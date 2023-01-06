ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Lite 98.7

The Abandoned TNT Video in Utica is Still Full of Old VHS Tapes

***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***. Holy Time Capsule, Batman! You might spot a VHS copy of Batman on the shelves of the abandoned TNT Video in Utica. The eerie, deserted video rental...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Classes have begun for MVCC Learning in Retirement winter semester

ROME, N.Y. -- Classes have begun for the winter semester, at the Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement in Rome. Classes officially began Monday at MVCC's Rome campus located on Floyd Ave. Many new courses and workshops were offered including Acrylic Landscape Painting, Music with your Computer, Snow Shoes and much more.
ROME, NY
WKTV

'1776' the musical coming to The Stanley in February

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica announced ticket sales are now open for its premiere of '1776.'. The musical showcases a turning point in American history from Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, the directors of the show. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or by calling 315-724-4000....
UTICA, NY
WKTV

UPD investigating shooting on 1500 block of Oneida Street Tuesday night

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 1500 block of Oneida Street near Clinton Place Tuesday night. Calls came in shortly before 7 p.m. Utica Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that when they arrived the victim was gone. As they were processing the scene, they received a call from the hospital of a male that had gun shot wounds to his arm and leg.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Valley mourns loss of generous businessman, Eugene Romano

Many in the Mohawk Valley are mourning the loss of F. Eugene Romano, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, who recently passed away. Romano founded Pacemaker Steel in Utica in 1956 at just 27 years old. He also went on to help form Special Metals Corporation. After making millions in the...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Notre Dame hosting annual raffle; first prize up to $100,000

UTICA, N.Y. -- Notre Dame is hosting its 12th annual raffle and the first prize is up to $100,000. Second and third prizes are now $10,000. There will be five $1,000 prizes awarded and 10 $500 prizes given out as well as door prizes. Tickets cost $100 and can be...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Sculpture Space seeking artists for residency program

Sculpture Space is searching for the brightest and most innovative sculpting talent in the world to come and spend some time in the City of Utica through their residency program. Sculpture Space seeking artists for residency program. Sculpture Space is searching for the brightest and most innovative sculpting talent in...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Comedian Dane Cook coming to Turning Stone this April

VERONA, N.Y. – Comedian Dane Cook will return to Turning Stone Resort and Casino this spring for his only scheduled show in New York. He will perform on April 16 at 7 p.m. in the Event Center. Cook, 50, has been performing standup comedy since the 1990s but grew...
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Utica man charged with menacing police

Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
UTICA, NY
waer.org

Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside

The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Nimey's donates new ZooMobile to Utica Zoo

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo has added a second ZooMobile to its fleet thanks to a generous donation from Nimey’s New Generation Cars. The ZooMobile allows zoo educators to travel around with certain animals and make interactive presentations at different locations. Nimey’s worked with other local businesses...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Chadwicks residents react to Word of Life fire

CHADWICKS, N.Y.-- It was around 10 p.m. Sunday night when parish life director at St. Patrick’s and St. Anthony's church Kathy Poupart noticed something strange next door. "I heard a vehicle drive through and I try to be really conscious of the property because I essentially watch over the campus and I noticed a light on, I looked out the window and there was a car parked, it might have already been police but I wasn't taking any chances, so I called 911," she said.
CHADWICKS, NY

