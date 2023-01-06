Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
Related
The Abandoned TNT Video in Utica is Still Full of Old VHS Tapes
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***. Holy Time Capsule, Batman! You might spot a VHS copy of Batman on the shelves of the abandoned TNT Video in Utica. The eerie, deserted video rental...
WKTV
Classes have begun for MVCC Learning in Retirement winter semester
ROME, N.Y. -- Classes have begun for the winter semester, at the Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement in Rome. Classes officially began Monday at MVCC's Rome campus located on Floyd Ave. Many new courses and workshops were offered including Acrylic Landscape Painting, Music with your Computer, Snow Shoes and much more.
Dog Abandoned in Herkimer? Animal Control Asks You Keep An Eye Out
Officials with Herkimer Animal Control are looking for a dog that they believed was abandoned near Herkimer College. Herkimer Animal Control posted on Facebook Monday that 'Witnesses just saw two people in a black SUV throw a large black dog in the wooded area behind the college, by Brookwood Park, and surrounding areas."
WKTV
'1776' the musical coming to The Stanley in February
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica announced ticket sales are now open for its premiere of '1776.'. The musical showcases a turning point in American history from Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, the directors of the show. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or by calling 315-724-4000....
WKTV
UPD investigating shooting on 1500 block of Oneida Street Tuesday night
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 1500 block of Oneida Street near Clinton Place Tuesday night. Calls came in shortly before 7 p.m. Utica Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that when they arrived the victim was gone. As they were processing the scene, they received a call from the hospital of a male that had gun shot wounds to his arm and leg.
Popular 89-year-old diner soon returning to 24-hour service for the first time since Covid shutdown
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — For the first time since the Covid pandemic forced restaurants and bars to close on March 16, 2020, a favorite Central New York diner will soon return to serving 24 hours a day. The B’ville Diner at 18 E. Genesee St. will resume its all-night hours...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley mourns loss of generous businessman, Eugene Romano
Many in the Mohawk Valley are mourning the loss of F. Eugene Romano, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, who recently passed away. Romano founded Pacemaker Steel in Utica in 1956 at just 27 years old. He also went on to help form Special Metals Corporation. After making millions in the...
WKTV
Notre Dame hosting annual raffle; first prize up to $100,000
UTICA, N.Y. -- Notre Dame is hosting its 12th annual raffle and the first prize is up to $100,000. Second and third prizes are now $10,000. There will be five $1,000 prizes awarded and 10 $500 prizes given out as well as door prizes. Tickets cost $100 and can be...
WKTV
Sculpture Space seeking artists for residency program
Sculpture Space is searching for the brightest and most innovative sculpting talent in the world to come and spend some time in the City of Utica through their residency program. Sculpture Space seeking artists for residency program. Sculpture Space is searching for the brightest and most innovative sculpting talent in...
WKTV
Comedian Dane Cook coming to Turning Stone this April
VERONA, N.Y. – Comedian Dane Cook will return to Turning Stone Resort and Casino this spring for his only scheduled show in New York. He will perform on April 16 at 7 p.m. in the Event Center. Cook, 50, has been performing standup comedy since the 1990s but grew...
These Central NY counties are among top 10 shortest, longest life expectancies in NY
Multiple Central New York counties appear on new lists of the New York counties with the shortest and longest life expectancies in New York. The lists, published by Stacker, use data from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Mortality data comes from the National Vital Statistics System.
WKTV
Utica man charged with menacing police
Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
waer.org
Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside
The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
WKTV
Nimey's donates new ZooMobile to Utica Zoo
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo has added a second ZooMobile to its fleet thanks to a generous donation from Nimey’s New Generation Cars. The ZooMobile allows zoo educators to travel around with certain animals and make interactive presentations at different locations. Nimey’s worked with other local businesses...
WKTV
Chadwicks residents react to Word of Life fire
CHADWICKS, N.Y.-- It was around 10 p.m. Sunday night when parish life director at St. Patrick’s and St. Anthony's church Kathy Poupart noticed something strange next door. "I heard a vehicle drive through and I try to be really conscious of the property because I essentially watch over the campus and I noticed a light on, I looked out the window and there was a car parked, it might have already been police but I wasn't taking any chances, so I called 911," she said.
TK Tavern in Camillus plans to reopen after fire: ‘We are strong and refuse to give up’
Camillus, N. Y. — Through floods and the Covid pandemic, the owners of TK Tavern in Camillus continued to provide food, drinks and live entertainment for their patrons. They’re not going to let the fire that heavily damaged the tavern on Saturday stop them now. Co-owners Koby Betts...
SyraQs: Once homeless, city planning commissioner is now a motivational speaker
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited and condensed for clarity. * * * * *
50 years (plus one day) on the Syracuse radio waves: Meet CNY’s longest-running DJ
Someone should make Bill Knowlton a bumper sticker — “Bluegrass: disturbingly good.”. One of Knowlton’s WCNY colleagues, a classical music station host, described bluegrass this way to him many years ago. Knowlton liked it. “People say jazz is America’s only art form,” said Knowlton. “Bluegrass is another.”...
Val Bialas Ski Center Opens in Utica! Now We Just Need Some Snow
Val Bialas is open for the winter. Now we just need some snow. The ski center on Memorial Parkway in Utica will offer snow tubing, sledding if you bring your own sled, skiing, and ski instructions. There are plenty of fun activities that don't require snow. Storytime and hot cocoa...
Comments / 0