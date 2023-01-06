Sunderland confirm loan move for midfielder

Matete has joined League One leaders to help promotion push

Jay Matete has completed a loan move to Plymouth for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.

Sunderland Nation reported earlier that the deal would be completed soon, and it’s now been confirmed by the club.

Matete is highly rated on Wearside but has found his first team opportunities limited since the arrivals of Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut last summer.

He joins the League One leaders until the end of the season and is eligible to make his debut in their game against Bolton on Saturday.

SAFC Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman commented on the move , praising Matete for his work ethic and saying he hopes the move will help his development.

"Jay made an immediate and positive impact last season and he was a huge part of our promotion," Speakman said.

He’s worked tirelessly during the current campaign but found limited opportunities, so it’s only right for his development that we seek an option to get him more playing time in the right environment.

“Plymouth represents a great opportunity for Jay, as he joins a team in great form where the demands and expectations are high.

“We feel this best places him for a return to SAFC in the summer and we wish him well at Home Park.”

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher was understandably thrilled to get Matete, saying : “I am delighted that Jay Matete has agreed to join us at Plymouth Argyle.

“He is another young, talented and hungry player added to the squad that will strengthen our chances to stay at the top end of this division.

“Jay’s performance data from last season was outstanding, which led Sunderland to pay a big fee and take him from Fleetwood Town. He then gained invaluable experience of competing at the top of end of League One to eventually gain a promotion to the Championship.

“We hope that Jay can bring his quality to Argyle and add some extra bite and aggressiveness to our midfield area."

Meanwhile, Argyle Head of Recruitment Jimmy Dickinson added: "We are very pleased to secure the signing of Jay. He's a player that we have tracked and admired for some time.

"He adds depth and diversity to the gaffer's midfield options, bringing qualities we have identified as important - particularly in recovering possession in effective areas of the pitch.

"Jay has an opportunity to make a real impact in our midfield over the second half of the season and we are excited to see what he brings to Argyle.”



