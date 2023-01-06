Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok ChallengeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House RepairsJudyDNoble, OK
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
