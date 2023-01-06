ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Supervisors Select Aaron Peskin As Board President After 17 Rounds Of Voting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Monday selected Aaron Peskin as its new board speaker following 17 rounds of voting. The process to select a new board president in San Francisco, the American city perhaps most associated with left-wing politics, echoed the days-long saga involving politicians on the other side of the aisle in the U.S. House of Representatives last week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Judge: DA need not recuse self from mayor’s brother's case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge in San Francisco on Monday ruled that the San Francisco district attorney’s office doesn’t have to recuse itself from a case involving Mayor London Breed’s brother. Breed's brother, Napoleon Brown, has served more than half of a 44-year sentence for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BART trains stopped in Oakland due to RV fire

OAKLAND (BCN) BART service is halted between MacArthur, West Oakland and Lake Merritt due to a vehicle on fire between MacArthur Station and 19th St. in Oakland. A BART advisory was issued at 8:01 a.m. announcing the stoppage. A recreational vehicle caught fire under the 30th Street overpass. Trains were stopped in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions and others are reversing course before they get to the area.
OAKLAND, CA

