IGN
New to Disney+ in January 2023: Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Mila in the Multiverse, and More
Disney+ is kicking off 2023 with a special treat for fans of that galaxy far, far away in the form of the two-episode Season 2 premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Months have passed since the events of the first season and our heroes must continue surviving in a galaxy controlled by the Empire after the fall of the Republic.
IGN
Avatar: Generations Mobile Game Trailer Released with Gameplay Teaser and Popular Characters; Attracts Negative Reactions
Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most popular animes of this generation, and many fans have entered the genre through this series. The Avatar franchise has been planning big things for the fans for quite some time now. We already know that a new series featuring an Earth Bending Avatar is in the works, along with an adult Aang movie.
IGN
The Last of Us: Season 1 Review
The Last of Us is a stunning adaptation that should thrill newcomers and enrich those already familiar with Joel and Ellie's journey alike. Season 1 of The Last of Us reviewed by Simon Cardy for IGN. The series premiere debuts on Showmax on Monday, January 16th.
IGN
Stranger Things: Here's How Much the Actors Will Reportedly Make During Season 5
Stranger Things’ cast is reportedly set to receive a huge pay raise for the Netflix series’ fifth and final season. According to a report by Puck, the cast came together to renegotiate their deals with Netflix. This has divided the entire cast of Stranger Things into four tiers. Tier 1 features adult stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour, who will receive $9.5 million for the eight-episode final season. While Tier 2, which includes the four young male leads and Sadie Sink, will earn over $7 million. Tier 3 will feature actors such as Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer, who will receive just over $6 million, and Tier 4 will consist of all other cast members.
IGN
The Best Animated TV Series of 2022
We hope we shouldn't have to say this here in 2022, but animation needs to be taken seriously in entertainment; just look at the crop of some of the year's best as even more evidence of that. It also serves as further proof that animation isn't just for kids, as...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
IGN
Titanic 25th Anniversary - Official Trailer
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of James Cameron's Titanic, a remastered version of the film will be re-released to theaters in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate, and opens on February 10, 2023. Check out the Titanic 25th Anniversary trailer. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The...
IGN
Lucky Hank - Teaser Trailer
Watch the teaser trailer for Lucky Hank, an upcoming eight-episode series starring Bob Odenkirk. The series premieres March 19 on AMC and AMC+. Starring Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Lucky Hank is an eight-episode mid-life crisis tale about the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt.
IGN
Beau Is Afraid - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Beau Is Afraid, an upcoming movie from Midsommar and Hereditary director Ari Aster. Beau Is Afraid stars Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zoe Lister-Jones, Armen Nahapetian, Parker Posey, and Patti LuPone. In Beau Is Afraid, a paranoid man embarks on an...
IGN
The King of Fighters 15 - Official Shingo Yabuki DLC Trailer
Season 2 of The King of Fighters XV kicks off on January 17, 2023. Watch the latest trailer to meet Shingo Yabuki, the first Season 2 DLC character, and see the character in action. Shingo Yabuki will release alongside a character refinement patch. The trailer also gives us a peek at upcoming Season 2 DLC characters, including Kim Kaphwan (coming in spring 2023), Sylvie Paula Paula (available in summer 2023), and Najd (also available in summer 2023).
IGN
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul Reign Supreme Over The Office, Community and More in Reddit Favourite Shows of All Time Survey
2022 has come to a close and now everybody is trying to see which show, movie, game and more performed the best in 2022. Recently we saw a year in review 2022 from Letterboxd, and it had some intriguing results that came through voting done by the members. r/television, a...
IGN
Carnival Row - Official Season 2 Trailer
Check out the action-packed Season 2 trailer for Prime Video's fantasy drama, Carnival Row. The second and final season stars Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Arty Froushan, Caroline Ford, Karla Crome, Andrew Gower, Tamzin Merchant, and David Gyasi. In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, the upcoming season continues...
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Official Trailer 2
Witness the beginning of a new dynasty. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and experience it in 3D February 17.
IGN
The Walking Dead Release Dates: AMC Sets Dates for its Multitude of Spinoffs
2023 is a big year for The Walking Dead universe, as AMC has revealed that two new shows will premiere this year, in addition to the conclusion of Fear the Walking Dead. Fear the Walking Dead's eighth and final season will take place over two six-episode parts. The first part begins on Sunday, May 14, with the second set of episodes airing later this year. The season kicks off with Lennie James' Morgan, Kim Dickens' Madison, and a handful of others living under PADRE's cynical rule.
IGN
Marvel Teases the Return of Uncanny Avengers in Free Comic Book Day 2023 Reveal
Uncanny Avengers quickly emerged as one of Marvel's biggest titles when it debuted in 2012, but it's been several years since the series last appeared on the stands. That looks to be changing later in 2023, at least if Marvel's Free Comic Book Day 2023 announcements are any indication. The...
IGN
Linoleum - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Linoleum, a movie starring Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn, Katelyn Nacon, Gabriel Rush, Amy Hargreaves, Roger Hendricks Simon, Elisabeth Henry, West Duchovny, Michael Ian Black, and Tony Shalhoub. Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the host of a failing children's science TV show called "Above & Beyond", has...
IGN
Black Panther 3 ‘To Take a Little While’ as Per Letitia Wright; Marvel Exec Talks About Harry Styles in the Future of MCU
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright recently revealed that a third film of the popular MCU franchise might happen soon. Following the positive response to the sequel last year, it seems like a no-brainer for Marvel Studios to continue the story of Wakanda and its various characters. However, we have yet to hear any confirmation about the project's existence.
IGN
Why Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Is far More Important to the MCU Than You Realized | Trailer Breakdown
With the release of the second trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Phase 5 of the MCU is just around the corner. Marvel is stepping up the push toward 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. It’s right there in the trailer and everything. On the surface, it may...
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Molu Trailer
Meet Molu, a scholar with an acute curiosity and self-proclaimed authority on caitology. Check out the trailer for her debut in the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent available on iOS and Android.
IGN
Sons of the Forest Exclusive Hands-On Preview
Watch our exclusive hands-on preview of Endnight Games' Sons of the Forest, which not only tops the original experience, but also adds some new and increasingly wild surprises. Sons of the Forest is planned to release on Feburary 2023, and will be available on Steam, for the PC.
