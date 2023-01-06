‘The Resident’ Season 6 Finale, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 4 Premiere Get New Nights on Fox

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced in the early hours of Wednesday, January 11 in nine television categories and six film races. On the TV side, Netflix’s “Ozark” absolutely dominated as it received four overall citations. Not to be outdone, HBO’s “Barry,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” each received three mentions. Read on for all of the SAG Award TV nominations. This marks the final at-bat for “Ozark,” which ended in April after four seasons on the air. This year, Netflix’s gritty drama about drug laundering earned a cast ensemble bid as...

