Red Sox announce contract with Justin Turner

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

BOSTON -- It was reported back on Dec. 18 that the Red Sox and infielder Justin Turner had reached an agreement on a contract. His signing finally became official on Friday.

The ink has dried on Turner's deal with Boston, which is for one year with a player option for the 2024 season, the Red Sox announced Friday.

The 38-year-old Turner has 14 MLB seasons under his belt, playing for the Orioles, Mets, and Dodgers. He was a fan favorite over his nine seasons in Los Angeles, earning two All-Star nods and winning a World Series ring with the Dodgers in 2020.

Last year, Turner hit .278 with a .788 OPS to go with 13 homers and 81 RBIs for Los Angeles.

Turner has slashed .289/.366/.466 for his career, with 164 homers and 292 doubles over 1,393 regular season games. He's hit a career-high 27 homers in a season three times, and most recently hit the number in 2021. He's clubbed 156 of his career homers over the last nine seasons with Los Angeles.

Turner has primarily played third, manning the hot corner in 963 games throughout his career, and split time between third and DH for the Dodgers last season. He also has experience at first (29 games) and second base (133 games), so Turner could move around the diamond for Alex Cora when he isn't DHing in Boston. He could take over for J.D. Martinez as the team's primary DH, after Martinez signed with the Dodgers last month.

The red-head also has a ton of playoff experience, playing in 19 postseason series with the Dodgers. Turner slashed .270/.370/..460 over 36 playoff games, and took home NLCS MVP honors in 2017.

To make room for Turner on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox have designated left-handed pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez for assignment.

CBS Boston

Kevin Durant out with MCL sprain, will miss Thursday vs. C's

BOSTON -- Before they have to worry about the surging Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, the Celtics first have to deal with the Chicago Bulls (Monday) and New Orleans Hornets (Wednesday). But when they do get to the Nets, the Celtics will not have to worry about Brooklyn's superstar player.Kevin Durant will miss Thursday's tilt and at least a few more, as he is now out for at least two weeks with an MCL sprain in his right knee. He suffered the injury Sunday night in Miami when Jimmy Butler fell into his leg.Durant missed 21 games with a similar...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

David Pastrnak named NHL's first star of the week

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak was so hot this week, it's surprising the ice didn't melt any time he went out for the Boston Bruins. After his seven-goal explosion over the last four games, Pastrnak was named the NHL's First Star of the Week on Monday.Boston went a perfect 4-0 over the last week, with Pastrnak leading the team in scoring with his seven goals and one assist. His week started with a goal-less Winter Classic in Boston's win over the Penguins at Fenway Park, but he made up for it over the next three games. It started with a two-goal effort...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

