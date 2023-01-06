Read full article on original website
Possible action expected in case of man accused of killing 5 people, officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Dakota Theriot, the man accused of killing five people in a multi-parish shooting spree, is scheduled to be in court in Livingston Parish Wednesday, January 11th. Prosecutors said they’ve reached a possible “resolution” in the case, suggesting there will likely either be a plea or...
theadvocate.com
Deputy shot, attacked by dogs was attempting arrest for violating protective order, EBRSO says
A pair of pit bulls attacked two East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies who had gone to a Highland Road apartment complex Tuesday to arrest someone for violating a protection order; the officers shot one dog dead, and one of the lawmen suffered a leg wound in the gunfire, an agency spokeswoman said.
theadvocate.com
Officers checking on restraining order attacked by dogs, deputy shot, sheriff's office says
UPDATE: Deputy attacked by dogs, shot was attempting arrest for violating protective order, EBRSO says. An East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday morning while responding to a call at a home on Highland Road, the department said. EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the deputy and a training...
theadvocate.com
Man shot and killed near Opelousas, St. Landry Sheriff’s Office says
A 38-year-old Opelousas man was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in St. Landry Parish, the first homicide the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has handled this year, the department said. Deputies received an emergency call at 5:58 a.m. that gunshots were heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the...
wbrz.com
Prosecutors expect imminent 'resolution' in 2019 case involving multi-parish killing spree
WALKER - Prosecutors in Livingston Parish are expecting to soon resolve a case involving a man accused of killing five people in a shooting spree that spanned multiple parishes in 2019. Dakota Theriot, who was 21 years old at the time, was charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend, her...
wbrz.com
Newly released video shows tense moments before trooper fatally shot suspect on I-10
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has released video showing a tense, minutes-long standoff between a suspect and state troopers that ended in a deadly shooting on I-10. The agency released the video Tuesday, just over a month after the Dec. 8 shooting on I-10 in Baton Rouge. It happened moments after a suspect, who fled a traffic stop in West Baton Rouge, crashed into multiple vehicles on I-10 East near the Washington Street exit.
theadvocate.com
Suspect arrested in Youngsville hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 41-year-old pedestrian in Youngsville, KATC reports. Youngsville police officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the 2400 block of E. Milton Avenue and found a man lying in a ditch and showing no signs of life Saturday morning. Officers determined the victim, 41-year-old Dustin Joseph Johnson, was struck by a vehicle and thrown into the ditch facedown, Chief Rickey Boudreaux said.
theadvocate.com
Married couple found shot dead in home off O'Neal Lane, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
A married couple were found shot dead inside a home in a subdivision off O'Neal Lane on Monday afternoon, authorities said, drawing a large law enforcement presence as neighbors and family gathered on doorsteps to look on. The victims were found inside a house in the 1600 block of Indigo...
calcasieu.info
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
WDSU
Baton Rouge group home escapee arrested in St. Bernard in U-Haul theft
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — An escaped inmate from the a Baton Rouge group home was arrested Monday in St. Bernard Parish. According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, two teenagers were arrested Monday afternoon after they were accused of stealing a box truck. The sheriff said a...
Disturbance at Planet Fitness leaves a man in custody for simple battery of woman, police officer
A man is in custody Tuesday morning after he punched a woman and a police officer at a Planet Fitness.
KSLA
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have released the names of a couple found shot to death inside a home on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victims are Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59. Their bodies were found...
postsouth.com
Pursuit protocols face scrutiny after fatal crash, Sheriff Brett Stassi says
The high-speed crash that took the lives of two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve will likely lead law enforcement agencies to reexamine their pursuit protocol, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Stassi said he had talked to three deputies before he spoke with POST/SOUTH for...
wbrz.com
Father in critical condition after being stabbed by son in neighborhood off Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A father was taken to a hospital in critical condition after allegedly being stabbed by his son. The attack was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Forest Hill Drive off Essen Lane. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim arrived at his home and was reportedly stabbed by his son, who lived with him.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Two innocents dead, a high price to pay for one stolen car
The loss of two innocent teenagers in a collision, with a young college student severely injured, was far too high a price to pay for a police chase on a reported car theft. The families of Brusly High cheerleaders Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, are among the mourners. And there are very legitimate questions about whether and how police should initiate dangerous high-speed chases in the Baton Rouge area.
theadvocate.com
Hammond man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into home, Sheriff's Office says
A Hammond man accused of breaking into a home early Sunday morning was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 51-year-old Robert Rheams broke into the home of a woman and her two young children on Klein Road on the outskirts of Hammond, armed with a shovel and lug wrench around 5 a.m. Sunday. A physical altercation between Rheams and the woman began and eventually ended with her shooting him.
theadvocate.com
Teens arrested for pulling Baton Rouge drivers over with flashing lights, robbing them with guns
Baton Rouge police detectives have arrested three 17-year-olds and an adult for a series of armed robberies where the teens are accused of using flashing lights to pull over vehicles and then rob the people inside them. The three 17-year-olds were booked on allegations of armed robbery using a firearm,...
postsouth.com
Officer arrested after fatal car crash bonds out of WBR Jail
Addis Police Officer David Cauthron, who was arrested following a crash in a high-speed chase that killed two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve, bonded out of jail Sunday, according to Sheriff Mike Cazes. Cauthron, who was booked into West Baton Rouge Jail on two counts of...
brproud.com
3 suspects in fraternity house party shooting face 11 counts of attempted murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects accused in an October shooting that left 11 hurt during a fraternity house party near Southern University were formally charged Monday. According to a bill of information, Miles Moss, 25, Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Jaicedric Williams, 22, were indicted on 11 counts...
wbrz.com
BRPD arrests four teenagers accused of posing as police to stop cars, rob drivers at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE - Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday for allegedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they could mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 19-year-old Bruce Green and three 17-year-olds stopped at least three drivers Dec. 28 by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
