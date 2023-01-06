Eau Claire outdoor ice rinks reopen

EAU CLAIRE — Outdoor ice skating rinks maintained by the city were reopened on Friday after they had been closed for a few days.

Above-freezing temperatures and rain had degraded the condition of ice sheets and caused the city to close them on Wednesday and Thursday.

As colder temperatures swept through on Friday though, the city announced in a news release that the rinks had refrozen and were good for skating again.

Parks workers were also scheduled to continue flooding rinks over the weekend to build up thicker ice at the skating rinks, the release stated.

For any updates on the condition of the city's outdoor winter recreation sites, visit the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofecpr.