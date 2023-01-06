SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois is on the verge of banning rapid-fire weapons amid a torrent of mass shootings and gun violence. The House voted 68-41 to make Illinois the ninth state, along with Washington, D.C., to prohibit the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons. It is in reaction to the seven killed and 30 injured at a 4th of July parade last year in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The House approved a Senate version of the bill. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he will sign it.It would ban dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns. Those who currently own such guns would have to register them. Critics vow to see a court declare it unconstitutional.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO