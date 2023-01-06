WASHINGTON (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 of his career-high 24 points after halftime and Seton Hall beat Georgetown 66-51 to extend the Hoyas’ regular-season conference losing streak to 27 games. Dawes went on an 11-0 run with a layup and three 3s in a three-minute stretch to break a 32-all tie and the Pirates were never contested again. Akok Akok, Jordan Riley and Primo Spears each scored nine points for Georgetown. Qudus Wahab grabbed 10 rebounds for Georgetown.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 HOURS AGO