly lower than the previous year's grade of C-.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Winter Blues

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

The importance of brutalist buildings in the Cream City

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Cream City is known for classic cream brick, but also for another kind of architecture that doesn’t usually endanger as much praise, midcentury brutalism. “Simple volumes, exposed materials exposed, concrete exposed, brick exposed steel, lots of glass,” is how UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee youth prison proposal set for final Common Council vote

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Common Council committee voted Tuesday, Jan. 10 to approve rezoning that would permit the construction of a new youth prison in Milwaukee, replacing Lincoln Hills. It would house the state's most serious young offenders. The Milwaukee site near 76th and Clinton is an old emissions testing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Firefly Tosa Still Glows Bright After 15 Years

Nestled in Wauwatosa’s picturesque downtown village, Firefly Tosa is a cozy spot for casual dining and drinks. Owned and operated by sisters Vesna and Marija Madunic, who also own Gracious Catering, Firefly has been an excellent venue to showcase their inventive, modern dishes made with only the freshest, high-quality ingredients.
WAUWATOSA, WI
shepherdexpress.com

John Gurda, Milwaukee Writer and Historian, on The Art of History

With the notable exception of art historians, few people would conflate art and history. They are two different disciplines that employ widely different materials and techniques. Defined generously, however, there may be a hint of art in history as I practice it, which is basically storytelling. I’ve been telling Milwaukee’s story for 50 years now, and I tell it for the same reasons that drive many artists to do their work: a blend of instinct and intention.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Labor Shortage, Outside Investors Strain Affordable Housing Efforts in Milwaukee

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. A labor shortage and outside investors who snap up properties have created a double whammy that’s impeding efforts to boost affordable housing in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Luna Verde Provides Safe, Inclusive Space for Beauty and Wellness

Luna Verde Beauty & Wellness is a small business collective located at 2658 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue in Bay View that specializes in hair services, skin care, handmade goods, massage, aromatherapy, reiki, divination and more. They opened this past October and are dedicated to holding a safe, inclusive space for their clients as well as for BIPOC, queer and woman-owned small businesses to flourish.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee, Madison Rank High in Top U.S. Cities for Retirement

Retirement is a time for seniors to relax and enjoy their golden years, and finding the right location is crucial for a successful retirement. StorageCafe has compiled a list of the top cities for seniors, and two areas of Wisconsin made the cut. Milwaukee-Waukesha ranks as the seventh best retirement spot in the United States, with high scores in all categories. Madison, Wisconsin comes in at twelfth place on the list of senior-friendly metros.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

MPD District 2 Three Kings event helps families

MILWAUKEE — Thirty-five families enjoyed the eighth annual Three Kings events hosted by the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2 and the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization. Captain Patrick Pajot said they bring families that are impacted either by crime or financial difficulties together for a fun afternoon. “There’s...
MILWAUKEE, WI
rejournals.com

The Barry Company sells restaurant property in Milwaukee

The Barry Company announced that Lynn Winter and Jolinda Klopp have sold their 1,540-square-foot restaurant property at 1801 S. 3rd St. in Milwaukee to Patrick Todd. Nick Zurich of The Barry Company represented Lynn Winter and Jolinda Klopp. He aided in the sale of this well-located restaurant property.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

We Energies customers receiving higher utility bills

MILWAUKEE — Some We Energies customers are receiving higher-than-expected monthly bills. "I got my bill today and when I opened it up it was over $400, $430 to be exact when it’s normally between about 160 to 180 and I was like what in the world," said Mike Eauslin from Juneau, Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI

