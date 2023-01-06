ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas in Contact With John Calipari About Job: Report

The Texas Longhorns have made contact with Kentucky coach John Calipari about their men’s basketball coaching job, according to Travis Barhnam at 247Sports.com. Other outlets reported the news shortly after Barnham broke the story. The Longhorns fired Chris Beard last week after he was arrested on felony assault charges...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: Xavier Worthy returning to the Longhorns in 2023?

The more time that passes this offseason, the less and less likely it looks as if sophomore Texas football wide receiver Xavier Worthy will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. There were plenty of discussions being had as to whether Worthy would enter the transfer portal following Texas’ Alamo...
AUSTIN, TX
Corrie Writing

Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based Dishes

Austin, Texas is known for its vibrant food scene, with a wide variety of delicious and unique dishes on offer. From BBQ and Tex-Mex to tacos and breakfast tacos, there is something for everyone in this Texan city. In this guide, we'll explore some of the most delicious foods that Austin has to offer, including BBQ, Tex-Mex, tacos, breakfast tacos, fried chicken, queso, Tex-Cajun, and craft beer. So come hungry, because there's a lot of deliciousness to discover in Austin!
AUSTIN, TX
Radio Ink

Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio

Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
AUSTIN, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Willie's Grill & Icehouse Opens in Pflugerville, Texas

Willie's Grill & Icehouse will officially begin serving its signature Texas comfort food in Pflugerville, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The anticipated Pflugerville outpost is the 19th in the state for the Texas-based, Texas-grown brand, as well as the seventh location to feature an expansive full bar. The addition underscores Willie's reign as the region's top family-friendly haven, where a renowned scratch Texas kitchen and casual icehouse vibes offer wholesome fun for parents and kids.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New 32-story condo building could add to Austin's skyline

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based developer has filed paperwork related to a potential new high-rise in Downtown Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Pearlstone Partners filed a site plan to be reviewed by the City of Austin for a 32-story residential tower at Lavaca and West 14th streets. Plans are still preliminary, but the building could house up to 220 condominium units.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Tim Hortons seeking franchisees in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — A Canadian coffee chain could be coming to Central Texas. The Austin Business Journal reports that Tim Hortons could open more than 40 stores in the Austin area within the next five years. The chain started in Canada, and most of its U.S. stores are in...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dale Dudley returns with new podcast, 'The Dale Dudley Show'

AUSTIN, Texas - For nearly 40 years, Dale Dudley's witty personality has touched the hearts of those who tuned in "The Dudley and Bob Show" on KLBJ radio. On Jan. 4, 2022 Dudley went on Facebook announcing he was fired. Scott Gilmore with KLBJ released a statement saying they appreciate...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin social worker turns hobby into full-time job

AUSTIN, Texas - If you have a hobby that you love, why not turn it into a career?. One stressed-out social worker in Austin did just that. Tina Williams turned her love for pottery into a full-time job and now she's offering classes to the public. Williams has been teaching...
AUSTIN, TX
onekindesign.com

A spectacular modern Texas hill country home embraces the outdoors

J Christopher Architecture is responsible for the design of this fabulous modern home located in the Rollingwood neighborhood of Austin, Texas. The dwelling is nestled on a unique guitar-shaped lot that has a limited buildable area. To accommodate for the limited footprint, the architects devised a four-story elevator that forms a “spine” to distribute the living spaces vertically.
AUSTIN, TX

