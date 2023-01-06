Read full article on original website
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas in Contact With John Calipari About Job: Report
The Texas Longhorns have made contact with Kentucky coach John Calipari about their men’s basketball coaching job, according to Travis Barhnam at 247Sports.com. Other outlets reported the news shortly after Barnham broke the story. The Longhorns fired Chris Beard last week after he was arrested on felony assault charges...
Longhorns Trio Details Feelings from Chris Beard Departure: 'Shock & Surprise'
Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen and Brock Cunningham are three of the primary faces of these Texas Longhorns. And for the first time since Chris Beard was fired, they're finally revealing what it's been like to adjust.
Texas Football: Xavier Worthy returning to the Longhorns in 2023?
The more time that passes this offseason, the less and less likely it looks as if sophomore Texas football wide receiver Xavier Worthy will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. There were plenty of discussions being had as to whether Worthy would enter the transfer portal following Texas’ Alamo...
Longhorn players speak for first time after Beard’s firing, focused on moving forward
When Beard was arrested around 4 a.m. Dec. 12, the Longhorns had a game against Rice that night, and senior guard Marcus Carr said the team found out about it, "just like everybody else."
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based Dishes
Austin, Texas is known for its vibrant food scene, with a wide variety of delicious and unique dishes on offer. From BBQ and Tex-Mex to tacos and breakfast tacos, there is something for everyone in this Texan city. In this guide, we'll explore some of the most delicious foods that Austin has to offer, including BBQ, Tex-Mex, tacos, breakfast tacos, fried chicken, queso, Tex-Cajun, and craft beer. So come hungry, because there's a lot of deliciousness to discover in Austin!
Radio Ink
Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio
Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
fsrmagazine.com
Willie's Grill & Icehouse Opens in Pflugerville, Texas
Willie's Grill & Icehouse will officially begin serving its signature Texas comfort food in Pflugerville, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The anticipated Pflugerville outpost is the 19th in the state for the Texas-based, Texas-grown brand, as well as the seventh location to feature an expansive full bar. The addition underscores Willie's reign as the region's top family-friendly haven, where a renowned scratch Texas kitchen and casual icehouse vibes offer wholesome fun for parents and kids.
Austin, Tx. - The City of Austin is the state capital of Texas, live music capital of the world, and home to the University of Texas, as well as the prominent tech festival South by Southwest.
Lawmakers have released evidence pointing to how a number of Texas key players helped with the planning, instigation, and execution of the 'insurrection' that took place on January 6.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
Austin woman celebrates 100th birthday
James Izenetta Overton Bryant, affectionately called Netta, turned 100 on Jan. 2 and celebrated this past weekend with the Davis, Overton, and Franklin families.
UNLV Hires Texas WR Coach Brennan Marion As Offensive Coordinator
The Texas Longhorns have lost one of their top assistants, Brennan Marion, who has been hired as the UNLV offensive coordinator
New 32-story condo building could add to Austin's skyline
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based developer has filed paperwork related to a potential new high-rise in Downtown Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Pearlstone Partners filed a site plan to be reviewed by the City of Austin for a 32-story residential tower at Lavaca and West 14th streets. Plans are still preliminary, but the building could house up to 220 condominium units.
KVUE
Tim Hortons seeking franchisees in the Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — A Canadian coffee chain could be coming to Central Texas. The Austin Business Journal reports that Tim Hortons could open more than 40 stores in the Austin area within the next five years. The chain started in Canada, and most of its U.S. stores are in...
fox7austin.com
Dale Dudley returns with new podcast, 'The Dale Dudley Show'
AUSTIN, Texas - For nearly 40 years, Dale Dudley's witty personality has touched the hearts of those who tuned in "The Dudley and Bob Show" on KLBJ radio. On Jan. 4, 2022 Dudley went on Facebook announcing he was fired. Scott Gilmore with KLBJ released a statement saying they appreciate...
fox7austin.com
Austin social worker turns hobby into full-time job
AUSTIN, Texas - If you have a hobby that you love, why not turn it into a career?. One stressed-out social worker in Austin did just that. Tina Williams turned her love for pottery into a full-time job and now she's offering classes to the public. Williams has been teaching...
Yes, the price of eggs has increased drastically. Here's why.
Here is why you've seen the price of eggs jump.
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
onekindesign.com
A spectacular modern Texas hill country home embraces the outdoors
J Christopher Architecture is responsible for the design of this fabulous modern home located in the Rollingwood neighborhood of Austin, Texas. The dwelling is nestled on a unique guitar-shaped lot that has a limited buildable area. To accommodate for the limited footprint, the architects devised a four-story elevator that forms a “spine” to distribute the living spaces vertically.
