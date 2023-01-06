ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas in Contact With John Calipari About Job: Report

The Texas Longhorns have made contact with Kentucky coach John Calipari about their men’s basketball coaching job, according to Travis Barhnam at 247Sports.com. Other outlets reported the news shortly after Barnham broke the story. The Longhorns fired Chris Beard last week after he was arrested on felony assault charges...
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Loses Wide Receivers Coach Brennan Marion to UNLV

The Texas Longhorns are losing their wide receiver coach Brennan Marion to UNLV. Marion was hired by coach Steve Sarkisian from Pitt following the 2021 season, where Marion coached Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison. Brennan Marion has been the target of several teams in the off-season as the Longhorns have...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy