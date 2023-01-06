ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allen, LA

theadvocate.com

Man shot and killed near Opelousas, St. Landry Sheriff’s Office says

A 38-year-old Opelousas man was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in St. Landry Parish, the first homicide the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has handled this year, the department said. Deputies received an emergency call at 5:58 a.m. that gunshots were heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the...
OPELOUSAS, LA
wbrz.com

Newly released video shows tense moments before trooper fatally shot suspect on I-10

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has released video showing a tense, minutes-long standoff between a suspect and state troopers that ended in a deadly shooting on I-10. The agency released the video Tuesday, just over a month after the Dec. 8 shooting on I-10 in Baton Rouge. It happened moments after a suspect, who fled a traffic stop in West Baton Rouge, crashed into multiple vehicles on I-10 East near the Washington Street exit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Suspect arrested in Youngsville hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 41-year-old pedestrian in Youngsville, KATC reports. Youngsville police officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the 2400 block of E. Milton Avenue and found a man lying in a ditch and showing no signs of life Saturday morning. Officers determined the victim, 41-year-old Dustin Joseph Johnson, was struck by a vehicle and thrown into the ditch facedown, Chief Rickey Boudreaux said.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
calcasieu.info

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Pursuit protocols face scrutiny after fatal crash, Sheriff Brett Stassi says

The high-speed crash that took the lives of two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve will likely lead law enforcement agencies to reexamine their pursuit protocol, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Stassi said he had talked to three deputies before he spoke with POST/SOUTH for...
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Two innocents dead, a high price to pay for one stolen car

The loss of two innocent teenagers in a collision, with a young college student severely injured, was far too high a price to pay for a police chase on a reported car theft. The families of Brusly High cheerleaders Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, are among the mourners. And there are very legitimate questions about whether and how police should initiate dangerous high-speed chases in the Baton Rouge area.
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Hammond man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into home, Sheriff's Office says

A Hammond man accused of breaking into a home early Sunday morning was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 51-year-old Robert Rheams broke into the home of a woman and her two young children on Klein Road on the outskirts of Hammond, armed with a shovel and lug wrench around 5 a.m. Sunday. A physical altercation between Rheams and the woman began and eventually ended with her shooting him.
HAMMOND, LA
postsouth.com

Officer arrested after fatal car crash bonds out of WBR Jail

Addis Police Officer David Cauthron, who was arrested following a crash in a high-speed chase that killed two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve, bonded out of jail Sunday, according to Sheriff Mike Cazes. Cauthron, who was booked into West Baton Rouge Jail on two counts of...
ADDIS, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD arrests four teenagers accused of posing as police to stop cars, rob drivers at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday for allegedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they could mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 19-year-old Bruce Green and three 17-year-olds stopped at least three drivers Dec. 28 by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA

