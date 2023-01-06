SALT LAKE CITY, UT – If you are looking for that extra spice to help your meals pop then we have got the perfect company for you. Sha Sanchez is here to tell us about her shop Palate Gourmet, a woman and veteran owned shop full of southern spices, sauces, and other cooking essentials. Her company started because she wanted to bring her childhood spices straight your kitchen to make your meals just that much better. Her first store front was started locally in Ogden, Ut but there is a new store front in Farmington, UT. For more about her shop check out her social media and website. While she was here, she made her Peach Thyme French Toast. It is an easy recipe perfect for a quick breakfast turned gourmet.

FARMINGTON, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO