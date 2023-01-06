CHADWICKS, N.Y.-- It was around 10 p.m. Sunday night when parish life director at St. Patrick’s and St. Anthony's church Kathy Poupart noticed something strange next door. "I heard a vehicle drive through and I try to be really conscious of the property because I essentially watch over the campus and I noticed a light on, I looked out the window and there was a car parked, it might have already been police but I wasn't taking any chances, so I called 911," she said.

CHADWICKS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO