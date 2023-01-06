ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

NJ.com

Here is Rutgers OC Kirk Ciarrocca’s salary as contract is approved

Rutgers desperately needs to improve its offense, and it is investing heavily in an attempt to do so. The Scarlet Knights signed new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to a three-year deal at $1.4 million per season, according to the contract that was approved by the University’s Board of Governors in a special meeting on Saturday morning.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
casualhoya.com

Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Georgetown Hoyas

The situation surrounding the basketball team at 3700 O St. has reached an inevitable conclusion. With each passing loss in the Big East, the hole Patrick Ewing and staff have dug for themselves becomes more and more insurmountable. It seems a certainty that a national coaching search is on deck for Hoyas brass, although it is anybody’s guess who will be making the final decision on the school’s next head basketball coach.
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Wrestling: 1st Group and conference rankings through Jan. 5

The warm-up is over. December is gone and with the flip of the calendar, New Jersey wrestling teams begin to focus on divisional dual meets and later in the month, county and conference tournaments. The Somerset County Tournament is Saturday at Hillsborough. Records for all teams are through Thursday. With...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

‘Bleeding blue’: Cops flee NYPD in biggest exodus since 9/11

The NYPD saw 3,701 cops retire or resign in 2022, the most since the post-9/11 exodus in 2002, when 3,846 cops said goodbye to the job, according to data obtained by The Post.  Pension fund numbers reveal the 2022 exits are 32% more than the 2,811 who left in 2021. The mass migration took place as the NYPD hired 1,982 officers in 2022, leaving the department down some 1,700 cops, the data suggests. Bail reform, resentment for the city’s vaccination mandate, the defund-the-police movement, cops feeling disrespected, and the lure of higher pay and lower stress proved to be the final push...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
fox5ny.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Outside Baltimore Shopping Center

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle near a shopping center in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers were called to the scene after the 30-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a 2013 Chevy Equinox that was attempting to make a left turn on the 5600 block of The Alameda, around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD

