Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Detroit Red Wings Playing With Fire When It Comes To Dylan Larkin

Detroit Red Wings Are Playing With Fire Similar to What the Boston Bruins Are Doing With David Pastrnak the Longer Contract Negotiations Continue To Drag On With Dylan Larkin. The Detroit Red Wings are at a crossroads in their season. Detroit is still in the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference, but there is one problem. Captain Dylan Larkin, like a few other unrestricted free agents who are cornerstone pieces, does not have a contract for next season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen

The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild

Following a 6-5 overtime loss, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury took the blame for a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres and is taking a personal leave from the organization. Russo tweeted, “Never seen a goalie beat himself up like Fleury. He’s slamming things, apologizing to teammates, cursing, saying 5 goals should be a win every time…”
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran

The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have gone 20-18 in 38 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. On Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they are signing five-year NBA veteran PJ Dozier...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Knicks Star Holds An Embarrassing NBA Distinction

The New York Knicks suffered a painful loss on Monday night, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in a close 111-107 defeat. This loss was tough not just because the Knicks had been on a four-game winning streak and not only because Jalen Brunson was having a career night. It was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Angels Roster News: Twins Poach Waived Player from Halos

Ortega appeared in 27 games with the Angels in 2022, and eight games in 2021. The 26-year-old had a 3.71 ERA in 34 innings last season, striking out 33 batters and recording one save. Ortega has consistently improved over the last two seasons, and will now hope to have a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Signing Former 3rd Overall Pick

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they are seeking another big-man, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported (on Tuesday night) that the Hawks are signing former third-overall pick Derrick Favors. Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Derrick Favors is signing a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN." The...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Lions Announce 10 Players Signed To Futures Deals

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Alexander, 25, went undrafted out of Florida International back in 2020. He was later drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in February of 2022. He...
DETROIT, MI

