City Officials Unveils Designs for Multi-Million Dollar Lima Community Aquatic Center at Public Meeting Tuesday Evening
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Residents and city officials gathered Tuesday evening inside the City Club to view the latest plans for the multi-million dollar Lima Community Aquatic Center project. Following the last pool meeting in July, city officials and designers received public feedback that local residents would like an aquatic...
Lima Kiwanis Club hears about the positive benefits of the Allen County Regional Airport
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's an asset to the Allen County region that many may not know about. The Lima Kiwanis Club heard about the benefits that the Allen County Regional Airport brings to not only Allen County but West Central Ohio. Hundreds of flights come in and out of the airport each month. They see anything from freight to corporate to even medical flights transporting organ donations. The airport has opened its hangers, so to speak, to bring the community out to the airport. With open houses, a Halloween event, and the Flight Before Christmas in 2022, more people are becoming aware of this great resource.
Lima Community Christmas Dinner was held after being postponed due to snowstorm
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The VFW held their Lima Community Christmas Dinner Sunday afternoon after it was postponed due to the severe winter weather over the holidays. People were welcomed to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1275 on Elm Street to enjoy a free meal of turkey, ham, sides, dessert, and the company of others. This is the 18th year the dinner has been held, and the goal is to make sure that people who may not have the means to prepare a holiday dinner or anyone to have the meal with have somewhere to go where they can feel the spirit of Christmas. Last year a couple of hundred people came to eat and enjoy the sense of community.
Lima City Council Approves $107K Grant for LPD Body Camera System Upgrades
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council resumes their regular sessions Monday night as they hold their first meeting of the new year. On Monday evening, Lima City Council approved legislation that permits the city to accept just over $107,000 from the State of Ohio's Office of Criminal Justice Services Ohio Body Worn Camera Grant Program. The money awarded through this grant will be used to make upgrades to the body camera system that the Lima Police Department is currently using. The current system is several years old and needs these upgrades to better serve Lima.
Residents enjoy mild winter weather for start of Cabin Fever Hike Series
NEW BREMEN, OH (WLIO) - The mild winter weather made it a perfect day for people around Auglaize County to get out and take a hike. The Heritage Trail Park District kicked off their Cabin Fever Hike Series at the Lockkeeper's House in New Bremen. This series has been going on for around 10 years now and is a very popular event for residents around the county. All four hikes in the series take place at different starting points along the Miami Erie Canal Trial. Participants could take advantage of a trail mix bar before they hit the canal trail. Plus, some people are taking advantage of the hiking series to get closer to some fitness goals.
Johnny Appleseed teaches kids about camouflage in "Stories in the Woods" program
SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District taught kids why they might not always see animals when they go to the park. Families were invited to Johnny Appleseed's "Stories in the Woods" program at Kendrick Woods. The naturalist read a collection of poems about camouflaged animals, then the group took a hike where they spotted different colored pipe cleaners to demonstrate examples of good and poor camouflage in a natural setting. There was also a variety of animal skins, feathers, and a turtle shell that kids could feel and see the animals' colors close up.
Portion of Fourth Street to close for 18 days
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Starting Monday, January 9th, a portion of Fourth Street will be closed for construction. The railroad crossing on Fourth Street by McClain Road will be closed and the section of Fourth Street between McClain and Metcalf will be closed to all non-local traffic. An underground utility...
Mega Millions jackpot hits 1.1 billion, local residents say what they'd do if they win
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Who wants to be a billionaire? With the right numbers, you could be one tonight. The 1.1 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot is the third largest ever in U.S. history. The last 24 drawings have been without a winner. The potential winner could have the option of a $568 million payday or an annuity paid annually over the next 29 years. And many remain hopeful about the 1.1 billion dollar grand prize.
18-year-old suspected of murdering Koby Bryant makes his first court appearance
18-year-old suspected of murdering Koby Bryant makes his first court appearance. The Lima Police Department believes that Austin was responsible for the death of 22-year-old Koby Bryant on December 29th. Bryant's body was found with gunshot wounds in the yard of a home on 4th Street. Bryant was the fourth homicide of 2022 for Lima. Austin has a preliminary hearing set for next Tuesday.
December calls to the Delphos Police Department
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 290 calls for service in the month of December, bringing the total to 4021 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of December and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
Lima man who stabbed his mother multiple times to remain in mental health treatment facility
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Common Pleas Court is making sure a Lima man, charged with stabbing his mother, will remain in a mental health facility for treatment. 26-year-old Kevin Stahr has been in the facility since 2021 when he was found incompetent to stand trial. The...
Lima man who skipped out on his trial is now in custody
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who skipped out on his trial for a felonious assault charge has been captured. 29-year-old Quintez Burns was wanted by law enforcement and Crime Stoppers after he failed to appear for his trial in September of 2022 for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was also previously scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier in summer of 2022 but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense.
Cheney sentenced to 15 years to life for fatally stabbing his mother
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was sentenced up to life in prison for killing his mother in 2020. 45-year-old Joseph Cheney pleaded guilty to the charge of murder in Allen County Common Pleas Court this morning and he was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the crime.
Scott Dickman Mugshot
Wapakoneta man facing multiple rape charges involving a minor
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A Wapakoneta man is facing multiple rape charges after his arrest last week. 46-year-old Scott Dickman was charged with four counts of felony one rape and one count of felony three gross sexual imposition. The victim was under 13 years old at the time of the offenses. The charges stem from incidents that happened in December 2022. He is currently in the Auglaize County Jail, and his bond has been set at three million dollars. The case will be taken to the Auglaize County Grand Jury to see if additional charges will be filed.
