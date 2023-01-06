Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Deputy serving at Walton County Jail allegedly stole money from inmate
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A detention deputy working at the Walton County Jail has been terminated and arrested after an investigation reportedly revealed he stole money from an inmate, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), it launched an investigation on...
niceville.com
Walton teens allegedly stole vehicle and guns, broke into churches
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of Walton County teenagers are facing felony charges following an alleged crime spree that reportedly included stealing guns and breaking into multiple churches in northern Walton County, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has reported. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO),...
niceville.com
Okaloosa woman accused of stealing from disabled person
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced the arrest of an Okaloosa County woman reportedly working as a guardian who allegedly stole more than $12,000 from a disabled person who had been under her care. According to Moody’s statement, an investigation by her Medicaid Fraud Control...
WJHG-TV
Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects are in custody, one of them arrested after a SWAT team was dispatched. Last year on Dec. 28, officers with Panama City Police Street Crimes Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle after believing it was in a drug transaction. During the attempt, police say the driver drove off at a high rate of speed.
WJHG-TV
Man sentenced to decade in prison for trafficking meth
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Investigators arrested 61-year-old Marlon Ray Cloud after knocking on the door of a hotel room he was in. When an occupant opened the door, a meth pipe was in plain sight.
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County calls off search for domestic violence suspect, warns public
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police. Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.
Panama City shooting suspect facing murder charges
PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)- A Bay County man is now facing murder charges after a shooting late Friday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department found 42-year-old Timothy Adam Kilgore shot in the chest in a wooded area on Mulberry Ave. and 13th St. around 9:30 p.m. “He died at the scene despite life-saving […]
WEAR
Walton County deputy arrested, fired for stealing money from booked inmate
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Walton County Detention deputy was arrested Wednesday and fired for stealing money from an inmate being booked into jail. 37-year-old Jordan Tyler Rogers is charged with petit theft and official misconduct. According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, deputies started the investigation into Rogers on...
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials said the 56-year-old woman from out of state was competing in the Baker Rodeo on Saturday, Jan. 7, when she was thrown from her horse. The […]
WJHG-TV
BCSO celebrates newest captain
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Meet the newest captain at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Myron Guilford. “I was excited I was shocked I didn’t see it coming,” Captain Guilford said. Guilford started with the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 1994. He said he was inspired...
PCPD arrested a man after he barricaded himself in his apartment
Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to include more accurate information about where the incident occurred. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police arrested a man this morning after an hour-long stand-off. Officers said they’d been looking for 26-year-old Chance Layfield for about a month, on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine. They finally caught […]
WEAR
Deputies: Man accidentally shoots himself during series of burglaries in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a Crestview man accidentally shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun while breaking into a vehicle. Justin McCall, 28, was arrested on Thursday on charges of grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary and felony violation of probation. According to the...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 5, 2023
James Burns, 53, Altha, Florida: Sexual battery- victim less than 12-years-old, lewd and lascivious molestation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ronald Witzman, 49, Sneads, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Sneads Police Department. Lance Sellers, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle: Sneads Police Department.
Details: Mother charged with 2-year-old daughter’s 2002 death
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A new medical examination of a 2002 cold case revealed that 2-year-old Marselina Liza died of shaken baby syndrome. Marselinas mother Mary-Jean Liza, 37, was taken into custody in California in Sept. 2022 for her death 20 years ago. Marselina died Dec. 31, 2002, for what original examiners determined to be […]
Florida woman arrested, accused of stealing over $12K from disabled person’s Social Security funds
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody said a Florida woman was arrested after allegedly stealing over $12,000 from a disabled person while serving as her guardian.
WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into bridge in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday. Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway. Kenneth Everett, 45, is originally from Bay County, but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
Woman dies after thrown from horse at Florida rodeo
A woman died after she was thrown from a horse at a rodeo in the Florida panhandle, authorities said Sunday.
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
WEAR
Arrest report states Pace homicide crime scene didn't match info wife provided
PACE, Fla. -- An arrest report for Sunday's Pace murder states the crime scene did not match with "what little information" the accused wife provided following the incident. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide in the fatal shooting of her husband -- 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. -- at their home on Deerwood Circle in Pace.
