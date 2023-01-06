Read full article on original website
Sporting News
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every non-playoff team after Week 18
The Chicago Bears are on the clock. With the early window of Week 18 games officially closed, the window for securing the No. 1 pick is shut, as well. The Bears finished out their season with a loss, securing the top spot in the draft order and kicking off three months' worth of speculation. Will the Bears stand pat at No. 1 overall? Will they trade the pick for a haul? Will they entertain taking a QB?
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given the impression he will be... The post Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy
Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game. Many ...
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
Potential NFL Landing Spot Emerges For Kliff Kingsbury
It doesn't sound like Kliff Kingsbury's days in the NFL are all over after getting fired by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. Kingsbury could end up on another NFL coaching staff this coming offseason, but it depends on whether or not a current coach sticks around. Per Bruce Feldman, ...
FOX Sports
NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards
With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
Former NFL Executive Suggests Blockbuster Draft Move
The Chicago Bears may only be two years removed from selecting Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft, but one former NFL exec believes that shouldn't stop them from taking Alabama's Bryce Young with the first pick when April rolls around. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Tuesday morning, ...
Look: NFL World Surprised By Star Player's Bedtime
Probably later than one of the biggest stars in the National Football League. 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa admitted on Sunday that he likes to go to bed by 8:30 p.m. "I won’t do anything different. Because I’ve been a hermit for quite some time. ... I sit on my couch and fill my game-ready machine with ice, prop my legs up and watch shows, and go to bed at 8:30, and wake up and get to work."
Look: NFL World Believes Major Retirement Is Coming
The NFL World is convinced that we've seen the last of one special quarterback. Sunday night, the Packers fell to the Lions in Week 18. Green Bay needed to win to make the playoffs, but ultimately, Detroit got the win. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers was asked by a Lions...
Broncos Request Permission To Speak With Cowboys Coach
Four NFL teams are currently without a head coach for the 2022 season and one of them is going to see if their next coach is on the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos has requested permission to speak with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn about the opening. Quinn was reportedly a top candidate for the Broncos last year before they settled on Nathaniel Hackett as their final choice.
