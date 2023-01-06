Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Tips to help you through the post-holiday burnout
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The holidays can bring an abundance of stress. Sometimes the hardest part is getting back into the swing of things after the holiday season. Katie McMinn, owner of Hint of Lavender, shares five best ways to get back on track after the hustle and bustle.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ABC 4
Elevating Your Home’s Interior with the Latest Design Trends
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The new year brings the perfect opportunity for a refresh, especially in your home. Franky Hernandez and Tam Coriell, owners of the Park City company Studio Interiors, teach you what you can do to take the décor you already have to the next level.
ABC 4
Search and Rescue Teams Had A Busy Weekend
Two candidates for Ogden mayor have officially kicked off their campaigns, there is still no current word if mayor Mike Caldwell will be running again for his fourth consecutive turn. Gov. Cox Hosted a Social Media Conference. Gov. Cox hosts a social media conference with experts in order to educate...
ABC 4
Why this deep-cleaning process works better on carpets than detergent
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — After the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, our carpets and floors at home might need a good cleaning to set the new year off right. But if you’ve noticed that regular detergent is starting to make your floors look dirty and/or feel crunchy, it’s officially time to consider a better clean from our friends at Zerorez.
ABC 4
Five steps to build and apply empathy
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Empathy is a great tool to help us navigate our interpersonal relationships. Author and empathy activist Rob Volpe shares five steps to help build empathy in our everyday lives. Growing up in Indiana and having been bullied, Volpe mastered the art of empathy....
SNAPPED: Avalanche near Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO CANYON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation observed an avalanche this morning in Provo Canyon near Bridal Veil Falls. According to the Utah Avalanche Center, this avalanche ran […]
ABC 4
Peach Thyme French Toast
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – If you are looking for that extra spice to help your meals pop then we have got the perfect company for you. Sha Sanchez is here to tell us about her shop Palate Gourmet, a woman and veteran owned shop full of southern spices, sauces, and other cooking essentials. Her company started because she wanted to bring her childhood spices straight your kitchen to make your meals just that much better. Her first store front was started locally in Ogden, Ut but there is a new store front in Farmington, UT. For more about her shop check out her social media and website. While she was here, she made her Peach Thyme French Toast. It is an easy recipe perfect for a quick breakfast turned gourmet.
UTA rider says deadly accident was 'bound to happen'
Some riders say this weekend's deadly accident involving a Utah Transit Authority train downtown highlights a danger they've been concerned about for some time.
ABC 4
National share poetry at work day
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – It’s national share poetry at work day and we decided to celebrate the day with one of our own, Mike Agrelius, a senior account executive at ABC4, but he also has a hidden talent—he’s a poet. Agrelius has...
Man dies in skiing accident at private Utah resort
A man died in an accident while skiing at an exclusive members-only resort in northern Utah over the weekend.
ABC 4
Suspect shot and killed by police in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect was reportedly shot and killed by police in Saratoga Springs after he fled police and attempted to break into a resident’s home on Monday night. AnnElise Harrison with Saratoga Springs Police told ABC4 the incident started in Lehi just after 11...
ABC 4
Changing lives in 2023 with treatments to remove stubborn body fat
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Now with 10 clinic locations around the nation, the ever-growing Belle Medical is continuing its mission by helping patients to look and feel their best with a collection of award-winning body enhancement solutions. Belle Medical provides various treatments like HD Body Sculpting,...
kjzz.com
Man identified after being pulled under TRAX in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 61-year-old man from Salt Lake City has been identified after he was killed by a TRAX train at the City Center station. Utah Transit Authority officials said Blair Provstgaard was the victim in the incident. Officials responded to the scene at the stop...
kjzz.com
Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
ABC 4
DPS warns of black Ice
The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. Ogden’s Race for Mayor is in...
ABC 4
Healthy Kearns Movement
KEARNS, Utah (The Daily Dish) – MyKearns Community Coalition is working together with the Utah Department of Health with the goal of creating a “Healthy Kearns Movement” that addresses the mental, physical, and educational well-being of residents in the community. The mission of the Healthy Kearns Movement...
WMUR.com
UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
ABC 4
Blood donation ban lifted on people who spent time in Europe during 80s and 90s
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – People who lived or worked overseas in Europe during the 1980s and 90s can now donate blood and platelets after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated their guidelines on Monday. The change applies to individuals who spent time in the United...
