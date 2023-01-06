LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The VFW held their Lima Community Christmas Dinner Sunday afternoon after it was postponed due to the severe winter weather over the holidays. People were welcomed to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1275 on Elm Street to enjoy a free meal of turkey, ham, sides, dessert, and the company of others. This is the 18th year the dinner has been held, and the goal is to make sure that people who may not have the means to prepare a holiday dinner or anyone to have the meal with have somewhere to go where they can feel the spirit of Christmas. Last year a couple of hundred people came to eat and enjoy the sense of community.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO