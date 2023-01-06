ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Still Looking For Complete, Healthy Roster

The Orlando Magic lead the league in games missed due to injury. And that prevents the team to properly evaluate its roster.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is approaching the halfway point of its season, but the team still has a lot more to show.

At 14-25, the Magic has shown improvements from last season, but the team has a long way to go before making big decisions on whether this roster can truly compete.

"I think what we have to really look at is being able to evaluate when we have a complete roster," head coach Jamahl Mosley said. "We've had guys in, guys out, COVID, suspensions, different evaluations of what this team can be."

For the second straight season, the Magic lead the league in games missed due to injury, per Man Games Lost .

Nobody on the Magic roster has played every game this season, and several key rotation players have missed double-digit games. Jonathan Isaac has also missed the entire season as he continues to rehab from his knee and hamstring injuries.

Isaac, the team's first-round pick in 2018, could be one of the league's best defenders and be the missing piece the Magic need to take the next step.

With the league so close in parity this season, any team can be beat on any given night, and those games could be the difference in making and missing the playoffs.

Once the Magic has all its weapons locked and loaded, then Orlando management can make its decision on where improvements need to be made.

