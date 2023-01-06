Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Here is Rutgers OC Kirk Ciarrocca’s salary as contract is approved
Rutgers desperately needs to improve its offense, and it is investing heavily in an attempt to do so. The Scarlet Knights signed new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to a three-year deal at $1.4 million per season, according to the contract that was approved by the University’s Board of Governors in a special meeting on Saturday morning.
casualhoya.com
Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Georgetown Hoyas
The situation surrounding the basketball team at 3700 O St. has reached an inevitable conclusion. With each passing loss in the Big East, the hole Patrick Ewing and staff have dug for themselves becomes more and more insurmountable. It seems a certainty that a national coaching search is on deck for Hoyas brass, although it is anybody’s guess who will be making the final decision on the school’s next head basketball coach.
No. 1 Roselle Catholic turns up heat behind Mgbako to roll past No. 11 Immaculate
Two days after an on-court altercation canceled Roselle Catholic’s game with Newark Arts in the second quarter, the top-ranked Lions got to play a full game. Make no mistake about it, though, this one was essentially over well before the final horn sounded. Paced by an almost unstoppable Mackenzie...
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates 2nd half in win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
For 16 minutes on Friday night, Dylan Harper and Don Bosco Prep made a pretty good case in front of a star-studded, standing-room only crowd that the Ironmen were the best team in the state of New Jersey. Everything that could go right for Don Bosco Prep was going right,...
Whit
Joe Crispin starts 2023 with 100th win as the Rowan Men’s Basketball Head Coach
“If you had asked me how many wins I had, I would just say not enough,” said Rowan men’s basketball head coach, Joe Crispin. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Coach Joe Crispin secured his centennial victory as the Rowan men’s basketball head coach with an 82-73 win over New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) rival New Jersey City University (NJCU).
fox5ny.com
Damar Hamlin: Iona baseball player speaks out after similar injury
NEW YORK - An Iona University baseball player says what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin happened to him. Nick DiCarlo, 19, was hit in the chest by a 90-mile-per-hour fastball, causing him to collapse on the field this fall. "He stood up and collapsed, and that’s exactly what...
The 1st girls basketball award winners of 2023 are some new faces
It’s 2023 and we’re starting the new year by honoring some players on girls basketball teams who don’t get too much recognition. The selections below have put in some impressive performances over the last week and guided their teams to victories in the process. Scroll down for...
Wrestling: 1st Group and conference rankings through Jan. 5
The warm-up is over. December is gone and with the flip of the calendar, New Jersey wrestling teams begin to focus on divisional dual meets and later in the month, county and conference tournaments. The Somerset County Tournament is Saturday at Hillsborough. Records for all teams are through Thursday. With...
‘Bleeding blue’: Cops flee NYPD in biggest exodus since 9/11
The NYPD saw 3,701 cops retire or resign in 2022, the most since the post-9/11 exodus in 2002, when 3,846 cops said goodbye to the job, according to data obtained by The Post. Pension fund numbers reveal the 2022 exits are 32% more than the 2,811 who left in 2021. The mass migration took place as the NYPD hired 1,982 officers in 2022, leaving the department down some 1,700 cops, the data suggests. Bail reform, resentment for the city’s vaccination mandate, the defund-the-police movement, cops feeling disrespected, and the lure of higher pay and lower stress proved to be the final push...
From Baltimore to NYC Billboards: Couple's show to be aired nationwide
Not everyone can say they've been featured on Times Square Billboard in New York City, but for a Baltimore couple, that's been checked off their list with many more similar highlights loading in 2023.
Driver Rear-Ended By Bus Near MetLife Reaches $1.7M Settlement With NJ Transit
A driver whose car was rear-ended by a commuter bus after he stopped for a flat on a Route 3 bridge in East Rutherford reportedly settled a lawsuit against NJ TRANSIT for $1.7 million. Renator Pastor -- then 21 -- of Bloomfield was headed west when he got a flat,...
1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say
One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
Popular West Coast burger chain opens another NJ spot
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
fox5ny.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
Disgraced Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Ordered Disbarred: Report
Embattled former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry has reportedly been disbarred as he faces years in prison for using his power to stalk two former romantic partners.Chaudry, 43, pleaded guilty in December to two counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confident…
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Outside Baltimore Shopping Center
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle near a shopping center in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers were called to the scene after the 30-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a 2013 Chevy Equinox that was attempting to make a left turn on the 5600 block of The Alameda, around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closes In Toms River, NJ And We Have Questions
It seems as though this extremely popular Toms River fast-casual restaurant is closed, without warning or explanation and I've got some questions I'd like answered!. It looks as if the closure came out of nowhere because less than two weeks ago I went to pick up a hoagie in the shopping center this place is located in and per usual it was packed!
Comments / 0