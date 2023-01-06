Read full article on original website
WTRF
WVU, Baylor clash in Morgantown in quests for Big 12 win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins hopes his frustrations will be relieved on Wednesday when his team hosts Baylor at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers’ hopes have shifted after the team suffered its worst start to Big 12 play since the 2018-19 season with three straight losses. WVU could have picked up a couple of wins in that span if the ball had bounced in the squad’s favor, but Huggins was clear about the root of his team’s troubles.
WTRF
WVU blows out TCU for second Big 12 win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — West Virginia has clawed back to even in the Big 12. The Mountaineers earned their second league win on Tuesday after dominating TCU 77-45 at the WVU Coliseum. The home team pulled away behind a collaborative second half in which 11 Mountaineers contributed to the scoring load.
WTRF
Baylor, West Virginia each seeking first Big 12 win
Baylor is in a slide and dropped out of the national rankings, and now the Bears will be looking for a turnaround performance when they face West Virginia on Wednesday night in Big 12 play at Morgantown, W.Va. Baylor (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) has lost its first three Big 12...
WTRF
WVU looks for second-straight win vs. TCU Tuesday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit’s West Virginia women’s basketball team will aim for a second-straight win as the Mountaineers welcome TCU into the Coliseum Tuesday night. WVU swept all three meetings against the Horned Frogs last year, including a victory over TCU in the first round of...
WTRF
Huggins: Kedrian Johnson remains day-to-day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer head coach Bob Huggins gave an update on starting point guard Kedrian Johnson Tuesday. Johnson, who missed Saturday’s game against Kansas due to a concussion, remains day-to-day, according to the head coach. “Went a wee little bit yesterday, but not much,” Huggins said. “He...
WTRF
Mountaineer duo enters NWSL Draft
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s hero of the Big 12 Tournament and one of the top center-backs in the Big 12 Conference have entered their names into the National Women’s Soccer League Draft. Jordan Brewster and Gabrielle Robinson hope to hear their names called by one of...
WTRF
Baylor at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three games into Big 12 play, the Mountaineers are still looking for their first Big 12 win of the season. But so, too, are their next opponent. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup. Baylor at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date:...
WTRF
Joe Toussaint: “I’m going to be strong for my guys”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In the midst of a three-game skid that coincides with the start of conference play, West Virginia is looking for a player to step up. The Mountaineers (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) have dealt with subpar shooting performances and some of the same issues that have stung them repeatedly, like turnovers and missed free throws. WVU made just 4 of 20 shot attempts from three-point range, and shot just 64.3 percent from the charity stripe in Saturday’s loss to No. 3 Kansas.
WTRF
Mountaineer trio each scores 20-plus for first time in nearly four years
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three West Virginia University women’s basketball players accomplished something that the program hasn’t seen in nearly four years Saturday afternoon. Led by JJ Quinerly’s 22 points, first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit picked up the first Big 12 Conference victory of her WVU coaching career...
WTRF
Mountaineers add two for 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford has announced the addition of two student-athletes for the 2023 season. Joining the Mountaineers are fifth-year senior defender Thomas Decottignies and senior defender Max Broughton. Both have enrolled at WVU for the Spring 2023 semester. Decottignies enters...
WTRF
WVU knocks off No. 21 Pitt in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH, Pa. –The West Virginia University wrestling team used an 18-4 run to cruise past No. 21 Pitt by a score of 24-11 inside the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday afternoon. “It’s big for our program when you are wrestling a ranked opponent,” fifth-year head coach Tim Flynn said...
WTRF
Riders Down Jets, Now 11-0
MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) – Martins Ferry improved to 11-0 thanks to their 58-50 win over Union Local Tuesday night. Denali Jackson led the Purple Riders with 24 points and 11 rebounds, Alex Reese added 18 points. DJ Butts paced the Jets with 18 points in the loss.
WTRF
Former Buffalo safety commits to West Virginia
Neal Brown and his staff received another commitment from a player in the transfer portal Sunday morning. Former Buffalo Bulls safety Keyshawn Cobb announced on social media that he has committed to play for the Mountaineers. West Virginia offered Cobb a spot on the roster on Dec. 21. Cobb entered...
WTRF
New Mega Millions jackpot has Wheeling residents ready to play
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — No one matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing–with $940 million dollars at stake. That means tonight’s jackpot is now an estimated one-point-one billion dollars. That’s $568 million dollars in the cash option. If someone wins at that amount–it...
WTRF
School safety expert grades Ohio County Schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools spent this past summer reevaluating the safety practices and security equipment in all their buildings, and this week, evaluations are taking place to ensure that their hard work will pay off. Kenneth Trump is President of National School Safety and Security Services,...
WTRF
United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley welcomes new Executive Director
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is welcoming a new executive director who brings 17 years of nonprofit experience in the Ohio Valley to this position. Staci Stephen is stepping in as United Way executive director after being the director of development at...
WTRF
Local agency seeks children’s advocates
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a new year and a great time to do something rewarding that could make a huge impact on the life of a child. The Court Appointed Special Advocate or CASA for Children are looking for volunteers to start the year. CASA depends...
