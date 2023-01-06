Stranger Things’ cast is reportedly set to receive a huge pay raise for the Netflix series’ fifth and final season. According to a report by Puck, the cast came together to renegotiate their deals with Netflix. This has divided the entire cast of Stranger Things into four tiers. Tier 1 features adult stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour, who will receive $9.5 million for the eight-episode final season. While Tier 2, which includes the four young male leads and Sadie Sink, will earn over $7 million. Tier 3 will feature actors such as Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer, who will receive just over $6 million, and Tier 4 will consist of all other cast members.

1 DAY AGO