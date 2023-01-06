Read full article on original website
PLANetizen
Proposed San Diego Code Update Seeks to Increase Density Near Transit
In an effort to boost housing production, San Diego officials have proposed an update to the city’s zoning rules that would expand transit-oriented development zones to a one-mile radius of a transit station and loosen regulations for accessory dwelling units (ADUs). David Garrick reports for the Del Mar Times.
Prefabricated apartment units revealed in San Diego
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was in the Stockton neighborhood Saturday as a new type of housing development was unveiled.
Carlsbad Office Building Sold by Family Trust for $2.7M
A two-story office building in Carlsbad has been sold for $2.73 million, a real estate brokerage announced. The Yocum Family trust, represented by Commercial Asset Advisors principal Brian Jenkins and an associate, Gino Kalasho, sold the property, approximately 6,288 square feet, located at 1241 Carlsbad Village Drive. The buyer was...
FOX 5 asks SDG&E why our electricity is among most expensive in U.S.
The utility company SDGE is reporting its highest price natural gas prices on record with rates jumping from $2.55 to $5.11 a unit in just one month.
Downtown San Diego’s unsheltered population continues to grow, new monthly count finds
The number of unsheltered people living in Downtown San Diego continues to grow.
KPBS
A ‘Bigger Picture’ is coming into focus in Imperial Beach
If it’s been awhile since you visited Imperial Beach, you might not recognize it. The town’s gritty surfer vibe is still there. But now there’s a fancy hotel right on the beach and a bunch of new shops, restaurants and breweries. While Imperial Beach’s gentrification came later...
East Village bakery among Yelp’s top croissant spots
Say "oui" to buying a croissant at Izola in San Diego's East Village, because it has been ranked as one of Yelp’s top U.S. spots to buy the flaky roll
Green Bin Delivery to Begin for SD Residents As Part of Organic Waste Recycling Launch
San Diego residents will soon be able to divert organic waste from the landfill as part of the city’s new Organic Waste Recycling program. The rollout begins this week. In compliance with state requirements, new green bins and kitchen pails will be delivered to city-serviced residents, with households in the 92102 and 92113 zip codes receiving their bins first, on Wednesday.
Salty Lemonade Setting Up First Brick and Mortar Space
Farmers Market Regular Joining Del Norte Plaza in Escondido
kusi.com
Attorney Maria Severson: Why is SDG&E allowing skyrocketing prices?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Gas & Electric Wednesday cited a dramatic increase in natural gas prices over the past year as a major reason ratepayers will likely see a large jump on their bills this month. New gas and electric rates went into effect Jan. 1. According...
2 San Diego plant stores ranked on Yelp’s top 50 list
From plant nurseries to succulent sanctuaries and more, Yelp has released an all-time list of the top plant stores in the US and Canada. The good news for San Diegans? You won't have to go far to find best as two local businesses ranked in the top 50.
Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs
The bird flu has been causing supply issues since March and people in San Diego are finally feeling it.
El Camino Real widening delayed to next year
Anticipated to begin in January 2023 the widening of El Camino Real has been delayed to July 2024.
What to do if your car is damaged driving over one of San Diego's many potholes
SAN DIEGO — You may think it rained potholes later this week. All the rainwater with this week’s storm will seep into cracks in San Diego streets and create even more potholes than we have right now. We wanted to know how fast the city can work to...
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
nrn.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken signs deal to bring the biscuit franchise to San Diego, California
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has signed a franchise deal to bring the award-winning biscuit brand to San Diego, Calif. The agreement marks the brands first San Diego franchise deal and comes just months after Rise opened its first California location in Thousand Oaks in Q4 of 2022. At...
San Diego residents stunned as utility bills more than double this month
San Diego residents struggling to keep up with high energy bills will need to brace themselves for yet another round of utility rate hikes. San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) just announced their new electricity and gas prices that will take effect starting January 2023.
delmartimes.net
Her Holiness Sai Mai to visit Carmel Valley in February
Internationally known spiritual teacher Her Holiness Sai Maa will offer public darshan to hundreds on Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the Del Mar Marriott. Darshan is an opportunity to view or see a holy person, holy image or saint. Following the darshan, Sai Maa will be offering a program called “HealthSpan: DNA Release and Cellular Activation”, also at Del Mar Marriott on Feb. 4 and 5.
La Jolla
Let Inga Tell You: Thanks to Southwest Airlines, I may never fly again
Thank you, Southwest Airlines. You have convinced me to never travel by air again. No, I wasn’t flying during the Christmas holiday period (fortunately). But merely watching the debacle unfolding inside San Diego International Airport and at the airport’s rental car counters was so stressful that I think I have PTSD by proxy.
Riders evacuated from stuck roller coaster at Sesame Place
People aboard a Sesame Place San Diego Chula Vista ride had to get rescued after it stopped, according to the amusement park’s spokesperson.
