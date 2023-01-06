Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California's drought?
The series of storms that have struck California have poured water on a state mired in a years-long drought. Experts say the precipitation will help relieve the drought somewhat. Exactly how much isn’t clear yet and some areas of the state will benefit more than others. It will take more than a few storms to fill the biggest reservoirs. Plus, climate change is making California drier and hotter. Officials see less water in the state’s future, and these storms won’t fix that long-term problem.
Hawaii stops prosecuting elders who protested telescope
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s new attorney general says more than two dozen elders won’t be subject to another round of prosecutions for blocking a road three years ago to prevent the construction of a new telescope on a mountain summit that many Native Hawaiians consider sacred. Law enforcement arrested 38 mostly Native Hawaiian elders during a 2019 demonstration against the Thirty Meter Telescope planned for Mauna Kea. Of these, 30 had their cases dismissed after a 2021 Hawaii Supreme Court ruling clarified the process for filing criminal complaints and said authorities had been following the incorrect procedure. The attorney general could have refiled charges but says it's not in the best interest of Hawaii’s people to do so.
"A man-made disaster:" Oregon's new governor tackles housing
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders to tackle the state's housing and homelessness crises on her first full day in office on Tuesday. One order declared a homelessness state of emergency, while another directed state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness. A third order set a building target of 36,000 new homes per year, an 80% increase over current production. State officials estimate Oregon is short 110,000 housing units. Federal data shows that nearly 18,000 people live outside in the state. Advocates have welcomed Kotek's measures, but say that mental health and addiction services must also be scaled up in order to address homelessness.
Korean firm plans $2.5B in new solar panel plants in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — A South Korean solar panel maker says it will invest more than $2.5 billion in two Georgia factories. The Qcells unit of Hanwha Solutions will build a new 2,000-worker factory in Cartersville and hire 500 more workers for a third phase of its factory in Dalton. Both towns are northwest of Atlanta. President Joe Biden and other officials are hailing the announcement. They highlight that the Cartersville factory will build solar panel components usually made in China. A new tax law last year provides incentives for companies to build such components in the United States. Qcells projects it will supply about 30% of total U.S. solar panel demand by 2027.
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state's environmental claims. The proposed settlement was filed Tuesday in W.R. Grace & Co.'s bankruptcy case for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site. The first $5 million would be due within six months of reaching a final agreement. The rest would be paid over 10 years. The money would be used to restore, replace or rehabilitate damaged natural resources in the Lincoln County area. The vermiculite mined near Libby contained asbestos, causing lung damage and leading to the deaths of hundreds of people in the area.
Ill. semiautomatic gun ban ready for Pritzker's signature
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois is on the verge of banning rapid-fire weapons amid a torrent of mass shootings and gun violence. The House voted 68-41 to make Illinois the ninth state, along with Washington, D.C., to prohibit the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons. It is in reaction to the seven killed and 30 injured at a 4th of July parade last year in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The House approved a Senate version of the bill. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he will sign it.It would ban dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns. Those who currently own such guns would have to register them. Critics vow to see a court declare it unconstitutional.
Taxes, abortion on agenda as Virginia lawmakers back at work
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Taxes, abortion and energy policy are among the major issues before the Virginia General Assembly when it begins its annual legislative session Wednesday. But expectations on how much can be accomplished are modest. This year, every seat in the GOP-controlled House of Delegates and the Democratic-held Senate will be on the ballot. Lawmakers will work this session on revising the two-year-budget they approved last year. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed another $1 billion in tax cuts — beyond the $4 billion in tax relief he already signed into law. Youngkin also will make his annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday.
NJ governor rebuffs Republican critique over being 'woke'
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy invited a national political spotlight in his state of the state address, taking implicit aim at GOP rivals who criticize blue states for being “woke” while also calling for “responsible” government. Murphy marked his fifth state of the state Tuesday before a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature, which faces an election this year and as jockeying ahead of next year’s presidential contest unfolds. He didn’t mention Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 White House contender, by name but alluded to his recent second inaugural when he said Florida is where “woke goes to die.” Murphy questioned whether such a statement means anything.
Lawyer: Scammed clients get new shot at disability benefits
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Some former clients of a disgraced Kentucky attorney who ran the largest U.S. Social Security scam in history may have a chance to get their lost disability payments back. An agreement with the federal government would allow about 500 former clients of ex-disability attorney Eric Conn to request a new hearing seeking to have their benefits reinstated. That's according to attorney Ned Pillersdorf. Conn was convicted of bribing doctors to falsify medical records for his clients, who lost benefits about seven years ago. Authorities say he is currently in federal prison serving a lengthy prison term for his scheme to defruad the federal government of $500 million in disability benefits.
