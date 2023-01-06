ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Deputy serving at Walton County Jail allegedly stole money from inmate

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A detention deputy working at the Walton County Jail has been terminated and arrested after an investigation reportedly revealed he stole money from an inmate, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), it launched an investigation on...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Walton teens allegedly stole vehicle and guns, broke into churches

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of Walton County teenagers are facing felony charges following an alleged crime spree that reportedly included stealing guns and breaking into multiple churches in northern Walton County, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has reported. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO),...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Okaloosa woman accused of stealing from disabled person

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced the arrest of an Okaloosa County woman reportedly working as a guardian who allegedly stole more than $12,000 from a disabled person who had been under her care. According to Moody’s statement, an investigation by her Medicaid Fraud Control...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects are in custody, one of them arrested after a SWAT team was dispatched. Last year on Dec. 28, officers with Panama City Police Street Crimes Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle after believing it was in a drug transaction. During the attempt, police say the driver drove off at a high rate of speed.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Man sentenced to decade in prison for trafficking meth

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Investigators arrested 61-year-old Marlon Ray Cloud after knocking on the door of a hotel room he was in. When an occupant opened the door, a meth pipe was in plain sight.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Okaloosa County calls off search for domestic violence suspect, warns public

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police. Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.
MOBILE, AL
Panama City shooting suspect facing murder charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)- A Bay County man is now facing murder charges after a shooting late Friday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department found 42-year-old Timothy Adam Kilgore shot in the chest in a wooded area on Mulberry Ave. and 13th St. around 9:30 p.m. “He died at the scene despite life-saving […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
BCSO celebrates newest captain

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Meet the newest captain at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Myron Guilford. “I was excited I was shocked I didn’t see it coming,” Captain Guilford said. Guilford started with the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 1994. He said he was inspired...
BAY COUNTY, FL
PCPD arrested a man after he barricaded himself in his apartment

Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to include more accurate information about where the incident occurred. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police arrested a man this morning after an hour-long stand-off.  Officers said they’d been looking for 26-year-old Chance Layfield for about a month, on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine. They finally caught […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
JAIL Report for January 5, 2023

James Burns, 53, Altha, Florida: Sexual battery- victim less than 12-years-old, lewd and lascivious molestation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ronald Witzman, 49, Sneads, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Sneads Police Department. Lance Sellers, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle: Sneads Police Department.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into bridge in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday.  Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway.  Kenneth Everett, 45, is originally from Bay County, but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
ELBA, AL
Arrest report states Pace homicide crime scene didn't match info wife provided

PACE, Fla. -- An arrest report for Sunday's Pace murder states the crime scene did not match with "what little information" the accused wife provided following the incident. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide in the fatal shooting of her husband -- 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. -- at their home on Deerwood Circle in Pace.
PACE, FL

