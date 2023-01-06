ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

ABC 4

Tips to help you through the post-holiday burnout

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The holidays can bring an abundance of stress. Sometimes the hardest part is getting back into the swing of things after the holiday season. Katie McMinn, owner of Hint of Lavender, shares five best ways to get back on track after the hustle and bustle.
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Elevating Your Home’s Interior with the Latest Design Trends

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The new year brings the perfect opportunity for a refresh, especially in your home. Franky Hernandez and Tam Coriell, owners of the Park City company Studio Interiors, teach you what you can do to take the décor you already have to the next level.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Search and Rescue Teams Had A Busy Weekend

Two candidates for Ogden mayor have officially kicked off their campaigns, there is still no current word if mayor Mike Caldwell will be running again for his fourth consecutive turn. Gov. Cox Hosted a Social Media Conference. Gov. Cox hosts a social media conference with experts in order to educate...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Why this deep-cleaning process works better on carpets than detergent

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — After the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, our carpets and floors at home might need a good cleaning to set the new year off right. But if you’ve noticed that regular detergent is starting to make your floors look dirty and/or feel crunchy, it’s officially time to consider a better clean from our friends at Zerorez.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Five steps to build and apply empathy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Empathy is a great tool to help us navigate our interpersonal relationships. Author and empathy activist Rob Volpe shares five steps to help build empathy in our everyday lives. Growing up in Indiana and having been bullied, Volpe mastered the art of empathy....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Peach Thyme French Toast

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – If you are looking for that extra spice to help your meals pop then we have got the perfect company for you. Sha Sanchez is here to tell us about her shop Palate Gourmet, a woman and veteran owned shop full of southern spices, sauces, and other cooking essentials. Her company started because she wanted to bring her childhood spices straight your kitchen to make your meals just that much better. Her first store front was started locally in Ogden, Ut but there is a new store front in Farmington, UT. For more about her shop check out her social media and website. While she was here, she made her Peach Thyme French Toast. It is an easy recipe perfect for a quick breakfast turned gourmet.
FARMINGTON, UT
ABC 4

National share poetry at work day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – It’s national share poetry at work day and we decided to celebrate the day with one of our own, Mike Agrelius, a senior account executive at ABC4, but he also has a hidden talent—he’s a poet. Agrelius has...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Suspect shot and killed by police in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect was reportedly shot and killed by police in Saratoga Springs after he fled police and attempted to break into a resident’s home on Monday night. AnnElise Harrison with Saratoga Springs Police told ABC4 the incident started in Lehi just after 11...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
ABC 4

Changing lives in 2023 with treatments to remove stubborn body fat

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Now with 10 clinic locations around the nation, the ever-growing Belle Medical is continuing its mission by helping patients to look and feel their best with a collection of award-winning body enhancement solutions. Belle Medical provides various treatments like HD Body Sculpting,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
LAYTON, UT
ABC 4

DPS warns of black Ice

The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. Ogden’s Race for Mayor is in...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Healthy Kearns Movement

KEARNS, Utah (The Daily Dish) – MyKearns Community Coalition is working together with the Utah Department of Health with the goal of creating a “Healthy Kearns Movement” that addresses the mental, physical, and educational well-being of residents in the community. The mission of the Healthy Kearns Movement...
KEARNS, UT
WMUR.com

UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
PARK CITY, UT

