ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Proposed San Diego Code Update Seeks to Increase Density Near Transit

In an effort to boost housing production, San Diego officials have proposed an update to the city’s zoning rules that would expand transit-oriented development zones to a one-mile radius of a transit station and loosen regulations for accessory dwelling units (ADUs). David Garrick reports for the Del Mar Times.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Carlsbad Office Building Sold by Family Trust for $2.7M

A two-story office building in Carlsbad has been sold for $2.73 million, a real estate brokerage announced. The Yocum Family trust, represented by Commercial Asset Advisors principal Brian Jenkins and an associate, Gino Kalasho, sold the property, approximately 6,288 square feet, located at 1241 Carlsbad Village Drive. The buyer was...
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Green Bin Delivery to Begin for SD Residents As Part of Organic Waste Recycling Launch

San Diego residents will soon be able to divert organic waste from the landfill as part of the city’s new Organic Waste Recycling program. The rollout begins this week. In compliance with state requirements, new green bins and kitchen pails will be delivered to city-serviced residents, with households in the 92102 and 92113 zip codes receiving their bins first, on Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Her Holiness Sai Mai to visit Carmel Valley in February

Internationally known spiritual teacher Her Holiness Sai Maa will offer public darshan to hundreds on Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the Del Mar Marriott. Darshan is an opportunity to view or see a holy person, holy image or saint. Following the darshan, Sai Maa will be offering a program called “HealthSpan: DNA Release and Cellular Activation”, also at Del Mar Marriott on Feb. 4 and 5.
DEL MAR, CA
La Jolla

Let Inga Tell You: Thanks to Southwest Airlines, I may never fly again

Thank you, Southwest Airlines. You have convinced me to never travel by air again. No, I wasn’t flying during the Christmas holiday period (fortunately). But merely watching the debacle unfolding inside San Diego International Airport and at the airport’s rental car counters was so stressful that I think I have PTSD by proxy.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy